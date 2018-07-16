Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : la symphonie dans tous ses états

PROGAMMATION MUSICALE

Franz Waxman : « Fascination »

(tiré de la bande originale du film Love in the Afternoon)

MILAN

Josef Suk : Scherzo fantastique, op.25

Orchestre philharmonique tchèque

Charles Mackerras, direction

DECCA

Patrick Doyle : Ouverture

(tiré de la bande originale du film Much ado about nothing)

Orchestre de studio

David Snell, direction

EPIC

Albert Roussel : Sonatine pour piano, op. 16

Premier mouvement

Désiré N’Kaoua, piano

POLYMNIE

Olivier Messiaen : « O Sacrum Convivium »

Choeur Mikrokosmos

Loïc Pierre, direction

JADE

François Francoeur : Simphonies pour le festin royal de monseigneur le Comte d’Artois :« Chaconne »

Ensemble Stradivaria

Daniel Cuiller, direction

CYPRES

Erich WolgangKorngold : Sinfonietta, op.5

Scherzo, Molto agitato, rasch und feuerig

Orchestre philharmonique de la BBC

Matthias Bamert, direction

CHANDOS

Henry Purcell :Ther Fairy Queen, Z 629

Symphony n°30

Le Concert des Nations

Jordi Savall, direction

AUVIDIS FONTALIS

Ladysmith Black Mambazo : “Homeless”

VIRGIN

Heinrich Schütz :Selig sind die Toten, SWV 391

Vox Luminis

Lionel Meunier, direction

RICERCAR

Nicolas Rimski-Korsakov : La légende de la ville invible de Kitège et de la demoiselle Fevronia

Péan à la naturalité

Orchestre philharmonique de Saint Petersbourg

Yuri Temirkanov, direction

SIGNUM

Richard Strauss : Quatre derniers lieder, AV 150 TrV 296 :

« September »

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano

Orchestre radio symphonique de Berlin

George Szell, direction

PATHE MARCONI

Richard Strauss : « Frühling »

Jessye Norman, soprano

Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig

Kurt Masur, direction

PHILIPS

Franz Schubert : « Im Abendrot », D 799

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano

Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Claudio Abbado, direction

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Johann Baptist Cramer : Sonate pour pianoforte, en mi majeur, op. 62 (« le retour à Londres ») Rondo

John Khouri, pianoforte

MUSIC & ARTS

Erich Wolfgang Korngold : Die ToteStadt : “Glückdas mir verblieb”

(Acte I – Air de Marietta)

Renee Fleming, soprano

English Chamber Orchestra

Jeffrey Tate, direction

DECCA