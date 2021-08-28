Programmation musicale
Samedi 28 août 2021
Été Classique du samedi 28 août 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Arturo Marquezcompositeur
Conga del fuego nuevo - pour orchestreGustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National des Jeunes Simon Bolivar du VenezuelaAlbum Fiesta 2014 / Hot classical anthems for a festival of sport / Compilation pour la Coupe du Monde de football 2014 au Brésil Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (482 0465) Année 2014
- 14h05Henri Le Baillycompositeur
Je suis la folie : Yo soy la locura - pour soprano harpe et percussionsJordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Montserrat Figueras : Soprano, Andrew Lawrence-King : Harpe, Pedro Estevan : PercussionsAlbum Miguel de Cervantes : Don Quijote de la Mancha Label Alia Vox (AVSA9843 A+B) Année 2005
- 14h07Didier Le Blanccompositeur
Sus mon lut d'un accord pitoyable - pour ensemble vocal et instrumentalVincent Dumestre : chef d'orchestre, Le Poème HarmoniqueAlbum Coeur Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA213) Année 2015
- 14h11Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Tarentelle en La bémol Maj op 43Jean Frederic Neuburger : PianoAlbum Jean Frédéric Neuburger interprète Chopin et en récital Beethoven Bach et Ravel Label Discauvers (DAS 004) Année 2005
- 14h14Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
Tarantella ""La tarantelle"" - Pour soprano et pianoRenata Scotto : Soprano, Antonio Tonini : PianoAlbum Renata Scotto en concert à Moscou Label Melodiya Russie (MEL CD 10 01446) Année 2009
- 14h16Athanasius Kirchercompositeur
Tarentella napoletana tono hypodorico (tarantelle)Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpeggiata, Alfio Antico : Tambour, Christina Pluhar : Guitare, Eero Palviainen : Guitare baroque, Johanna Seitz : Harpe, Pierre Boragno : Cornemuse, Michele Claude : Percussions, Christina Pluhar : auteurAlbum La tarantella Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 910) Année 2009
- 14h19Joseph Haydncompositeur
Trio en Ré Maj HOB XV : 16 : Allegro - pour violon violoncelle et pianoLeonid Kogan : Violon, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Haydn Mozart et autres compositeurs : Trios avec piano et autres oeuvres de musique de chambre Label Doremi (DRH-7921)
- 14h30Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate nº60 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 50 : AdagioZhu Xiao-Mei : PianoAlbum Zhu Xiao-Mei interprete des sonates pour piano Label Mirare (MIR 076) Année 2008
- 14h35Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate nº60 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 50 : Allegro moltoZhu Xiao-Mei : PianoAlbum Zhu Xiao-Mei interprete des sonates pour piano Label Mirare (MIR 076) Année 2008
- 14h37Georges Enescocompositeur
Cantabile et presto : Andante ma non troppoDaniela Koch : Flûte traversière, Oliver Triendl : PianoAlbum Daniela Koch et Olivier Triendl interprètent des oeuvres pour flûte et piano Label Indesens (INDE074) Année 2014
- 14h41Fritz Kreislercompositeur
LiebesleidArthur Grumiaux : Violon, Istvan Hajdu : PianoAlbum Arthur Grumiaux : Bis célèbres Label Philips (446560-2)
- 14h45Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Ariodante : E vivo ancora (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif d'AriodanteAlan Curtis : chef d'orchestre, Il Complesso Barocco, Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, AriodanteAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Ariodante HWV 33 Label Virgin Classics (50999 07084423) Année 2011
- 14h46Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Ariodante : Scherza infida in grembo al drudo (Acte II Sc 3) Air d'AriodanteAlan Curtis : chef d'orchestre, Il Complesso Barocco, Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, AriodanteAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Ariodante HWV 33 Label Virgin Classics (50999 07084423) Année 2011
- 14h56Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : MenuetAnne Queffélec : Piano, Wilhelm Kempff : auteurAlbum J'écoute Bach et Haendel avec ma maman Label Mirare (MIR 206)
- 15h00Joseph Canteloubecompositeur, Joseph Canteloubeauteur
Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro - pour soprano et orchestreTradit Auvergne : compositeur, Leopold Stokowski : chef d'orchestre, American Symphony Orchestra, Anna Moffo : SopranoAlbum Anna Moffo : The complete RCA recital albums / CD 8 Label Rca (88875032232/8) Année 2015
- 15h06Claude Debussycompositeur
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune L 86 - pour orchestrePierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ClevelandAlbum Debussy : Images, Prélude et Printemps par Pierre Boulez Label Deutsche Grammophon (435766-2)
