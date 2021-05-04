Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 4 mai 2021
Un nouvel album autour de la danse pour la pianiste Lise de la Salle
Le violoncelliste Victor Julien-Laferrière réunit deux concertos de l'École musicale tchèque : Dvorak et Martinu ; du violoncelle encore avec Villa-Lobos par Yuko Miyagawa, Aki Kuroda ; les "sonates à quatre" d'Alessandro Scarlatti, une véritable préfiguration du quatuor à cordes...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Les concerts de Radio France
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El amor brujo : Danza ritual del fuego - pour pianoLise De La Salle : PianoAlbum When do we dance ? Label Naive Records (V5468) Année 2021
- 9h05Vincent Youmanscompositeur
Tea for two - arrangement pour pianoIrving Caesar : compositeur, Lise De La Salle : Piano, Art Tatum : auteurAlbum When do we dance ? Label Naive Records (V5468) Année 2021
- 9h09Alberto Ginasteracompositeur
3 Danzas argentinas op 2 : 3. Danza del gaucho matrero - pour pianoLise De La Salle : PianoAlbum When do we dance ? Label Naive Records (V5468) Année 2021
- 9h13Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate à 4 n°2 en ut min : 4. MinuetLes Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : VioloncelleAlbum Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
- 9h15Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 1. GraveLes Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : VioloncelleAlbum Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
- 9h16Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 2. AllegroLes Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : VioloncelleAlbum Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
- 9h18Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 3. LargoLes Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : VioloncelleAlbum Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
- 9h20Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 4. AlemandaLes Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : VioloncelleAlbum Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
- 9h23Francesco Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate n°9 en Ré Maj : 4. PrestoLes Recreations, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Violon, Matthieu Camilleri : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle, Etienne Galletier : ThéorbeAlbum Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
- 9h24Joby Talbotcompositeur
Ink Dark Moon : Allegro vigorosoMilos Karadaglic : GuitareAlbum The Moon & The Forest Label Decca (4851525) Année 2021
- 9h30Howard Shorecompositeur
The Forest : Movement IIIMilos Karadaglic : GuitareAlbum The Moon & The Forest Label Decca (4851525) Année 2021
- 9h38Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 1. AllegroGergely Madaras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège, Victor Julien-Laferrière : VioloncelleAlbum Dvorak et Martinu : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Alpha (ALPHA731) Année 2021
- 9h55Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Agrippina HWV 6 : Bel piacere (Acte III Sc 10) Air PoppéeLaurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haendel De Londres, Heloise Mas : Mezzo-soprano, PoppéeAlbum Haendel : Arias et cantates Label Muso (MU045) Année 2021
- 9h57Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Ariodante HWV 33 : Scherza infida in grembo al drudo (Acte II) Air AriodanteLaurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haendel De Londres, Heloise Mas : Mezzo-soprano, AriodanteAlbum Haendel : Arias et cantates Label Muso (MU045) Année 2021
