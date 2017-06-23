Programme classique par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier : Beethoven, Wolf, Mahler...
Programmation musicale
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 7
Finale
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Direction : Kent Nagano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4
Premier mouvement
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Direction : Kent Nagano
Hugo Wolf
Goethe-Lieder - Anakreons Grab
Juliane Banse; soprano
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Direction : Kent Nagano
Igor Stravinsky
L’oiseau de feu, deuxième tableau
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Kent Nagano
Michael Torke
AD
Justable Wrench
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Kent Nagano
Gustav Mahler
Le chant de la terre
Abschied
Klaus Florian Vogt, ténor ; Christian Gerhaher, baryton
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Direction : Kent Nagano
Franz Schubert
La belle meunière
Christian Gerhaher, baryton ; Gerold Huber, piano
Franz Schubert
Sonate D 959
Rondo
Rudolf Serkin, piano (1966)
Arnold Schoenberg
L’échelle de Jacob
L’âme
Orchestre Symphonique de Berlin
Direction : Kent Nagano
Laci Boldemann
4 Epitaphes
Anne Sofie Von Otter; mezzo-soprano
Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Kent Nagano
Edouard Grieg
Pièces Lyrique op 12 Arietta
Stephen Hough, piano
Edouard Grieg
Pièces Lyriques
Javier Perianes, piano
Edouard Grieg
Concerto pour piano
Allegro Molto moderato
Premier mouvement
Nikolai Lugansky, piano
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Direction : Kent Nagano
Serguei Prokofiev
Pierre et le Loup
Tatiana Nikolaëva, piano
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Martine MonyCollaboration