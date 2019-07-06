Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 17h, du samedi au dimanche de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Samedi 6 juillet 2019
Le programme classique d'Aurélie Moreau : Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Fauré...
Granados, Debussy, Fauré, Franck, Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Verdi et Puccini accompagnent votre samedi après-midi …
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00ENRIQUE GRANADOScompositeur
Goyescas : Aquí como allá (Tableau 1 Sc 1. El pelele) Choeur et PaquiroJOSEP PONS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBC, BBC SINGERSAlbum Goyescas Label Harmonia Mundi (902609DI) Année 2019
- 14h00Enrique Granadoscompositeur
Goyescas : Aquí como allá (Tableau 1 Sc 1. El pelele) Choeur et PaquiroJosep Pons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Bbc Singers, Jose Antonio Lopez : Baryton (voix), PaquiroAlbum Goyescas Label Harmonia Mundi (902609DI) Année 2019
- 14h00Enrique Granadoscompositeur
Goyescas : ¡ Esa chiquilla parece en sí llevar más sal ! (Tableau 1 Sc 2. La calesa) Paquiro Pepa et ChoeurJosep Pons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Bbc Singers, Jose Antonio Lopez : Baryton (voix), Paquiro, Lidia Vinyes Curtis : Mezzo-soprano, PepaAlbum Goyescas Label Harmonia Mundi (902609DI) Année 2019
- 14h09Enrique Granadoscompositeur
Goyescas : La maja y el ruiseñorRafael Frühbeck de Burgos : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Victoria De Los Angeles : Soprano, RosarioAlbum Victoria De Los Angeles : Chants D'espagne / Cd 4 Label Emi (5669412) Année 1998
- 14h10Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Africa, op. 89Jean Jacques Kantorow : chef d'orchestre, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Laura Mikkola : PianoAlbum Camille Saint-Saens : Africa Op 89 Symphonies Nº2 Op 55 Et Urbs Roma Label Bis (CD-790) Année 1997
- 14h16Claude Debussycompositeur
Sonate : Finale / Pour flute traversiere alto et harpeLily Laskine : Harpe, Jean Pierre Rampal : Flûte traversière, Pierre Pasquier : Alto (instrument)Album Hommage A Lily Laskine Label Erato (3984-22029-2)
- 14h21Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Masques et bergamasques op 112 : OuvertureArmin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De LausanneAlbum Armin Jordan : The French Symphonic Recordings / Cd 5 Label Erato (0190295953539/2) Année 2016
- 14h25Cesar Franckcompositeur
Les éolides M 43 - pour orchestreArmin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de BâleAlbum Armin Jordan : The French Symphonic Recordings / Cd 1 Label Erato (0190295953539/1) Année 2016
- 14h37Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en ut min op 44 : 1. Allegro moderato - AndanteJean Jacques Kantorow : chef d'orchestre, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Alexandre Kantorow : PianoAlbum Saint Saens : Concertos Pour Piano Label Bis (BIS2300) Année 2019
- 14h49Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en ut min op 44 : 2. Allegro vivace - Andante - AllegroJean Jacques Kantorow : chef d'orchestre, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Alexandre Kantorow : PianoAlbum Saint Saens : Concertos Pour Piano Label Bis (BIS2300) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration