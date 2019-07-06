Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 17h, du samedi au dimanche de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 6 juillet 2019
1h 58mn

Le programme classique d'Aurélie Moreau : Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Fauré...

Granados, Debussy, Fauré, Franck, Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Verdi et Puccini accompagnent votre samedi après-midi …

Le programme classique d'Aurélie Moreau : Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Fauré...
Listrac Médoc France , © Getty / David Silverman
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    Goyescas : Aquí como allá (Tableau 1 Sc 1. El pelele) Choeur et Paquiro - JOSE ANTONIO LOPEZ
    ENRIQUE GRANADOScompositeur

    Goyescas : Aquí como allá (Tableau 1 Sc 1. El pelele) Choeur et Paquiro

    JOSEP PONS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBC, BBC SINGERS
    Album Goyescas Label Harmonia Mundi (902609DI) Année 2019
  • 14h00
    Goyescas : Aquí como allá (Tableau 1 Sc 1. El pelele) Choeur et Paquiro - JOSE ANTONIO LOPEZ
    Enrique Granadoscompositeur

    Goyescas : Aquí como allá (Tableau 1 Sc 1. El pelele) Choeur et Paquiro

    Josep Pons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Bbc Singers, Jose Antonio Lopez : Baryton (voix), Paquiro
    Album Goyescas Label Harmonia Mundi (902609DI) Année 2019
  • 14h00
    Goyescas : ¡ Esa chiquilla parece en sí llevar más sal ! (Tableau 1 Sc 2. La calesa) Paquiro Pepa et Choeur - JOSE ANTONIO LOPEZ
    Enrique Granadoscompositeur

    Goyescas : ¡ Esa chiquilla parece en sí llevar más sal ! (Tableau 1 Sc 2. La calesa) Paquiro Pepa et Choeur

    Josep Pons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Bbc Singers, Jose Antonio Lopez : Baryton (voix), Paquiro, Lidia Vinyes Curtis : Mezzo-soprano, Pepa
    Album Goyescas Label Harmonia Mundi (902609DI) Année 2019
  • 14h09
    Goyescas : La maja y el ruiseñor - VICTORIA DE LOS ANGELES
    Enrique Granadoscompositeur

    Goyescas : La maja y el ruiseñor

    Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Victoria De Los Angeles : Soprano, Rosario
    Album Victoria De Los Angeles : Chants D'espagne / Cd 4 Label Emi (5669412) Année 1998
  • 14h10
    Africa, op. 89 - LAURA MIKKOLA
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Africa, op. 89

    Jean Jacques Kantorow : chef d'orchestre, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Laura Mikkola : Piano
    Album Camille Saint-Saens : Africa Op 89 Symphonies Nº2 Op 55 Et Urbs Roma Label Bis (CD-790) Année 1997
  • 14h16
    Sonate : Finale / Pour flute traversiere alto et harpe - LILY LASKINE
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Sonate : Finale / Pour flute traversiere alto et harpe

    Lily Laskine : Harpe, Jean Pierre Rampal : Flûte traversière, Pierre Pasquier : Alto (instrument)
    Album Hommage A Lily Laskine Label Erato (3984-22029-2)
  • 14h21
    Masques et bergamasques op 112 : Ouverture
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Masques et bergamasques op 112 : Ouverture

    Armin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne
    Album Armin Jordan : The French Symphonic Recordings / Cd 5 Label Erato (0190295953539/2) Année 2016
  • 14h25
    Les éolides M 43 - pour orchestre
    Cesar Franckcompositeur

    Les éolides M 43 - pour orchestre

    Armin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
    Album Armin Jordan : The French Symphonic Recordings / Cd 1 Label Erato (0190295953539/1) Année 2016
  • 14h37
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en ut min op 44 : 1. Allegro moderato - Andante - ALEXANDRE KANTOROW
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en ut min op 44 : 1. Allegro moderato - Andante

    Jean Jacques Kantorow : chef d'orchestre, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Alexandre Kantorow : Piano
    Album Saint Saens : Concertos Pour Piano Label Bis (BIS2300) Année 2019
  • 14h49
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en ut min op 44 : 2. Allegro vivace - Andante - Allegro - ALEXANDRE KANTOROW
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en ut min op 44 : 2. Allegro vivace - Andante - Allegro

    Jean Jacques Kantorow : chef d'orchestre, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Alexandre Kantorow : Piano
    Album Saint Saens : Concertos Pour Piano Label Bis (BIS2300) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 5 juillet 2019
3h
Le programme classique de Rodolphe Bruneau Boulmier : Martini, Chopin, Bach...
émission suivante
dimanche 7 juillet 2019
3h
Le programme classique de Gabrielle Oliveira Guyon : Bach, Debussy, Haydn...