Dimanche 19 juillet 2020
1h 57mn

Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : Retour aux sources

Une suite de "Water Music"... de Telemann, une soliste qui respire à travers son organetto, un cornet à piston ancien, Nina Simone, Guy Ropartz, Woody Herman, Ottorino Respighi pour violoncelle, un Beethoven pour deux cors, etc.

Joseph Ducreux (1735-1802)
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    Ave Maria - CLARA COUTOULY
    Frater Petruscompositeur

    Ave Maria

    Denis Raisin-Dadre : chef d'orchestre, Doulce Mémoire, Clara Coutouly : Soprano, Baptiste Romain : Lyra (vièle)
    Album Leonardo da vinci, la musique secrète Label Alpha (270192) Année 2019
  • 14h04
    Water music hwv 348 : Ouverture
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Water music hwv 348 : Ouverture

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h10
    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Bourree (die erwachende thetis)
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Bourree (die erwachende thetis)

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h12
    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Sarabande (die schlaffende thetis)
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Sarabande (die schlaffende thetis)

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h14
    Water music hwv hwv 349 / Hwv 350 : Hornpipe
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Water music hwv hwv 349 / Hwv 350 : Hornpipe

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h18
    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Der sturmende aeolus
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Der sturmende aeolus

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h20
    Water music hwv 348 : Bourree
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Water music hwv 348 : Bourree

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h22
    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Menuet (der angenehme zephr)
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Menuet (der angenehme zephr)

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h25
    Water music hwv hwv 349 / Hwv 350 : Allegro
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Water music hwv hwv 349 / Hwv 350 : Allegro

    Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro
    Album Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
  • 14h28
    Concerto op 14 : Andante - ALEXANDER GILMAN
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    Concerto op 14 : Andante

    Perry So : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Cap, Alexander Gilman : Violon
    Album Alexander Gilman interprète Barber Korngold Waxman et Williams Label Oehms Classics (OC.799) Année 2012
  • 14h38
    Hildegard - CATALINA VICENS

    Hildegard

  • 14h40
    UN FIORE GENTIL - CATALINA VICENS

    UN FIORE GENTIL

  • 14h43
    Nobody - NINA SIMONE
    Nina SimoneVoix, Piano

    Nobody

    Hal Mooney : chef d'orchestre, Mooney Hal & His Orchestra
    Album After Hours Label Verve (526702 2) Année 1995
  • 14h47
    Sextuor en Mi bémol Maj op 81b : 3. Rondo - pour 2 cors et quatuor à cordes - GERHARD MEYER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sextuor en Mi bémol Maj op 81b : 3. Rondo - pour 2 cors et quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Erben, Gerhard Meyer : Cor, Rudolf Horold : Cor
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven / Unknown / CD 9 Label Berlin Classics (0301352BC9)
  • 14h54
    HERBST Op 30 An die Musik - Ensemble Double Face

    HERBST Op 30 An die Musik

  • 14h57
    Symphonie n°4 en Ut Maj : 2. Adagio - Allegretto
    Guy Ropartzcompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Ut Maj : 2. Adagio - Allegretto

    Sebastian Lang-Lessing : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Et Lyrique De Nancy : auteur
    Album Guy Ropartz : Intégrale des symphonies / vol 1 Label Timpani (1C1093) Année 2005
