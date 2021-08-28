Été Classique Après-midi
Samedi 28 août 2021
1h 58mn

Été Classique du samedi 28 août 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    Conga del fuego nuevo - pour orchestre - GUSTAVO DUDAMEL
    Arturo Marquezcompositeur

    Conga del fuego nuevo - pour orchestre

    Gustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National des Jeunes Simon Bolivar du Venezuela
    Album Fiesta 2014 / Hot classical anthems for a festival of sport / Compilation pour la Coupe du Monde de football 2014 au Brésil Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (482 0465) Année 2014
  • 14h05
    Je suis la folie : Yo soy la locura - pour soprano harpe et percussions - HESPERION XXI
    Henri Le Baillycompositeur

    Je suis la folie : Yo soy la locura - pour soprano harpe et percussions

    Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Montserrat Figueras : Soprano, Andrew Lawrence-King : Harpe, Pedro Estevan : Percussions
    Album Miguel de Cervantes : Don Quijote de la Mancha Label Alia Vox (AVSA9843 A+B) Année 2005
  • 14h07
    Sus mon lut d'un accord pitoyable - pour ensemble vocal et instrumental - LE POEME HARMONIQUE
    Didier Le Blanccompositeur

    Sus mon lut d'un accord pitoyable - pour ensemble vocal et instrumental

    Vincent Dumestre : chef d'orchestre, Le Poème Harmonique
    Album Coeur Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA213) Année 2015
  • 14h11
    Tarentelle en La bémol Maj op 43 - JEAN FREDERIC NEUBURGER
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Tarentelle en La bémol Maj op 43

    Jean Frederic Neuburger : Piano
    Album Jean Frédéric Neuburger interprète Chopin et en récital Beethoven Bach et Ravel Label Discauvers (DAS 004) Année 2005
  • 14h14
    Tarantella "La tarantelle" - Pour soprano et piano - RENATA SCOTTO
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    Tarantella ""La tarantelle"" - Pour soprano et piano

    Renata Scotto : Soprano, Antonio Tonini : Piano
    Album Renata Scotto en concert à Moscou Label Melodiya Russie (MEL CD 10 01446) Année 2009
  • 14h16
    Tarentella napoletana tono hypodorico (tarantelle) - ALFIO ANTICO
    Athanasius Kirchercompositeur

    Tarentella napoletana tono hypodorico (tarantelle)

    Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpeggiata, Alfio Antico : Tambour, Christina Pluhar : Guitare, Eero Palviainen : Guitare baroque, Johanna Seitz : Harpe, Pierre Boragno : Cornemuse, Michele Claude : Percussions, Christina Pluhar : auteur
    Album La tarantella Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 910) Année 2009
  • 14h19
    Trio en Ré Maj HOB XV : 16 : Allegro - pour violon violoncelle et piano - LEONID KOGAN
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Trio en Ré Maj HOB XV : 16 : Allegro - pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Leonid Kogan : Violon, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Haydn Mozart et autres compositeurs : Trios avec piano et autres oeuvres de musique de chambre Label Doremi (DRH-7921)
  • 14h30
    Sonate nº60 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 50 : Adagio - ZHU XIAO-MEI
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate nº60 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 50 : Adagio

    Zhu Xiao-Mei : Piano
    Album Zhu Xiao-Mei interprete des sonates pour piano Label Mirare (MIR 076) Année 2008
  • 14h35
    Sonate nº60 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 50 : Allegro molto - ZHU XIAO-MEI
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate nº60 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 50 : Allegro molto

    Zhu Xiao-Mei : Piano
    Album Zhu Xiao-Mei interprete des sonates pour piano Label Mirare (MIR 076) Année 2008
  • 14h37
    Cantabile et presto : Andante ma non troppo - DANIELA KOCH
    Georges Enescocompositeur

    Cantabile et presto : Andante ma non troppo

    Daniela Koch : Flûte traversière, Oliver Triendl : Piano
    Album Daniela Koch et Olivier Triendl interprètent des oeuvres pour flûte et piano Label Indesens (INDE074) Année 2014
  • 14h41
    Liebesleid - ARTHUR GRUMIAUX
    Fritz Kreislercompositeur

    Liebesleid

    Arthur Grumiaux : Violon, Istvan Hajdu : Piano
    Album Arthur Grumiaux : Bis célèbres Label Philips (446560-2)
  • 14h45
    Ariodante : E vivo ancora (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif d'Ariodante - JOYCE DI DONATO
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Ariodante : E vivo ancora (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif d'Ariodante

    Alan Curtis : chef d'orchestre, Il Complesso Barocco, Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Ariodante
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Ariodante HWV 33 Label Virgin Classics (50999 07084423) Année 2011
  • 14h46
    Ariodante : Scherza infida in grembo al drudo (Acte II Sc 3) Air d'Ariodante - JOYCE DI DONATO
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Ariodante : Scherza infida in grembo al drudo (Acte II Sc 3) Air d'Ariodante

    Alan Curtis : chef d'orchestre, Il Complesso Barocco, Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Ariodante
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Ariodante HWV 33 Label Virgin Classics (50999 07084423) Année 2011
  • 14h56
    Suite n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : Menuet - ANNE QUEFFELEC
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : Menuet

    Anne Queffélec : Piano, Wilhelm Kempff : auteur
    Album J'écoute Bach et Haendel avec ma maman Label Mirare (MIR 206)
  • 15h00
    Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro - pour soprano et orchestre - ANNA MOFFO
    Joseph Canteloubecompositeur, Joseph Canteloubeauteur

    Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro - pour soprano et orchestre

    Tradit Auvergne : compositeur, Leopold Stokowski : chef d'orchestre, American Symphony Orchestra, Anna Moffo : Soprano
    Album Anna Moffo : The complete RCA recital albums / CD 8 Label Rca (88875032232/8) Année 2015
  • 15h06
    Prélude a l'après-midi d'un faune L 86 - pour orchestre - PIERRE BOULEZ
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune L 86 - pour orchestre

    Pierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland
    Album Debussy : Images, Prélude et Printemps par Pierre Boulez Label Deutsche Grammophon (435766-2)
