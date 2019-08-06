Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 17h, du samedi au dimanche de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mardi 6 août 2019
3h

Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : dans la bibliothèque

Après-midi lecture avec Christophe Dilys : "Ne tirez pas sur l'oiseau moqueur" avec Elmer Bernstein, "Miss Marple" avec "Madame Butterfly", "Notre Dame de Paris" avec Respighi, une séquence Beatnik, Flaubert avec Darius Milhaud, "les Fleurs du Mal" avec Schumann, "Cyrano de Bergerac" avec Schmelzer.

émission musique et littérature, © Getty / Dougal Waters

La séquence-concert d'aujourd'hui : M.-A. Charpentier Messe à 4 chœurs (Agnus Dei et Domine salvum) Maîtrise de RF et CMBV

La Maîtrise de Radio France dirigée par Sofi Jeannin, les pages, les chantres et les symphonistes du CMBV dirigés par Olivier Schneebeli interprètent des oeuvres de Marc-Antoine Charpentier et Philippe Hersant, le 21 février 2019 à l’Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio.

La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : Andante - MARIA JOAO PIRES
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : Andante

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Maria Joao Pires : Piano
    Album Mozart : The New Complete Edition Cd 94 Label Decca (478 9883)
  • 14h07
    Main title theme to kill a mockingbird
    Elmer Bernsteincompositeur, Elmer Bernsteinchef d'orchestre

    Main title theme to kill a mockingbird

    Album To Kill A Mockingbird (Mainstream) Label Mainstream (MDCD 602) Année 1991
  • 14h10
    Roll the tire
    Elmer Bernsteincompositeur, Elmer Bernsteinchef d'orchestre

    Roll the tire

    Album To Kill A Mockingbird (Mainstream) Label Mainstream (MDCD 602) Année 1991
  • 14h13
    Madame Butterfly : Un bel di vedremo (Acte II) Air de Butterfly - Angela Gheorghiu
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Madame Butterfly : Un bel di vedremo (Acte II) Air de Butterfly

    Ion Marin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Angela Gheorghiu : Soprano
    Album Angela Gheorghiu : Live From Covent Garden Label Emi (5572642) Année 2002
  • 14h19
    Concerto gregoriano : 1. Andante tranquillo / Pour violon et orchestre - PIERRE AMOYAL
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Concerto gregoriano : 1. Andante tranquillo / Pour violon et orchestre

    Charles Dutoit : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Pierre Amoyal : Violon
    Album Charles Dutoit Dirige Respighi Et Saint Saens Label Decca (443324-2) Année 1995
  • 14h37
    Concerto gregoriano: 3. Finale (alleluia): Allegro energico / Pour violon et orchestre - PIERRE AMOYAL
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Concerto gregoriano: 3. Finale (alleluia): Allegro energico / Pour violon et orchestre

    Charles Dutoit : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Pierre Amoyal : Violon
    Album Charles Dutoit Dirige Respighi Et Saint Saens Label Decca (443324-2) Année 1995
  • 14h50
    Rebel without a cause: main title
    Leonard Rosenmancompositeur

    Rebel without a cause: main title

    John Adams : chef d'orchestre, London Sinfonetta
    Album Musiques De Film De Leonard Rosenman Label Nonesch (7559-79402-2) Année 2005
  • 14h53
    Kill your darlings : Columbia
    Nico Muhlycompositeur

    Kill your darlings : Columbia

    Album Bof / Kill Your Darlings Label Sony Classical (88843005632) Année 2013
  • 14h55
    Kill your darlings : Typing
    Nico Muhlycompositeur

    Kill your darlings : Typing

    Album Bof / Kill Your Darlings Label Sony Classical (88843005632) Année 2013
  • 14h56
    Kill your darlings : VG's blues - CATHERINE RUSSELL
    Catherine Russell

    Kill your darlings : VG's blues

    Vince Giordano And The Nighthawks
    Album Bof / Kill Your Darlings Label Sony Classical (88843005632) Année 2013
  • 15h00
    Boogaboo - JELLY ROLL MORTON
    Jelly Roll MortonPiano

    Boogaboo

    Red Hot Peppers
    Album Anthology Of Jazz Drumming / Volume 1 1904 - 1928 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 804) Année 1997
  • 15h01
  • 15h04
    Prophetiae Sibyllarum : In teneris annis - pour voix mixtes et harpe - ENSEMBLE WESER-RENAISSANCE DE BREME
    Roland De Lassuscompositeur

    Prophetiae Sibyllarum : In teneris annis - pour voix mixtes et harpe

    Manfred Cordes : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Weser-Renaissance De Breme
    Album Roland De Lassus : Prophetiae Sibyllarum Et Motets De Noël Label Cpo (777 468-2) Année 2009
  • 15h07
    Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°1 - FRANCOISE CHOVEAUX
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°1

    Francoise Choveaux : Piano
    Album Darius Milhaud : Oeuvres Pour Piano Vol 1 Label Mki Ou Mki Rec. Ou Miki Records (369205-2) Année 1992
  • 15h08
    Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°2 - FRANCOISE CHOVEAUX
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°2

    Francoise Choveaux : Piano
    Album Darius Milhaud : Oeuvres Pour Piano Vol 1 Label Mki Ou Mki Rec. Ou Miki Records (369205-2) Année 1992
  • 15h09
    Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°3 - FRANCOISE CHOVEAUX
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Madame Bovary op 128b : 3 valses op 128c : Valse n°3

    Francoise Choveaux : Piano
    Album Darius Milhaud : Oeuvres Pour Piano Vol 1 Label Mki Ou Mki Rec. Ou Miki Records (369205-2) Année 1992
  • 15h12
    Les papillons L 21 - pour soprano et piano - LUCY CROWE
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Les papillons L 21 - pour soprano et piano

    Lucy Crowe : Soprano, Malcolm Martineau : Piano, Theophile Gautier : auteur
    Album Claude Debussy : Mélodies Label Hyperion (CDA68075) Année 2018
  • 15h14
    Au pays où se fait la guerre - pour soprano et orchestre - BARBARA HENDRICKS
    Henri Duparccompositeur

    Au pays où se fait la guerre - pour soprano et orchestre

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Theophile Gautier : auteur
    Album Maurice Ravel Et Henri Duparc : Mélodies Label Emi (7496892) Année 1988
  • 15h19
    5 Gesänge der Frühe op 133 (Intégrale) : Gesang der Frühe op 133 n°1 - FABIO ROMANO
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    5 Gesänge der Frühe op 133 (Intégrale) : Gesang der Frühe op 133 n°1

    Fabio Romano : Piano
    Album Fleurs Du Mal / Robert Schumann Et Jörg Widmann : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Wergo (WER 6808 2) Année 2010
