Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Tous les jours de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Dimanche 19 juillet 2020
Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : Retour aux sources
Une suite de "Water Music"... de Telemann, une soliste qui respire à travers son organetto, un cornet à piston ancien, Nina Simone, Guy Ropartz, Woody Herman, Ottorino Respighi pour violoncelle, un Beethoven pour deux cors, etc.
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Frater Petruscompositeur
Ave MariaDenis Raisin-Dadre : chef d'orchestre, Doulce Mémoire, Clara Coutouly : Soprano, Baptiste Romain : Lyra (vièle)Album Leonardo da vinci, la musique secrète Label Alpha (270192) Année 2019
- 14h04Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Water music hwv 348 : OuvertureAlfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h10Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Bourree (die erwachende thetis)Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h12Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Sarabande (die schlaffende thetis)Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h14Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Water music hwv hwv 349 / Hwv 350 : HornpipeAlfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h18Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Der sturmende aeolusAlfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h20Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Water music hwv 348 : BourreeAlfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h22Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 : Menuet (der angenehme zephr)Alfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h25Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Water music hwv hwv 349 / Hwv 350 : AllegroAlfredo Bernardini : chef d'orchestre, ZefiroAlbum Water music / Zefiro Label Ambroisie (AMB 9946) Année 2003
- 14h28Samuel Barbercompositeur
Concerto op 14 : AndantePerry So : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Cap, Alexander Gilman : ViolonAlbum Alexander Gilman interprète Barber Korngold Waxman et Williams Label Oehms Classics (OC.799) Année 2012
- 14h38
Hildegard
- 14h40
UN FIORE GENTIL
- 14h43Nina SimoneVoix, Piano
NobodyHal Mooney : chef d'orchestre, Mooney Hal & His OrchestraAlbum After Hours Label Verve (526702 2) Année 1995
- 14h47Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sextuor en Mi bémol Maj op 81b : 3. Rondo - pour 2 cors et quatuor à cordesQuatuor Erben, Gerhard Meyer : Cor, Rudolf Horold : CorAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven / Unknown / CD 9 Label Berlin Classics (0301352BC9)
- 14h54
HERBST Op 30 An die Musik
- 14h57Guy Ropartzcompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Ut Maj : 2. Adagio - AllegrettoSebastian Lang-Lessing : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Et Lyrique De Nancy : auteurAlbum Guy Ropartz : Intégrale des symphonies / vol 1 Label Timpani (1C1093) Année 2005
