Le programme classique d'Elsa Boublil : Dowland, Schubert, Purcell...

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

John Dowland

Lachrimaeantiquae novae

Hespèrion XX

John Dowland, direction

Henry Purcell

The fairy Queen : O let me weep / The plaint (Acte IV -Air)

Jennifer Smith, soprano

Solistes Baroques Anglais

John Eliot Gardiner, direction

John Wilbye

Weep weep mine eyes

The Dowland Projetct

John Potter, direction

Henry Purcell

O solitude

Rosemary Standley, chant

Dom la Nena, violoncelle

Franz Schubert

Quintette à cordes en Ut Majeur opus posth 163 D 956 (Adagio)

Quatuor Ebène

Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle

Franz Schubert

Der Tod und das Mädchen op 7 n°3 D 531

Mathias Goerne, baryton

Quatuor Ebène

Laurène Durantel, contrebasse

Giovanni Battista Pergolese

Stabat Mater : Stabat mater dolorosa (Duo)

Concerto Vocale

Sebastian Hennig, soprano

Rene Jacobs, haute-contre et direction

Giacomo Puccini

Madame Butterfly : Un bel divedremo (Acte II - Air de Butterfly)

Angela Gheorghiu, Cio-Cio-San - Soprano

Orchestre de L'Academie Sainte-Cécile de Rome

Antonio Pappano, direction

Giuseppe Verdi

La Traviata : Follie, follie, deliriovano è questo (Acte I - Violetta et Alfredo)

Tiziana Fabbricini, Violetta Valery - Soprano

Roberto Alagna, Alfredo Germont - Ténor

Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala de Milan

Riccardo Muti, direction

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto n°24 en Ut mineur K 491 6 - pour piano et orchestre : Allegro

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Daniel Barenboim, direction et piano

Ludwig van Beethoven

Triple concerto pour piano, violon et violoncelle en Ut Majeur opus 56 (Rondo alla polacca)

Anne Gastinel, violoncelle

Nicholas Angelich, piano

Gil Shaham, violon

Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Francfort

Paavo Järvi, direction

Frederic Chopin

Etude en utmineur opus 10 n°12

Nicholas Angelich, piano

Frederic Chopin

Introduction et polonaise brillante en Ut Majeur opus 3

Edgar Moreau, violoncelle

Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano

Claude Debussy

Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°1 en sol Majeur L 5 : 4. Finale

Renaud Capucon, violon

Edgar Moreau, violoncelle

Bertrand Chamayou, piano

Modeste Moussorgski

Une nuit sur le mont chauve

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

Valery Gergiev, direction

Franz Schubert

Octuor en fa Majeur (adagio)

Gidon Kremer, violon

Isabelle van Keulen, violon

Tabea Zimmermann, alto

David Geringas, violoncelle

Alois Posch, contrebasse

Eduard Brunner, clarinette

Radovan Vlatkovic, cor

Klaus Thunemann, basson

