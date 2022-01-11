En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 11 janvier 2022
1h 57mn

The Walfisch Band continue l'exploration de l'oeuvre de Telemann

Au programme : le septième volume de l'exploration de l'oeuvre de Telemann par la violoniste Elisabeth Walfisch et The Walfisch Band mais aussi Elena Fischer-Dieskau, Daniel Heide ou encore Albis Quartett entre autres !

The Walfisch Band continue l'exploration de l'oeuvre de Telemann
Playlist En Pistes ! du 11 janvier 2022

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Julia Varady

Mise en onde : Adelino Melo

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Ouverture Suite en La Maj TWV 55 : a8 : 6. Fanfare - pour violon, cordes et basse continue - ELIZABETH WALLFISCH
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture Suite en La Maj TWV 55 : a8 : 6. Fanfare - pour violon, cordes et basse continue

    Elizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : Violon
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
  • 9h02
    Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 1. Vivace - ELIZABETH WALLFISCH
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 1. Vivace

    Elizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : Violon
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
  • 9h08
    Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 2. Largo - ELIZABETH WALLFISCH
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 2. Largo

    Elizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : Violon
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
  • 9h11
    Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 3. Allegro - ELIZABETH WALLFISCH
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Sol Maj TWV 51 : g4 : 3. Allegro

    Elizabeth Wallfisch : chef d'orchestre, The Wallfisch Band, Elizabeth Wallfisch : Violon
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale des concertos pour violon / Vol 7 Label Cpo (CPO7778812) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 10 janvier 2022
1h 57mn
La fondation JS Bach poursuit son travail gigantesque
émission suivante
mercredi 12 janvier 2022
1h 57mn
Jean Rondeau interprète l'ensemble des Variations Goldberg