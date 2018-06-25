Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au dimanche, de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Vendredi 20 juillet 2018
1h 58mn

Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine

Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine
Visuel été classique après-midi, © Getty

Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story : The Dance At The Gym - Blues
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool
Dir Nick Ingman
UNMU 476 6269  

CD West Side Story
CD West Side Story

Fritz Kreisler
Schön Rosmarin - pour violon et orchestre (avec présentation en anglais)
Zino Francescatti & Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra
Dir Donald Voorhees
DOREMI DHR-7888 

CD Z Francescatti Kreisler
CD Z Francescatti Kreisler

Claudio Monteverdi
Adagiati Poppea / Oblivion soave (Acte II Sc 11) Air d'Arnalta
Bernarda Fink & The English Baroque Soloists
Dir John-Eliot Gardiner
ARCHIV PRODUKTION 447088-2

CD Poppée Monteverdi
CD Poppée Monteverdi

Astor Piazzolla
Oblivion - arrangement pour clarinette violon et orchestre à cordes
Martin Frost & Richard Tognetti
Orchestre de Chambre d’Australie
Dir Richard Tognetti
BIS-SACD-18563

CD Frost Tognetti
CD Frost Tognetti

Enrique Granados
Danses Espagnole op 37 n°5
Danielle Laval
PATHE MARCONI 2C 181 14 031/2 

CD Granados Danielle Laval
CD Granados Danielle Laval

La Palummella
Neapolis Ensemble
CALLIOPE 9377

CD Neapolis Ensemble
CD Neapolis Ensemble

Arthur Honegger
Symphonie n°2 : Vivace non troppo – presto
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Dir Herbert von Karajan
DGG 423242-2

CD Honegger Karajan
CD Honegger Karajan

This is my life
Shirley Bassey, chant
EMI 50999-608979-2-3 

CD S Bassey
CD S Bassey

Franz Schubert
Three pièces Op. Posth. D 946 : Impromptu en mi bémol majeur n°2
Alfred Brendel, piano
VOX BOX CD6X 3601

CD Brendel
CD Brendel

Gioacchino Rossini
Tarantella "La Tarantelle" - Pour soprano et piano
Renata Scotto & Antonio Tonini
MEL CD 10 01446

CD Renata Scotto
CD Renata Scotto

Joaquin Rodrigo
Fantasia para un gentilhombre : Espanoleta y fanfare de la caballeria de napoles. Pour guitare et orchestre
Narcisso Yepes & L’Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Télévision Espagnole
Dir. Odon Alonso
DGG 423784-2 

CD Guitare Passion
CD Guitare Passion

BOF "Répétition d'orchestre"
Nino Rota : IV Attesa
Orchestre Philharmonique de la Scala de Milan
Dir. Riccardo Muti
SONY SK 63359 "

CD Nino Rota
CD Nino Rota

Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro - pour soprano et orchestre
Anna Moffo & The American Symphony Orchestra
Dir Leopold Stokowski
RCA 88875032232

CD Canteloube Moffo
CD Canteloube Moffo

Johann Adam Reincken
Hortus musicus en ré min n°4 : Sonate n°16
Ensemble La Rêveuse
Dir Benjamin Perrot
MIRARE MIR 074

CD Reinken La Rêveuse
CD Reinken La Rêveuse

Irving Berlin
BOF “Annie get your gun” : They say that falling in love is wonderful
Hermann Prey, baryton
Orchestre de la Radio de Munich
Dir Roberto Abbado
BR KLASSIK 900307

CD Hermann Prey
CD Hermann Prey

John Coltrane
After the rain
Mac Coy Tyner, Georges Mraz & Al Foster
IMPULSE 589183-2

CD Mc Coy Tyner / Coltrane
CD Mc Coy Tyner / Coltrane

Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde : Prélude (acte III)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Munich
Dir Sergiu Celibidache
EMI 5578602 

CD Wagner Celibidache
CD Wagner Celibidache

Johannes Brahms
Klavierstucke op.118 - ballade en sol min op 118 nº3 - pour piano
Marie-Josèphe Jude, piano
LYR 146

Thomas Tallis
Te lucis ante terminum - arrangement pour ensemble vocal et saxophone
Voces 8
Christian Forshaw, saxophone
DECCA 4787196

George Benjamin
Dream of the song : The multiple troubles of man - pour contre-ténor choeur de femmes et orchestre
Bejun Mehta
Chœur de Chambre Néerlandais & L’Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Dir. George Benjamin
RCO16003

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 19 juillet 2018
1h 58mn
Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine
émission suivante
samedi 21 juillet 2018
1h 58mn
Été Classique Après-midi, par Gabrielle Oliveira-Guyon