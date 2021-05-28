En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 28 mai 2021
1h 57mn

Voyage mélancolique au cœur du baroque en compagnie du claveciniste Jean Rondeau

"Le Château de Barbe-Bleue", l'unique opéra de Bartok sous la baguette de Susanna Mälkki; quelques partitions oubliées du compositeur allemand Johann Melchior Molter pour la première fois au disque; un coffret consacré à Ivo Moravec ; les pianistes Alexandre Dossin et Beatrice Berrut dans Liszt...

Playlist En Pistes du 28 mai 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Arthur Grumiaux

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Mazurka pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 7 n°1 - IVAN MORAVEC
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Mazurka pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 7 n°1

    Ivan Moravec : Piano
    Album Ivan Moravec interprète Mozart Chopin Janacek et Haydn Label Hanssler Classic (HC20084) Année 2021
  • 9h03
    Concerto pour piano n°23 en La Maj K 488 : 1. Allegro - IVAN MORAVEC
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°23 en La Maj K 488 : 1. Allegro

    Neville Marriner : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Ivan Moravec : Piano
    Album Ivan Moravec interprète Mozart Chopin Janacek et Haydn Label Hanssler Classic (HC20084) Année 2021
  • 9h14
    Ouverture en Sol Maj MWV III.5 : 4. Gigue. Presto - pour ensemble instrumental - ANNA BESSON
    Johann Melchior Moltercompositeur

    Ouverture en Sol Maj MWV III.5 : 4. Gigue. Presto - pour ensemble instrumental

    Michael Alexander Willens : chef d'orchestre, Kolner Akademie, Anna Besson : Flûte traversière, Christopher Palameta : Hautbois, Nathalie Petibon : Hautbois, Daniel Rothert : Flûte à bec, Javier Zafra : Basson, Catherine Martin : Violon, Frauke Heiwolt : Violon, Rafael Roth : Alto (instrument), Vladimir Waltham : Violoncelle, Joseph Carver : Contrebasse, Willi Kronenberg : Clavecin, Soren Leupold : Théorbe
    Album Johann Melchior Molter : Ouvertures, Sinfonia et concerti Label Ars Productions (4260052382523) Année 2020
