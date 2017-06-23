Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au dimanche, de 14h à 17hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 8 juillet 2017
2h 59mn

Programme classique par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier : Beethoven, Wolf, Mahler...

Programme classique par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier : Beethoven, Wolf, Mahler...
Le transistor est dans le près, © Getty

Programmation musicale

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 7
Finale
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Direction : Kent Nagano

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4
Premier mouvement
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Direction : Kent Nagano

Hugo Wolf
Goethe-Lieder - Anakreons Grab
Juliane Banse; soprano
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Direction : Kent Nagano

Igor Stravinsky
L’oiseau de feu, deuxième tableau
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Kent Nagano

Michael Torke
AD
Justable Wrench
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Kent Nagano

Gustav Mahler
Le chant de la terre
Abschied
Klaus Florian Vogt, ténor ; Christian Gerhaher, baryton
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Direction : Kent Nagano

Franz Schubert
La belle meunière
Christian Gerhaher, baryton ; Gerold Huber, piano

Franz Schubert
Sonate D 959
Rondo
Rudolf Serkin, piano (1966)

Arnold Schoenberg
L’échelle de Jacob
L’âme
Orchestre Symphonique de Berlin
Direction : Kent Nagano

Laci Boldemann
4 Epitaphes
Anne Sofie Von Otter; mezzo-soprano
Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Kent Nagano

Edouard Grieg
Pièces Lyrique op 12 Arietta
Stephen Hough, piano

Edouard Grieg
Pièces Lyriques
Javier Perianes, piano

Edouard Grieg
Concerto pour piano
Allegro Molto moderato
Premier mouvement
Nikolai Lugansky, piano
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Direction : Kent Nagano

Serguei Prokofiev
Pierre et le Loup
Tatiana Nikolaëva, piano

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 7 juillet 2017
3h
Programme classique par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier : Ladmirault, Debussy, Fauré...
émission suivante
dimanche 9 juillet 2017
3h
Programme classique par Rodolphe Bruneau Boulmier : Copland, Chavez, Brahms...