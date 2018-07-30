Le programme classique d'Elsa Boublil : Dowland, Schubert, Purcell...
John Dowland
Lachrimaeantiquae novae
Hespèrion XX
John Dowland, direction
Henry Purcell
The fairy Queen : O let me weep / The plaint (Acte IV -Air)
Jennifer Smith, soprano
Solistes Baroques Anglais
John Eliot Gardiner, direction
John Wilbye
Weep weep mine eyes
The Dowland Projetct
John Potter, direction
Henry Purcell
O solitude
Rosemary Standley, chant
Dom la Nena, violoncelle
Franz Schubert
Quintette à cordes en Ut Majeur opus posth 163 D 956 (Adagio)
Quatuor Ebène
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Franz Schubert
Der Tod und das Mädchen op 7 n°3 D 531
Mathias Goerne, baryton
Quatuor Ebène
Laurène Durantel, contrebasse
Giovanni Battista Pergolese
Stabat Mater : Stabat mater dolorosa (Duo)
Concerto Vocale
Sebastian Hennig, soprano
Rene Jacobs, haute-contre et direction
Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Un bel divedremo (Acte II - Air de Butterfly)
Angela Gheorghiu, Cio-Cio-San - Soprano
Orchestre de L'Academie Sainte-Cécile de Rome
Antonio Pappano, direction
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Follie, follie, deliriovano è questo (Acte I - Violetta et Alfredo)
Tiziana Fabbricini, Violetta Valery - Soprano
Roberto Alagna, Alfredo Germont - Ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala de Milan
Riccardo Muti, direction
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°24 en Ut mineur K 491 6 - pour piano et orchestre : Allegro
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Daniel Barenboim, direction et piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Triple concerto pour piano, violon et violoncelle en Ut Majeur opus 56 (Rondo alla polacca)
Anne Gastinel, violoncelle
Nicholas Angelich, piano
Gil Shaham, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Francfort
Paavo Järvi, direction
Frederic Chopin
Etude en utmineur opus 10 n°12
Nicholas Angelich, piano
Frederic Chopin
Introduction et polonaise brillante en Ut Majeur opus 3
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano
Claude Debussy
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°1 en sol Majeur L 5 : 4. Finale
Renaud Capucon, violon
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Bertrand Chamayou, piano
Modeste Moussorgski
Une nuit sur le mont chauve
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Valery Gergiev, direction
Franz Schubert
Octuor en fa Majeur (adagio)
Gidon Kremer, violon
Isabelle van Keulen, violon
Tabea Zimmermann, alto
David Geringas, violoncelle
Alois Posch, contrebasse
Eduard Brunner, clarinette
Radovan Vlatkovic, cor
Klaus Thunemann, basson
- Elsa BoublilProduction
- Max JamesRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration