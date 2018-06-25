Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au dimanche, de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mercredi 18 juillet 2018
1h 58mn

Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine

Visuel été classique après-midi, © Getty

Geronimo Gimenez
La tempranica : La tarantula é un bicho mu malo (Zapateado) : réduction pour soprano et piano
Victoria de Los Angeles & Alicia de Larrocha
REF EMI 5669412

CD Gimenez / Los Angeles
Anonyme Pérou
Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental
HESPERION XXI
Dir. Jordi Savall
REF AVSA 9844

Isaac Albeniz
Cantos de España op 232 : Seguidillas
Alicia De Larrocha
REF DECCA SXL 6 586/87

Federico Monpou
Combat del somni : Te presentia como el mar, Solo las flores
Teresa Berganza & Felix Lavilla
REF ACANTA 49403

CD T Berganza
Présentation de Pierre Fournier de « El cant dels ocells (Le chant des oiseaux) » de Pablo Casals à Lucerne

Pablo Casals
El cant dels ocells (Le chant des oiseaux), pour violoncelle et orchestre à cordes
Pierre Fournier & Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne
Dir. Matthias Bamert
REF AUDITE SCHALLPLATTEN 95628 

CD P Fournier / P Casals Lucerne
Pablo Casals
El cant dels ocells
Victoria de Los Angeles & Geoffroy Parsons
REF BRILLANT CLASSICS 9178

Bande originale du film« Elle et Lui » : End title : An affair to remember
Harry Warren
REF CBS LAALP 002

BOF An Affair to Remember
George Gershwin
Gershwin songbook, mélodies arrangées pour piano : Liza
Frank Braley
REF HMC 901883 

George Gershwin
I've Got a Crush on You
Frank Sinatra
REF BDMUSIC 73095 

BD CD Jazz Frank Sinatra
Aaron Copland
Musique pour le théâtre : Interlude
Orchestre Philharmonique de New-York
Dir. Leonard Bernstein
REF SONY 47232/1

Camille Saint Saëns
Le carnaval des animaux : Volière, Pianistes, Fossiles, Le cygne & Finale
Aldo Ciccolini, Alexis Weissenberg
Orchestre de la Société des concerts du Conservatoire
Dir. Georges Prêtre
REF ERATO 0190295953522/6 

Léo Ferré
Colloque sentimental - pour voix piano et quatuor à cordes
Philippe Jaroussky & le Quatuor Ebène
Jérôme Ducros, piano
REF WARNER CLASSICS 0825646166954 

Maurice Ravel
Ma mère l'oye : Le jardin féérique
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Dir. Bernard Haitink
REF RCO 11004/6

Blow the wind southerly
Kathleen Ferrier
REF DECCA 433475-2

Henry Purcell
To all lovers of music Z 282 - pour 3 ténors a cappella
Mark Dobell, Jeremy Budd & Matthew Long
REF COR16129

Henry Purcell
The Indian Queen Z 630 : Air, Hornpipe, Air, Hornpipe & Ouverture
The Sixteen
Dir. Harry Christophers
REF COR16129 

Cristofano Malvezzi
La Pellegrina / 4ème intermède
Ensemble Pygmalion
Dir. Raphaël Pichon
REF HARMONIA MUNDI 228687DI

François Couperin
Les fauvettes plaintives - version pour piano
Marcelle Meyer
REF EMI 3847092

Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance pour violon n°2 en Fa Maj op 50
James Ehnes & l’Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool
Dir. Andrew Manze
REF ONYX 4167 

L'équipe de l'émission :
