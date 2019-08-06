Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 17h, du samedi au dimanche de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mardi 6 août 2019
Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : dans la bibliothèque
Après-midi lecture avec Christophe Dilys : "Ne tirez pas sur l'oiseau moqueur" avec Elmer Bernstein, "Miss Marple" avec "Madame Butterfly", "Notre Dame de Paris" avec Respighi, une séquence Beatnik, Flaubert avec Darius Milhaud, "les Fleurs du Mal" avec Schumann, "Cyrano de Bergerac" avec Schmelzer.
La séquence-concert d'aujourd'hui : M.-A. Charpentier Messe à 4 chœurs (Agnus Dei et Domine salvum) Maîtrise de RF et CMBV
La Maîtrise de Radio France dirigée par Sofi Jeannin, les pages, les chantres et les symphonistes du CMBV dirigés par Olivier Schneebeli interprètent des oeuvres de Marc-Antoine Charpentier et Philippe Hersant, le 21 février 2019 à l’Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio.
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : AndanteClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Maria Joao Pires : PianoAlbum Mozart : The New Complete Edition Cd 94 Label Decca (478 9883)
- 14h07Elmer Bernsteincompositeur, Elmer Bernsteinchef d'orchestre
Main title theme to kill a mockingbirdAlbum To Kill A Mockingbird (Mainstream) Label Mainstream (MDCD 602) Année 1991
- 14h10Elmer Bernsteincompositeur, Elmer Bernsteinchef d'orchestre
Roll the tireAlbum To Kill A Mockingbird (Mainstream) Label Mainstream (MDCD 602) Année 1991
- 14h13Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Madame Butterfly : Un bel di vedremo (Acte II) Air de ButterflyIon Marin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Angela Gheorghiu : SopranoAlbum Angela Gheorghiu : Live From Covent Garden Label Emi (5572642) Année 2002
- 14h19Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Concerto gregoriano : 1. Andante tranquillo / Pour violon et orchestreCharles Dutoit : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Pierre Amoyal : ViolonAlbum Charles Dutoit Dirige Respighi Et Saint Saens Label Decca (443324-2) Année 1995
- 14h37Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Concerto gregoriano: 3. Finale (alleluia): Allegro energico / Pour violon et orchestreCharles Dutoit : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Pierre Amoyal : ViolonAlbum Charles Dutoit Dirige Respighi Et Saint Saens Label Decca (443324-2) Année 1995
- 14h50Leonard Rosenmancompositeur
Rebel without a cause: main titleJohn Adams : chef d'orchestre, London SinfonettaAlbum Musiques De Film De Leonard Rosenman Label Nonesch (7559-79402-2) Année 2005
- 14h53Nico Muhlycompositeur
Kill your darlings : ColumbiaAlbum Bof / Kill Your Darlings Label Sony Classical (88843005632) Année 2013
- 14h55Nico Muhlycompositeur
Kill your darlings : TypingAlbum Bof / Kill Your Darlings Label Sony Classical (88843005632) Année 2013
- 14h56Catherine Russell
Kill your darlings : VG's bluesVince Giordano And The NighthawksAlbum Bof / Kill Your Darlings Label Sony Classical (88843005632) Année 2013
- 15h00Jelly Roll MortonPiano
BoogabooRed Hot PeppersAlbum Anthology Of Jazz Drumming / Volume 1 1904 - 1928 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 804) Année 1997
- 15h04Roland De Lassuscompositeur
Prophetiae Sibyllarum : In teneris annis - pour voix mixtes et harpeManfred Cordes : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Weser-Renaissance De BremeAlbum Roland De Lassus : Prophetiae Sibyllarum Et Motets De Noël Label Cpo (777 468-2) Année 2009
- 15h07Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°1Francoise Choveaux : PianoAlbum Darius Milhaud : Oeuvres Pour Piano Vol 1 Label Mki Ou Mki Rec. Ou Miki Records (369205-2) Année 1992
- 15h08Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°2Francoise Choveaux : PianoAlbum Darius Milhaud : Oeuvres Pour Piano Vol 1 Label Mki Ou Mki Rec. Ou Miki Records (369205-2) Année 1992
- 15h09Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°3Francoise Choveaux : PianoAlbum Darius Milhaud : Oeuvres Pour Piano Vol 1 Label Mki Ou Mki Rec. Ou Miki Records (369205-2) Année 1992
- 15h12Claude Debussycompositeur
Les papillons L 21 - pour soprano et pianoLucy Crowe : Soprano, Malcolm Martineau : Piano, Theophile Gautier : auteurAlbum Claude Debussy : Mélodies Label Hyperion (CDA68075) Année 2018
- 15h14Henri Duparccompositeur
Au pays où se fait la guerre - pour soprano et orchestreJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Theophile Gautier : auteurAlbum Maurice Ravel Et Henri Duparc : Mélodies Label Emi (7496892) Année 1988
- 15h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
5 Gesänge der Frühe op 133 (Intégrale) : Gesang der Frühe op 133 n°1Fabio Romano : PianoAlbum Fleurs Du Mal / Robert Schumann Et Jörg Widmann : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Wergo (WER 6808 2) Année 2010
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Christophe DilysProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
