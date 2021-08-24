Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au samedi de 14h à 16h, durant l'étéMusique classique
Mardi 24 août 2021
Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Stravinski, Hahn, Rameau, Fauré, Kapsberger, Ysaye, Dowland...
Une après-midi musicale animée de pièces vocales de Rameau, Dowland, Fauré, Duparc, Hahn... et de pages instrumentales allant de la musique renaissance anglaise au XXe siècle, aux côtés de compositeurs tels que Johnson, Holborne, Ysaye, Stravinsky, Bertali ... servis par les meilleurs interprètes.
La programmation musicale :
- 14h02Johann Hieronymus Kapsbergercompositeur
Intavolatura di chitarone livre IV pour ensemble instrumental : Toccata n°1Rolf Lislevand : Théorbe, Edouardo Eguez : Guitare baroque, Brian Feehan : Chitarrone (luth), Pedro Estevan : PercussionsAlbum Kapsberger / Intavolatura di chitarone livre IV Label Astree (E 8515) Année 1993
- 14h08John Dowlandcompositeur
Burth forth my tearesVincent Dumestre : chef d'orchestre, Le Poème Harmonique, Claire Lefilliatre : Soprano, Bruno Le Levreur : Haute-contre, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Arnaud Marzorati : Basse (voix)Album Charles Tessier : Carnets de voyages Label Alph (ALPHA 100) Année 2006
- 14h15Samuel Barbercompositeur
Knoxville : Summer of 1915 - pour soprano et orchestreDavid Zinman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Dawn Upshaw : SopranoAlbum Dawn Upshaw : Knoxville Summer of 1915 Label Nonesuch (9791872) Année 1989
- 14h31Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Quatuor avec piano n°2 en sol min op 45 : 3. Adagio non troppoQuatuor Werther, Misia Iannoni-Sebastianini : Violon, Martina Santarone : Alto (instrument), Simone Chiominto : Violoncelle, Antonino Fiumara : PianoAlbum Fauré : Les deux quatuors avec piano Label Brillant Classics (95961) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Priscille LafitteProduction
- Catherine Prin Le GallRéalisation
- Laure PoissonnierCollaboration