Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au samedi de 14h à 16h, durant l'étéMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 24 août 2021
1h 56mn

Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Stravinski, Hahn, Rameau, Fauré, Kapsberger, Ysaye, Dowland...

Une après-midi musicale animée de pièces vocales de Rameau, Dowland, Fauré, Duparc, Hahn... et de pages instrumentales allant de la musique renaissance anglaise au XXe siècle, aux côtés de compositeurs tels que Johnson, Holborne, Ysaye, Stravinsky, Bertali ... servis par les meilleurs interprètes.

Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Stravinski, Hahn, Rameau, Fauré, Kapsberger, Ysaye, Dowland...
Le Poème Harmonique, © Vu sur media2.ledevoir.com
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h02
    Intavolatura di chitarone livre IV pour ensemble instrumental : Toccata n°1 - ROLF LISLEVAND
    Johann Hieronymus Kapsbergercompositeur

    Intavolatura di chitarone livre IV pour ensemble instrumental : Toccata n°1

    Rolf Lislevand : Théorbe, Edouardo Eguez : Guitare baroque, Brian Feehan : Chitarrone (luth), Pedro Estevan : Percussions
    Album Kapsberger / Intavolatura di chitarone livre IV Label Astree (E 8515) Année 1993
  • 14h08
    Burth forth my teares - LE POEME HARMONIQUE
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Burth forth my teares

    Vincent Dumestre : chef d'orchestre, Le Poème Harmonique, Claire Lefilliatre : Soprano, Bruno Le Levreur : Haute-contre, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Arnaud Marzorati : Basse (voix)
    Album Charles Tessier : Carnets de voyages Label Alph (ALPHA 100) Année 2006
  • 14h15
    Knoxville : Summer of 1915 - pour soprano et orchestre - DAWN UPSHAW
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    Knoxville : Summer of 1915 - pour soprano et orchestre

    David Zinman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Dawn Upshaw : Soprano
    Album Dawn Upshaw : Knoxville Summer of 1915 Label Nonesuch (9791872) Année 1989
  • 14h31
    Quatuor avec piano n°2 en sol min op 45 : 3. Adagio non troppo - MISIA IANNONI-SEBASTIANINI
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Quatuor avec piano n°2 en sol min op 45 : 3. Adagio non troppo

    Quatuor Werther, Misia Iannoni-Sebastianini : Violon, Martina Santarone : Alto (instrument), Simone Chiominto : Violoncelle, Antonino Fiumara : Piano
    Album Fauré : Les deux quatuors avec piano Label Brillant Classics (95961) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 23 août 2021
1h 56mn
L'été classique de Priscille Lafitte : Schumann, Berlioz, Mozart, Doves, Takemitsu...
émission suivante
mercredi 25 août 2021
1h 56mn
Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Messiaen, Ferlet, Schubert, Coprario, Rameau, Farandouri...