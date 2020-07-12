Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Tous les jours de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Dimanche 12 juillet 2020
Le programme classique d'Elsa Fottorino : Rêveries
Hélène Grimaud, Gautier Capuçon, Nelson Freire, Elsa Dressing, le quatuor Alban Berg…Les géants du classique sont au programme de cet après-midi conçu comme un voyage onirique en compagnie de Schumann, Schubert, Bizet, Satie...
La programmation musicale :
- 14h12Robert Schumanncompositeur
Fantasiestücke op 73 : 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck - pour violoncelle et pianoGautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : PianoAlbum Schumann par Gautier Capuçon Label Erato (0190295634216)
- 14h15Robert Schumanncompositeur
Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et pianoGautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : PianoAlbum Schumann par Gautier Capuçon Label Erato (0190295634216)
- 14h18Robert Schumanncompositeur
Fantasiestücke op 73 : 3. Rasch und mit Feuer - pour violoncelle et pianoGautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : PianoAlbum Schumann par Gautier Capuçon Label Erato (0190295634216)
- 14h22Georges Bizetcompositeur
Les pêcheurs de perles : Je crois entendre encore (Acte I) Air de NadirBertrand De Billy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Roberto Alagna : Ténor, NadirAlbum Roberto Alagna : Robertissimo Label Deutsche Grammophon (481 056-9)
- 14h28Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
L'heure exquiseMarie Nicole Lemieux : Contralto, Daniel Blumenthal : PianoAlbum Marie Nicole Lemieux : L'heure exquise Label Naive Records (V 5022) Année 2005
- 14h31Francis Poulenc
Descriptions automatiques: I. Sur un vaisseauErik Satie : compositeurAlbum BD Music Presents Erik Satie Label Bdmusic (78516) Année 2015
- 14h33Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quintette à cordes en Ut Maj op posth 163 D 956 : 1. Allegro ma non troppoQuatuor Alban Berg, Heinrich Schiff : Violoncelle, Gunter Pichler : Violon, Gerhard Schulz : Violon, Thomas Kakuska : Alto (instrument), Valentin Erben : VioloncelleAlbum Franz Schubert : Quintette à cordes Label Emi (CDC 7470182) Année 1983
- 14h48Erik Satiecompositeur
Gnosienne n°4 - pour pianoHelene GrimaudAlbum Memory Label Dgg (4835710) Année 2018
- 14h51Henri Duparccompositeur
L'invitation au voyageElsa Dreisig : Soprano, Jonathan Ware : PianoAlbum Morgen Label Erato (0190295319489) Année 2020
- 14h55Henri Duparccompositeur
ExtaseElsa Dreisig : Soprano, Jonathan Ware : PianoAlbum Morgen Label Erato (0190295319489) Année 2020
- 14h59Erik Satiecompositeur
Je te veuxJean Yves Thibaudet : PianoAlbum Erik Satie : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour piano Label Decca (4830236)
- 15h04
Prélude en Sol Maj BWV 860
- 15h05Friedrich Gulda And His Sextet
Dark glowFriedrich Gulda : Piano, Piano, Idrees Sulieman : Trompette, Phil Woods : Saxophone alto, Seldon Powell : Saxophone ténor, Aaron Bell : Basse, Nick Stabulas : BatterieAlbum At Birdland Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD-648) Année 2011
- 15h11Vincent PeiraniAccordéon
Egyptian fantasyEmile Parisien : Saxophone sopranoAlbum Belle époque Label Act Music & Vision (9625-2) Année 2014
- 15h16Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto en Re Maj op 61 : Allegro ma non troppoPaavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Breme, Janine Jansen : ViolonAlbum Janine Jansen interprète les concertos de Beethoven et Britten Label Decca (4781530) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Elsa FottorinoProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
