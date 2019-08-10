Été Classique Après-midi
Samedi 10 août 2019
1h 58mn

Le programme classique d'Aurélie Moreau : Haendel, Prokofiev, Glière ...

Glière, Prokofiev, Telemann, Haendel et Brahms accompagnent votre après-midi.

Ruelle de la citadelle de Calvi, © Getty / Florian Eichler

Programmation musicale

Reinhold Glière
Concerto pour harpe et orchestre opus 74
I. Allegro moderato
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Orchestre symphonique de la radio Bavaroise dirigé par Lawrence Renes

Reinhold Glière
Concerto pour soprano colorature et orchestre en fa mineur opus 82
I. Andante
II. Allegro
Joan Sutherland, soprano
Orchestre symphonique de Londres dirigé par Richard Bonynge

Reinhold Glière
Symphonie nº2 en ut min op 25
II/ Allegro giocoso
Orchestre philharmonique de la BBC dirigé par Edward Downes

Sergueï Prokofiev
Pièces pour piano opus 12
II/ Gavotte
Lukas Geniusas, piano

Sergueï Prokofiev
Cendrillon op 87 : Grande valse - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Lisa Batiashvili, violon
Orchestre de chambre d’Europe dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Sergueï Prokofiev
Sonate pour piano n°8 en Si bémol Maj op 84
II. Andante sognando
Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano

Georg-Philipp Telemann
Concerto en La Maj TWV 53 : A2
Allegro - pour flûte traversière violon violoncelle cordes et basse
continue
Orchestre baroque de Fribourg

Georg-Friedrich Haendel
Suite N°1 en Si bémol Majeur HWV 434
Prélude - Sonata - Aria con 5 variazioni - Minuet
Andras Schiff, piano

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie no 3 en fa majeur, opus 90
I. Allegro con brio
Orchestre philharmonique de Munich dirigé par Sergiu Celibidache

Johannes Brahms
Vier Gesänge opus 17 pour voix de femmes, 2 cors et harpe
Es tönt ein voller Harfenklang (Friedrich Ruperti)  
Lied von Shakespeare (William Shakespeare, trad. W. von Schlegel)
Der Gärtner (Joseph von Eichendorff )
Gesang aus Fingal (Ossian (James Macpherson), trad. J. G. Herder
Choeur Pygmalion
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Anneke Scott, Joseph Walters, Olivier Picon, Chris Larkin, cors

Reinhold Glière
Concerto pour cor et orchestre en Si bémol Maj op 91
I. Allegro
Eliz Erkalp, cor
Orchestre symphonique de Lahti dirigé par Marc Soustrot

Reinhold Glière
8 duos pour violon et violoncelle opus 39
Intermezzo, Impromptu, Scherzo et Etude
Raphaël Oleg, violon
Sonia Wieder-Atherton, violoncelle

Reinhold Glière
Symphonie no 3 en si min opus 42
III. A la cour de Vladimir le beau soleil
Orchestre philharmonique de Buffalo dirigé par Joann Falletta 

