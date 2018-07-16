Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : la symphonie dans tous ses états
- PROGAMMATION MUSICALE
Franz Waxman : « Fascination »
(tiré de la bande originale du film Love in the Afternoon)
MILAN
Josef Suk : Scherzo fantastique, op.25
Orchestre philharmonique tchèque
Charles Mackerras, direction
DECCA
Patrick Doyle : Ouverture
(tiré de la bande originale du film Much ado about nothing)
Orchestre de studio
David Snell, direction
EPIC
Albert Roussel : Sonatine pour piano, op. 16
Premier mouvement
Désiré N’Kaoua, piano
POLYMNIE
Olivier Messiaen : « O Sacrum Convivium »
Choeur Mikrokosmos
Loïc Pierre, direction
JADE
François Francoeur : Simphonies pour le festin royal de monseigneur le Comte d’Artois :« Chaconne »
Ensemble Stradivaria
Daniel Cuiller, direction
CYPRES
Erich WolgangKorngold : Sinfonietta, op.5
Scherzo, Molto agitato, rasch und feuerig
Orchestre philharmonique de la BBC
Matthias Bamert, direction
CHANDOS
Henry Purcell :Ther Fairy Queen, Z 629
Symphony n°30
Le Concert des Nations
Jordi Savall, direction
AUVIDIS FONTALIS
Ladysmith Black Mambazo : “Homeless”
VIRGIN
Heinrich Schütz :Selig sind die Toten, SWV 391
Vox Luminis
Lionel Meunier, direction
RICERCAR
Nicolas Rimski-Korsakov : La légende de la ville invible de Kitège et de la demoiselle Fevronia
Péan à la naturalité
Orchestre philharmonique de Saint Petersbourg
Yuri Temirkanov, direction
SIGNUM
Richard Strauss : Quatre derniers lieder, AV 150 TrV 296 :
« September »
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre radio symphonique de Berlin
George Szell, direction
PATHE MARCONI
Richard Strauss : « Frühling »
Jessye Norman, soprano
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig
Kurt Masur, direction
PHILIPS
Franz Schubert : « Im Abendrot », D 799
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano
Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Claudio Abbado, direction
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
Johann Baptist Cramer : Sonate pour pianoforte, en mi majeur, op. 62 (« le retour à Londres ») Rondo
John Khouri, pianoforte
MUSIC & ARTS
Erich Wolfgang Korngold : Die ToteStadt : “Glückdas mir verblieb”
(Acte I – Air de Marietta)
Renee Fleming, soprano
English Chamber Orchestra
Jeffrey Tate, direction
DECCA
- Christophe DilysProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration