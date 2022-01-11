Programmation musicale
Mardi 11 janvier 2022
The Walfisch Band continue l'exploration de l'oeuvre de Telemann
Au programme : le septième volume de l'exploration de l'oeuvre de Telemann par la violoniste Elisabeth Walfisch et The Walfisch Band mais aussi Elena Fischer-Dieskau, Daniel Heide ou encore Albis Quartett entre autres !
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Julia Varady
- 9h00Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture Suite en La Maj TWV 55 : a8 : 6. Fanfare - pour violon, cordes et basse continueElizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : ViolonAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
- 9h02Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 1. VivaceElizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : ViolonAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
- 9h08Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 2. LargoElizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : ViolonAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
- 9h11Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 3. AllegroElizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : ViolonAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
