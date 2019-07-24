Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 17h, du samedi au dimanche de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 24 juillet 2019
3h

Le programme classique d’Anne Voisin : Schubert, Suchon, Albeniz …

« Le chevalier à la triste figure » va nous accompagner tout l’après-midi avec José van Dam qui l’a si souvent interprété chez Ravel, Ibert et Massenet.

Le programme classique d’Anne Voisin : Schubert, Suchon, Albeniz …
Don Quixote, par Enrique Atalaya (1851-1913) , © Getty

Séquence concert

Retrouvez l'histoire du jardin du jour ici

La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    4 chansons de Don Quichotte : 1. Chanson du départ de Don Quichotte - pour baryton-basse et piano - JOSE VAN DAM
    Jacques Ibertcompositeur

    4 chansons de Don Quichotte : 1. Chanson du départ de Don Quichotte - pour baryton-basse et piano

    Jose Van Dam : Baryton-basse (voix), Don Quichotte, Jean-Philippe Collard : Piano
    Album José Van Dam : Autograph Vol 3 : Don Quichottes Label Erato (0825646190492/3) Année 2015
  • 14h04
    Una aventura de Don Quijote / Une aventure de Don Quichotte - pour orchestre
    Jesus Guridicompositeur

    Una aventura de Don Quijote / Une aventure de Don Quichotte - pour orchestre

    Jose Ramon Encinar : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Commune De Madrid
    Album Carlos Alvarez : Quijotes Label Deutsche Grammophon (028947630944) Année 2005
  • 14h16
    La belle meuniere D 795 : 1. Das wandern / Transcription pour piano S 565bis - LESLIE HOWARD
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    La belle meuniere D 795 : 1. Das wandern / Transcription pour piano S 565bis

    Leslie Howard : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Integrale De L'oeuvre Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA 66957/9)
  • 14h17
    Das wandern D 795 n°1 - NATHALIE STUTZMANN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Das wandern D 795 n°1

    Nathalie Stutzmann : Contralto, Inger Sodergren : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Die Schöne Mullerin Label Caliope (CAL 9379) Année 2008
  • 14h20
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 22. Mut - pour contralto et piano - NATHALIE STUTZMANN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 22. Mut - pour contralto et piano

    Nathalie Stutzmann : Contralto, Inger Sodergren : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Calliope (CAL 9339) Année 2003
  • 14h21
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 22. Mut - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano - DANIEL OCHOA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 22. Mut - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano

    Gregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
  • 14h23
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 7. Auf dem Flusse - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano - DANIEL OCHOA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 7. Auf dem Flusse - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano

    Gregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
  • 14h27
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 8. Rückblick - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano - DANIEL OCHOA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 8. Rückblick - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano

    Gregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
  • 14h29
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 18. Der stürmische Morgen - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano - DANIEL OCHOA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 18. Der stürmische Morgen - arrangement pour baryton choeur mixte et piano

    Gregor Meyer : chef d'orchestre, Consort Vocal De Leipzig, Daniel Ochoa : Baryton (voix), Cristian Peix : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur, Gregor Meyer : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Coviello (COV91723) Année 2017
  • 14h30
    Adagio en Mi Bémol Maj op posth 148 D 897 - CHRISTIAN TETZLAFF
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Adagio en Mi Bémol Maj op posth 148 D 897

    Christian Tetzlaff : Violon, Marie Elisabeth Hecker : Violoncelle, Martin Helmchen : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Forellen Quintett Et Autre Oeuvres Label Pentatone Classics (PENTAT PTC 5186 334) Année 2009
  • 14h40
    Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Ouverture - JURGEN GROSS
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Ouverture

    Jurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, Divers
    Album Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
  • 14h44
    Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Le reveil de Quixotte - JURGEN GROSS
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Le reveil de Quixotte

    Jurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, Divers
    Album Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
  • 14h46
    Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Son attaque des moulins à vent - JURGEN GROSS
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Son attaque des moulins à vent

    Jurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, Divers
    Album Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
  • 14h49
    Quatuor avec piano n°1 en ut min op 15 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro vivo - Trio - ANNA SZULC-KAPALA
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Quatuor avec piano n°1 en ut min op 15 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro vivo - Trio

    Flex Ensemble, Anna Szulc-Kapala : Alto (voix), Endri Nini : Piano, Kana Sugimura : Violon, Martha Buisma : Violoncelle
    Album Au Suivant ! Label Cavi Music (8553938D) Année 2019
  • 14h55
    Project chanson : Flambée Montalbanaise - arrangement pour quatuor avec piano - ANNA SZULC-KAPALA
    Gus Viseurcompositeur

    Project chanson : Flambée Montalbanaise - arrangement pour quatuor avec piano

    Konstantinos Raptis : compositeur, Flex Ensemble, Anna Szulc-Kapala : Alto (voix), Endri Nini : Piano, Kana Sugimura : Violon, Martha Buisma : Violoncelle
    Album Au Suivant ! Label Cavi Music (8553938D) Année 2019
  • 14h59
    Flambée montalbanaise - MARCEL LOEFFLER
    Marcel LoefflerAccordéon

    Flambée montalbanaise

    Andre Minvielle : Chant
    Album Around Gus Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 46050 369542) Année 2010
  • 15h03
    Metamorfozy : Larghetto - variations pour orchestre
    Eugene Suchoncompositeur

    Metamorfozy : Larghetto - variations pour orchestre

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Etat D'Estonie
    Album Eugene Suchon : Oeuvres Symphoniques Label Chandos (CHAN10849) Année 2015
  • 15h09
    Don Quichotte : Je suis le chevalier errant (Acte III) Don Quichotte et les bandits - JOSE VAN DAM
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Don Quichotte : Je suis le chevalier errant (Acte III) Don Quichotte et les bandits

    Michel Plasson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, Choeur Du Capitole De Toulouse, Jose Van Dam : Baryton-basse (voix), Don Quichotte
    Album José Van Dam : Autograph Vol 3 : Don Quichottes Label Erato (0825646190492/3) Année 2015
  • 15h16
    Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Les soupirs amoureux après la Princesse Dulcinée - JURGEN GROSS
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Les soupirs amoureux après la Princesse Dulcinée

    Jurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, Divers
    Album Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
  • 15h19
    Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Sanche Panche berné - JURGEN GROSS
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Burlesque de Quichotte / Ouverture en sol maj twv 55:g11 : Sanche Panche berné

    Jurgen Gross : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Elbipolis D'Hambourg, Jurgen Gross : Violon, Albrecht Kuhner : Violon, Micaela Storch-Ettelt : Alto (instrument), Inka Doring : Violoncelle, Dirk Luking : Contrebasse, Divers
    Album Don Quichotte In Hamburg / Ouvertures Label Raum Klang (RK 2502) Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 23 juillet 2019
3h
Le programme classique d’Anne Voisin : Stravinsky, Finger, Pergolèse, Hahn…
émission suivante
jeudi 25 juillet 2019
3h
Le programme classique d’Anne Voisin : Mozart, Casella, Bach, Purcell…