Été Classique Après-midi, par Judith Chaine

Geronimo Gimenez

La tempranica : La tarantula é un bicho mu malo (Zapateado) : réduction pour soprano et piano

Victoria de Los Angeles & Alicia de Larrocha

REF EMI 5669412

Anonyme Pérou

Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental

HESPERION XXI

Dir. Jordi Savall

REF AVSA 9844

Isaac Albeniz

Cantos de España op 232 : Seguidillas

Alicia De Larrocha

REF DECCA SXL 6 586/87

Federico Monpou

Combat del somni : Te presentia como el mar, Solo las flores

Teresa Berganza & Felix Lavilla

REF ACANTA 49403

Présentation de Pierre Fournier de « El cant dels ocells (Le chant des oiseaux) » de Pablo Casals à Lucerne

Pablo Casals

El cant dels ocells (Le chant des oiseaux), pour violoncelle et orchestre à cordes

Pierre Fournier & Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne

Dir. Matthias Bamert

REF AUDITE SCHALLPLATTEN 95628

Pablo Casals

El cant dels ocells

Victoria de Los Angeles & Geoffroy Parsons

REF BRILLANT CLASSICS 9178

Bande originale du film« Elle et Lui » : End title : An affair to remember

Harry Warren

REF CBS LAALP 002

George Gershwin

Gershwin songbook, mélodies arrangées pour piano : Liza

Frank Braley

REF HMC 901883

George Gershwin

I've Got a Crush on You

Frank Sinatra

REF BDMUSIC 73095

Aaron Copland

Musique pour le théâtre : Interlude

Orchestre Philharmonique de New-York

Dir. Leonard Bernstein

REF SONY 47232/1

Camille Saint Saëns

Le carnaval des animaux : Volière, Pianistes, Fossiles, Le cygne & Finale

Aldo Ciccolini, Alexis Weissenberg

Orchestre de la Société des concerts du Conservatoire

Dir. Georges Prêtre

REF ERATO 0190295953522/6

Léo Ferré

Colloque sentimental - pour voix piano et quatuor à cordes

Philippe Jaroussky & le Quatuor Ebène

Jérôme Ducros, piano

REF WARNER CLASSICS 0825646166954

Maurice Ravel

Ma mère l'oye : Le jardin féérique

Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam

Dir. Bernard Haitink

REF RCO 11004/6

Blow the wind southerly

Kathleen Ferrier

REF DECCA 433475-2

Henry Purcell

To all lovers of music Z 282 - pour 3 ténors a cappella

Mark Dobell, Jeremy Budd & Matthew Long

REF COR16129

Henry Purcell

The Indian Queen Z 630 : Air, Hornpipe, Air, Hornpipe & Ouverture

The Sixteen

Dir. Harry Christophers

REF COR16129

Cristofano Malvezzi

La Pellegrina / 4ème intermède

Ensemble Pygmalion

Dir. Raphaël Pichon

REF HARMONIA MUNDI 228687DI

François Couperin

Les fauvettes plaintives - version pour piano

Marcelle Meyer

REF EMI 3847092

Ludwig van Beethoven

Romance pour violon n°2 en Fa Maj op 50

James Ehnes & l’Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool

Dir. Andrew Manze

REF ONYX 4167