Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine
Geronimo Gimenez
La tempranica : La tarantula é un bicho mu malo (Zapateado) : réduction pour soprano et piano
Victoria de Los Angeles & Alicia de Larrocha
REF EMI 5669412
Anonyme Pérou
Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental
HESPERION XXI
Dir. Jordi Savall
REF AVSA 9844
Isaac Albeniz
Cantos de España op 232 : Seguidillas
Alicia De Larrocha
REF DECCA SXL 6 586/87
Federico Monpou
Combat del somni : Te presentia como el mar, Solo las flores
Teresa Berganza & Felix Lavilla
REF ACANTA 49403
Présentation de Pierre Fournier de « El cant dels ocells (Le chant des oiseaux) » de Pablo Casals à Lucerne
Pablo Casals
El cant dels ocells (Le chant des oiseaux), pour violoncelle et orchestre à cordes
Pierre Fournier & Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne
Dir. Matthias Bamert
REF AUDITE SCHALLPLATTEN 95628
Pablo Casals
El cant dels ocells
Victoria de Los Angeles & Geoffroy Parsons
REF BRILLANT CLASSICS 9178
Bande originale du film« Elle et Lui » : End title : An affair to remember
Harry Warren
REF CBS LAALP 002
George Gershwin
Gershwin songbook, mélodies arrangées pour piano : Liza
Frank Braley
REF HMC 901883
George Gershwin
I've Got a Crush on You
Frank Sinatra
REF BDMUSIC 73095
Aaron Copland
Musique pour le théâtre : Interlude
Orchestre Philharmonique de New-York
Dir. Leonard Bernstein
REF SONY 47232/1
Camille Saint Saëns
Le carnaval des animaux : Volière, Pianistes, Fossiles, Le cygne & Finale
Aldo Ciccolini, Alexis Weissenberg
Orchestre de la Société des concerts du Conservatoire
Dir. Georges Prêtre
REF ERATO 0190295953522/6
Léo Ferré
Colloque sentimental - pour voix piano et quatuor à cordes
Philippe Jaroussky & le Quatuor Ebène
Jérôme Ducros, piano
REF WARNER CLASSICS 0825646166954
Maurice Ravel
Ma mère l'oye : Le jardin féérique
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Dir. Bernard Haitink
REF RCO 11004/6
Blow the wind southerly
Kathleen Ferrier
REF DECCA 433475-2
Henry Purcell
To all lovers of music Z 282 - pour 3 ténors a cappella
Mark Dobell, Jeremy Budd & Matthew Long
REF COR16129
Henry Purcell
The Indian Queen Z 630 : Air, Hornpipe, Air, Hornpipe & Ouverture
The Sixteen
Dir. Harry Christophers
REF COR16129
Cristofano Malvezzi
La Pellegrina / 4ème intermède
Ensemble Pygmalion
Dir. Raphaël Pichon
REF HARMONIA MUNDI 228687DI
François Couperin
Les fauvettes plaintives - version pour piano
Marcelle Meyer
REF EMI 3847092
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance pour violon n°2 en Fa Maj op 50
James Ehnes & l’Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool
Dir. Andrew Manze
REF ONYX 4167
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Catherine Prin Le GallProduction
- Soizic NoëlProduction