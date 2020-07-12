Été Classique Après-midi
Été Classique Après-midi
Dimanche 12 juillet 2020
1h 57mn

Le programme classique d'Elsa Fottorino : Rêveries

Hélène Grimaud, Gautier Capuçon, Nelson Freire, Elsa Dressing, le quatuor Alban Berg…Les géants du classique sont au programme de cet après-midi conçu comme un voyage onirique en compagnie de Schumann, Schubert, Bizet, Satie...

Le programme classique d'Elsa Fottorino : Rêveries
Edouard Manet, Pêche, vers 1862-63, © Getty / Heritage Art/Heritage
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h12
    Fantasiestücke op 73 : 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck - pour violoncelle et piano - GAUTIER CAPUCON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Fantasiestücke op 73 : 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck - pour violoncelle et piano

    Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Schumann par Gautier Capuçon Label Erato (0190295634216)
  • 14h15
    Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et piano - GAUTIER CAPUCON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et piano

    Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Schumann par Gautier Capuçon Label Erato (0190295634216)
  • 14h18
    Fantasiestücke op 73 : 3. Rasch und mit Feuer - pour violoncelle et piano - GAUTIER CAPUCON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Fantasiestücke op 73 : 3. Rasch und mit Feuer - pour violoncelle et piano

    Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Schumann par Gautier Capuçon Label Erato (0190295634216)
  • 14h22
    Les pêcheurs de perles : Je crois entendre encore (Acte I) Air de Nadir - ROBERTO ALAGNA
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Les pêcheurs de perles : Je crois entendre encore (Acte I) Air de Nadir

    Bertrand De Billy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Roberto Alagna : Ténor, Nadir
    Album Roberto Alagna : Robertissimo Label Deutsche Grammophon (481 056-9)
  • 14h28
    L'heure exquise - MARIE NICOLE LEMIEUX
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    L'heure exquise

    Marie Nicole Lemieux : Contralto, Daniel Blumenthal : Piano
    Album Marie Nicole Lemieux : L'heure exquise Label Naive Records (V 5022) Année 2005
  • 14h31
    Descriptions automatiques: I. Sur un vaisseau - FRANCIS POULENC
    Francis Poulenc

    Descriptions automatiques: I. Sur un vaisseau

    Erik Satie : compositeur
    Album BD Music Presents Erik Satie Label Bdmusic (78516) Année 2015
  • 14h33
    Quintette à cordes en Ut Maj op posth 163 D 956 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo - HEINRICH SCHIFF
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quintette à cordes en Ut Maj op posth 163 D 956 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo

    Quatuor Alban Berg, Heinrich Schiff : Violoncelle, Gunter Pichler : Violon, Gerhard Schulz : Violon, Thomas Kakuska : Alto (instrument), Valentin Erben : Violoncelle
    Album Franz Schubert : Quintette à cordes Label Emi (CDC 7470182) Année 1983
  • 14h48
    Gnosienne n°4 - pour piano - HELENE GRIMAUD
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Gnosienne n°4 - pour piano

    Helene Grimaud
    Album Memory Label Dgg (4835710) Année 2018
  • 14h51
    L'invitation au voyage - ELSA DREISIG
    Henri Duparccompositeur

    L'invitation au voyage

    Elsa Dreisig : Soprano, Jonathan Ware : Piano
    Album Morgen Label Erato (0190295319489) Année 2020
  • 14h55
    Extase - ELSA DREISIG
    Henri Duparccompositeur

    Extase

    Elsa Dreisig : Soprano, Jonathan Ware : Piano
    Album Morgen Label Erato (0190295319489) Année 2020
  • 14h59
    Je te veux - JEAN YVES THIBAUDET
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Je te veux

    Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano
    Album Erik Satie : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour piano Label Decca (4830236)
  • 15h04
    Prélude en Sol Maj BWV 860 - GULDA FRIEDRIECH

    Prélude en Sol Maj BWV 860

  • 15h05
    Dark glow - FRIEDRICH GULDA AND HIS SEXTET
    Friedrich Gulda And His Sextet

    Dark glow

    Friedrich Gulda : Piano, Piano, Idrees Sulieman : Trompette, Phil Woods : Saxophone alto, Seldon Powell : Saxophone ténor, Aaron Bell : Basse, Nick Stabulas : Batterie
    Album At Birdland Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD-648) Année 2011
  • 15h11
    Egyptian fantasy - VINCENT PEIRANI
    Vincent PeiraniAccordéon

    Egyptian fantasy

    Emile Parisien : Saxophone soprano
    Album Belle époque Label Act Music & Vision (9625-2) Année 2014
  • 15h16
    Concerto en Ré Maj op 61 : allegro ma non troppo - JANINE JANSEN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto en Re Maj op 61 : Allegro ma non troppo

    Paavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Breme, Janine Jansen : Violon
    Album Janine Jansen interprète les concertos de Beethoven et Britten Label Decca (4781530) Année 2009
