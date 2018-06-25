Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine

Leonard Bernstein

West Side Story : The Dance At The Gym - Blues

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool

Dir Nick Ingman

UNMU 476 6269

Fritz Kreisler

Schön Rosmarin - pour violon et orchestre (avec présentation en anglais)

Zino Francescatti & Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra

Dir Donald Voorhees

DOREMI DHR-7888

Claudio Monteverdi

Adagiati Poppea / Oblivion soave (Acte II Sc 11) Air d'Arnalta

Bernarda Fink & The English Baroque Soloists

Dir John-Eliot Gardiner

ARCHIV PRODUKTION 447088-2

Astor Piazzolla

Oblivion - arrangement pour clarinette violon et orchestre à cordes

Martin Frost & Richard Tognetti

Orchestre de Chambre d’Australie

Dir Richard Tognetti

BIS-SACD-18563

Enrique Granados

Danses Espagnole op 37 n°5

Danielle Laval

PATHE MARCONI 2C 181 14 031/2

La Palummella

Neapolis Ensemble

CALLIOPE 9377

Arthur Honegger

Symphonie n°2 : Vivace non troppo – presto

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Dir Herbert von Karajan

DGG 423242-2

This is my life

Shirley Bassey, chant

EMI 50999-608979-2-3

Franz Schubert

Three pièces Op. Posth. D 946 : Impromptu en mi bémol majeur n°2

Alfred Brendel, piano

VOX BOX CD6X 3601

Gioacchino Rossini

Tarantella "La Tarantelle" - Pour soprano et piano

Renata Scotto & Antonio Tonini

MEL CD 10 01446

Joaquin Rodrigo

Fantasia para un gentilhombre : Espanoleta y fanfare de la caballeria de napoles. Pour guitare et orchestre

Narcisso Yepes & L’Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Télévision Espagnole

Dir. Odon Alonso

DGG 423784-2

BOF "Répétition d'orchestre"

Nino Rota : IV Attesa

Orchestre Philharmonique de la Scala de Milan

Dir. Riccardo Muti

SONY SK 63359 "

Joseph Canteloube

Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro - pour soprano et orchestre

Anna Moffo & The American Symphony Orchestra

Dir Leopold Stokowski

RCA 88875032232

Johann Adam Reincken

Hortus musicus en ré min n°4 : Sonate n°16

Ensemble La Rêveuse

Dir Benjamin Perrot

MIRARE MIR 074

Irving Berlin

BOF “Annie get your gun” : They say that falling in love is wonderful

Hermann Prey, baryton

Orchestre de la Radio de Munich

Dir Roberto Abbado

BR KLASSIK 900307

John Coltrane

After the rain

Mac Coy Tyner, Georges Mraz & Al Foster

IMPULSE 589183-2

Richard Wagner

Tristan und Isolde : Prélude (acte III)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Munich

Dir Sergiu Celibidache

EMI 5578602

Johannes Brahms

Klavierstucke op.118 - ballade en sol min op 118 nº3 - pour piano

Marie-Josèphe Jude, piano

LYR 146

Thomas Tallis

Te lucis ante terminum - arrangement pour ensemble vocal et saxophone

Voces 8

Christian Forshaw, saxophone

DECCA 4787196

George Benjamin

Dream of the song : The multiple troubles of man - pour contre-ténor choeur de femmes et orchestre

Bejun Mehta

Chœur de Chambre Néerlandais & L’Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam

Dir. George Benjamin

RCO16003