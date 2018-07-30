Été Classique Après-midi
Jeudi 23 août 2018
1h 59mn

Le programme classique d'Elsa Boublil : Dowland, Schubert, Purcell...

Été classique après-midi, © Getty

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

John Dowland
Lachrimaeantiquae novae
Hespèrion XX
John Dowland, direction   

Henry Purcell
The fairy Queen : O let me weep / The plaint (Acte IV -Air)
Jennifer Smith, soprano   
Solistes Baroques Anglais
John Eliot Gardiner, direction  

John Wilbye
Weep weep mine eyes
The Dowland Projetct
John Potter, direction   

Henry Purcell
O solitude
Rosemary Standley, chant
Dom la Nena, violoncelle   

Franz Schubert
Quintette à cordes en Ut Majeur opus posth 163 D 956 (Adagio)
Quatuor Ebène  
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle   

Franz Schubert
Der Tod und das Mädchen op 7 n°3 D 531
Mathias Goerne, baryton
Quatuor Ebène
Laurène Durantel, contrebasse 

Giovanni Battista Pergolese
Stabat Mater : Stabat mater dolorosa (Duo)
Concerto Vocale
Sebastian Hennig, soprano   
 Rene Jacobs, haute-contre et direction   

Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Un bel divedremo (Acte II - Air de Butterfly)
Angela Gheorghiu, Cio-Cio-San - Soprano
Orchestre de L'Academie Sainte-Cécile de Rome    
Antonio Pappano, direction  

Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Follie, follie, deliriovano è questo (Acte I - Violetta et Alfredo)
Tiziana Fabbricini, Violetta Valery - Soprano   
Roberto Alagna, Alfredo Germont - Ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala de Milan     
Riccardo Muti, direction  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°24 en Ut mineur K 491 6 - pour piano et orchestre : Allegro
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin       
Daniel Barenboim, direction et piano    

Ludwig van Beethoven
Triple concerto pour piano, violon et violoncelle en Ut Majeur opus 56 (Rondo alla polacca)
Anne Gastinel, violoncelle
Nicholas Angelich, piano
Gil Shaham, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Francfort    
Paavo Järvi, direction  

Frederic Chopin
Etude en utmineur opus 10 n°12
Nicholas Angelich, piano     

Frederic Chopin
Introduction et polonaise brillante en Ut Majeur opus 3
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle  
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano     

Claude Debussy
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°1 en sol Majeur L 5 : 4. Finale
Renaud Capucon, violon  
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle  
Bertrand Chamayou, piano   

Modeste Moussorgski
Une nuit sur le mont chauve
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Valery Gergiev, direction  

Franz Schubert
Octuor en fa Majeur (adagio)
Gidon Kremer, violon
Isabelle van Keulen, violon
Tabea Zimmermann, alto
David Geringas, violoncelle
Alois Posch, contrebasse
Eduard Brunner, clarinette
Radovan Vlatkovic, cor
Klaus Thunemann, basson
 

