Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 17h, du samedi au dimanche de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mercredi 24 juillet 2019
Le programme classique d’Anne Voisin : Schubert, Suchon, Albeniz …
« Le chevalier à la triste figure » va nous accompagner tout l’après-midi avec José van Dam qui l’a si souvent interprété chez Ravel, Ibert et Massenet.
Séquence concert
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Jacques Ibertcompositeur
4 chansons de Don Quichotte : 1. Chanson du départ de Don Quichotte - pour baryton-basse et pianoJose Van Dam : Baryton-basse (voix), Don Quichotte, Jean-Philippe Collard : PianoAlbum José Van Dam : Autograph Vol 3 : Don Quichottes Label Erato (0825646190492/3) Année 2015
- 14h04Jesus Guridicompositeur
Una aventura de Don Quijote / Une aventure de Don Quichotte - pour orchestreJose Ramon Encinar : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Commune De MadridAlbum Carlos Alvarez : Quijotes Label Deutsche Grammophon (028947630944) Année 2005
- 14h16Franz Schubertcompositeur
La belle meuniere D 795 : 1. Das wandern / Transcription pour piano S 565bisLeslie Howard : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Integrale De L'oeuvre Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA 66957/9)
- 14h17Franz Schubertcompositeur
Das wandern D 795 n°1Nathalie Stutzmann : Contralto, Inger Sodergren : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Die Schöne Mullerin Label Caliope (CAL 9379) Année 2008
- 14h20Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 22. Mut - pour contralto et pianoNathalie Stutzmann : Contralto, Inger Sodergren : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Calliope (CAL 9339) Année 2003
- 14h21Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 22. Mut - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et pianoGregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
- 14h23Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 7. Auf dem Flusse - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et pianoGregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
- 14h27Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 8. Rückblick - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et pianoGregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
- 14h29Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 18. Der stürmische Morgen - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et pianoGregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
- 14h30Franz Schubertcompositeur
Adagio en Mi Bémol Maj op posth 148 D 897Christian Tetzlaff : Violon, Marie Elisabeth Hecker : Violoncelle, Martin Helmchen : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Forellen Quintett Et Autre Oeuvres Label Pentatone Classics (PENTAT PTC 5186 334) Année 2009
- 14h40Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : OuvertureJurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, DiversAlbum Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
- 14h44Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Le reveil de QuixotteJurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, DiversAlbum Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
- 14h46Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Son attaque des moulins à ventJurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, DiversAlbum Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
- 14h49Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Quatuor avec piano n°1 en ut min op 15 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro vivo - TrioFlex Ensemble, Anna Szulc-Kapala : Alto (voix), Endri Nini : Piano, Kana Sugimura : Violon, Martha Buisma : VioloncelleAlbum Au Suivant ! Label Cavi Music (8553938D) Année 2019
- 14h55Gus Viseurcompositeur
Project chanson : Flambée Montalbanaise - arrangement pour quatuor avec pianoKonstantinos Raptis : compositeur, Flex Ensemble, Anna Szulc-Kapala : Alto (voix), Endri Nini : Piano, Kana Sugimura : Violon, Martha Buisma : VioloncelleAlbum Au Suivant ! Label Cavi Music (8553938D) Année 2019
- 14h59Marcel LoefflerAccordéon
Flambée montalbanaiseAndre Minvielle : ChantAlbum Around Gus Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 46050 369542) Année 2010
- 15h03Eugene Suchoncompositeur
Metamorfozy : Larghetto - variations pour orchestreNeeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Etat D'EstonieAlbum Eugene Suchon : Oeuvres Symphoniques Label Chandos (CHAN10849) Année 2015
- 15h09Jules Massenetcompositeur
Don Quichotte : Je suis le chevalier errant (Acte III) Don Quichotte et les banditsMichel Plasson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, Choeur Du Capitole De Toulouse, Jose Van Dam : Baryton-basse (voix), Don QuichotteAlbum José Van Dam : Autograph Vol 3 : Don Quichottes Label Erato (0825646190492/3) Année 2015
- 15h16Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Les soupirs amoureux après la Princesse DulcinéeJurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, DiversAlbum Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
- 15h19Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Sanche Panche bernéJurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, DiversAlbum Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Anne VoisinProduction
- Catherine Prin Le GallRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
