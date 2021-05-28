Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 28 mai 2021
Voyage mélancolique au cœur du baroque en compagnie du claveciniste Jean Rondeau
"Le Château de Barbe-Bleue", l'unique opéra de Bartok sous la baguette de Susanna Mälkki; quelques partitions oubliées du compositeur allemand Johann Melchior Molter pour la première fois au disque; un coffret consacré à Ivo Moravec ; les pianistes Alexandre Dossin et Beatrice Berrut dans Liszt...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Arthur Grumiaux
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Mazurka pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 7 n°1Ivan Moravec : PianoAlbum Ivan Moravec interprète Mozart Chopin Janacek et Haydn Label Hanssler Classic (HC20084) Année 2021
- 9h03Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°23 en La Maj K 488 : 1. AllegroNeville Marriner : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Ivan Moravec : PianoAlbum Ivan Moravec interprète Mozart Chopin Janacek et Haydn Label Hanssler Classic (HC20084) Année 2021
- 9h14Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur
Ouverture en Sol Maj MWV III.5 : 4. Gigue. Presto - pour ensemble instrumentalMichael Alexander Willens : chef d'orchestre, Kolner Akademie, Anna Besson : Flûte traversière, Christopher Palameta : Hautbois, Nathalie Petibon : Hautbois, Daniel Rothert : Flûte à bec, Javier Zafra : Basson, Catherine Martin : Violon, Frauke Heiwolt : Violon, Rafael Roth : Alto (instrument), Vladimir Waltham : Violoncelle, Joseph Carver : Contrebasse, Willi Kronenberg : Clavecin, Soren Leupold : ThéorbeAlbum Johann Melchior Molter : Ouvertures, Sinfonia et concerti Label Ars Productions (4260052382523) Année 2020
