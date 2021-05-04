En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 4 mai 2021
1h 57mn

Un nouvel album autour de la danse pour la pianiste Lise de la Salle

Le violoncelliste Victor Julien-Laferrière réunit deux concertos de l'École musicale tchèque : Dvorak et Martinu ; du violoncelle encore avec Villa-Lobos par Yuko Miyagawa, Aki Kuroda ; les "sonates à quatre" d'Alessandro Scarlatti, une véritable préfiguration du quatuor à cordes...

Playlist En Pistes du 04 mai 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Les concerts de Radio France

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    El amor brujo : Danza ritual del fuego - pour piano - LISE DE LA SALLE
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El amor brujo : Danza ritual del fuego - pour piano

    Lise De La Salle : Piano
    Album When do we dance ? Label Naive Records (V5468) Année 2021
  • 9h05
    Tea for two - arrangement pour piano - LISE DE LA SALLE
    Vincent Youmanscompositeur

    Tea for two - arrangement pour piano

    Irving Caesar : compositeur, Lise De La Salle : Piano, Art Tatum : auteur
    Album When do we dance ? Label Naive Records (V5468) Année 2021
  • 9h09
    3 Danzas argentinas op 2 : 3. Danza del gaucho matrero - pour piano - LISE DE LA SALLE
    Alberto Ginasteracompositeur

    3 Danzas argentinas op 2 : 3. Danza del gaucho matrero - pour piano

    Lise De La Salle : Piano
    Album When do we dance ? Label Naive Records (V5468) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Sonate à 4 n°2 en ut min : 4. Minuet - MATTHIEU CAMILLERI
    Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate à 4 n°2 en ut min : 4. Minuet

    Les Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle
    Album Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
  • 9h15
    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 1. Grave - MATTHIEU CAMILLERI
    Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 1. Grave

    Les Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle
    Album Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
  • 9h16
    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 2. Allegro - MATTHIEU CAMILLERI
    Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 2. Allegro

    Les Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle
    Album Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
  • 9h18
    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 3. Largo - MATTHIEU CAMILLERI
    Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 3. Largo

    Les Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle
    Album Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
  • 9h20
    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 4. Alemanda - MATTHIEU CAMILLERI
    Alessandro Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate à 4 n°1 en fa min : 4. Alemanda

    Les Recreations, Matthieu Camilleri : Violon, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle
    Album Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    Sonate n°9 en Ré Maj : 4. Presto - SANDRINE DUPE
    Francesco Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate n°9 en Ré Maj : 4. Presto

    Les Recreations, Sandrine Dupe : Violon, Clara Muhlethaler : Violon, Matthieu Camilleri : Alto (instrument), Keiko Gomi : Violoncelle, Etienne Galletier : Théorbe
    Album Alessandro Scarlatti : Sonate a quattro Label Ricercar (RIC422) Année 2020
  • 9h24
    Ink Dark Moon : Allegro vigoroso - MILOS KARADAGLIC
    Joby Talbotcompositeur

    Ink Dark Moon : Allegro vigoroso

    Milos Karadaglic : Guitare
    Album The Moon & The Forest Label Decca (4851525) Année 2021
  • 9h30
    The Forest : Movement III - MILOS KARADAGLIC
    Howard Shorecompositeur

    The Forest : Movement III

    Milos Karadaglic : Guitare
    Album The Moon & The Forest Label Decca (4851525) Année 2021
  • 9h38
    DVORAK Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 1. Allegro - VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIERE
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 1. Allegro

    Gergely Madaras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège, Victor Julien-Laferrière : Violoncelle
    Album Dvorak et Martinu : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Alpha (ALPHA731) Année 2021
  • 9h55
    Agrippina HWV 6 : Bel piacere (Acte III Sc 10) Air Poppée - HELOISE MAS
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Agrippina HWV 6 : Bel piacere (Acte III Sc 10) Air Poppée

    Laurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haendel De Londres, Heloise Mas : Mezzo-soprano, Poppée
    Album Haendel : Arias et cantates Label Muso (MU045) Année 2021
  • 9h57
    Ariodante HWV 33 : Scherza infida in grembo al drudo (Acte II) Air Ariodante - HELOISE MAS
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Ariodante HWV 33 : Scherza infida in grembo al drudo (Acte II) Air Ariodante

    Laurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haendel De Londres, Heloise Mas : Mezzo-soprano, Ariodante
    Album Haendel : Arias et cantates Label Muso (MU045) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
