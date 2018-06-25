Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story : The Dance At The Gym - Blues
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool
Dir Nick Ingman
UNMU 476 6269
Fritz Kreisler
Schön Rosmarin - pour violon et orchestre (avec présentation en anglais)
Zino Francescatti & Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra
Dir Donald Voorhees
DOREMI DHR-7888
Claudio Monteverdi
Adagiati Poppea / Oblivion soave (Acte II Sc 11) Air d'Arnalta
Bernarda Fink & The English Baroque Soloists
Dir John-Eliot Gardiner
ARCHIV PRODUKTION 447088-2
Astor Piazzolla
Oblivion - arrangement pour clarinette violon et orchestre à cordes
Martin Frost & Richard Tognetti
Orchestre de Chambre d’Australie
Dir Richard Tognetti
BIS-SACD-18563
Enrique Granados
Danses Espagnole op 37 n°5
Danielle Laval
PATHE MARCONI 2C 181 14 031/2
La Palummella
Neapolis Ensemble
CALLIOPE 9377
Arthur Honegger
Symphonie n°2 : Vivace non troppo – presto
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Dir Herbert von Karajan
DGG 423242-2
This is my life
Shirley Bassey, chant
EMI 50999-608979-2-3
Franz Schubert
Three pièces Op. Posth. D 946 : Impromptu en mi bémol majeur n°2
Alfred Brendel, piano
VOX BOX CD6X 3601
Gioacchino Rossini
Tarantella "La Tarantelle" - Pour soprano et piano
Renata Scotto & Antonio Tonini
MEL CD 10 01446
Joaquin Rodrigo
Fantasia para un gentilhombre : Espanoleta y fanfare de la caballeria de napoles. Pour guitare et orchestre
Narcisso Yepes & L’Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Télévision Espagnole
Dir. Odon Alonso
DGG 423784-2
BOF "Répétition d'orchestre"
Nino Rota : IV Attesa
Orchestre Philharmonique de la Scala de Milan
Dir. Riccardo Muti
SONY SK 63359 "
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro - pour soprano et orchestre
Anna Moffo & The American Symphony Orchestra
Dir Leopold Stokowski
RCA 88875032232
Johann Adam Reincken
Hortus musicus en ré min n°4 : Sonate n°16
Ensemble La Rêveuse
Dir Benjamin Perrot
MIRARE MIR 074
Irving Berlin
BOF “Annie get your gun” : They say that falling in love is wonderful
Hermann Prey, baryton
Orchestre de la Radio de Munich
Dir Roberto Abbado
BR KLASSIK 900307
John Coltrane
After the rain
Mac Coy Tyner, Georges Mraz & Al Foster
IMPULSE 589183-2
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde : Prélude (acte III)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Munich
Dir Sergiu Celibidache
EMI 5578602
Johannes Brahms
Klavierstucke op.118 - ballade en sol min op 118 nº3 - pour piano
Marie-Josèphe Jude, piano
LYR 146
Thomas Tallis
Te lucis ante terminum - arrangement pour ensemble vocal et saxophone
Voces 8
Christian Forshaw, saxophone
DECCA 4787196
George Benjamin
Dream of the song : The multiple troubles of man - pour contre-ténor choeur de femmes et orchestre
Bejun Mehta
Chœur de Chambre Néerlandais & L’Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Dir. George Benjamin
RCO16003
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Françoise CordeyProduction
- Soizic NoëlProduction