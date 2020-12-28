En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 28 décembre 2020
1h 57mn

Serge Prokofiev et Aram Khatchaturian par le Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra

Au programme aujourd'hui : des arrangements et notamment les Variations Goldberg de Bach dans une version de 1938 pour flûte, hautbois, cor anglais, basson et cordes ; une réédition des concertos de Mozart par le pianiste Matthias Kirschnereit ; les œuvres orchestrales de Franz Schreker...

Playlist En Pistes du 28 décembre 2020

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour 

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Samson François

Programmation musicale

Aram Khatchaturian  
Suite Mascarade
Zagreb Philharmonic, Dmitri Kitajenko (direction)
Album : Prokofiev & Khachaturian
Label : Oehms Classics (2020)

Serge Prokofiev  
Nuit d'été, Suite symphonique Op. 123 : Introduction
Zagreb Philharmonic, Dmitri Kitajenko (direction)
Album : Prokofiev & Khachaturian
Label : Oehms Classics (2020) 

Aram Khatchaturian   
Spartacus, suite n°1
Zagreb Philharmonic, Dmitri Kitajenko (direction)
Album : Prokofiev & Khachaturian  
Label : Oehms Classics (2020)

Jean-Sébastien Bach / Jozef Koffler (arrangement)
Variations Goldberg
Royal Academy of music Soloists ensemble, Trevor Pinnock (direction)
Album : Bach Goldberg Variations
Label : Linn (2020)

Ludwig van Beethoven / Maurizio Ucki (arrangement)
Adelaïde op. 46 (arrangement pour ténor et septuor)
Ilker Arcayürek (ténor), Ludwig Chamber Players
Album : Beethoven arranged
Label : CPO (2020)

Ludwig van Beethoven
Septuor opus 20 : 5. Scherzo ; 6. Andante con moto alla marcia
Ludwig Chamber Players
Album : Beethoven arranged
Label : CPO (2020)

ClaudeDebussy / Gionata Sgambaro (arrangement)
Bilitis – Six épitaphes antiques, L. 131 : 6. Pour remercier la pluie du matin
Gionata Sgambaro (flûte), Frédéric Vaysse Knitter (piano)
Album : Un flot antique de lumière
Label : Klarthe (2020)

ClaudeDebussy / Gionata Sgambaro (arrangement)
Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune (arrangement pour flûte traversière et piano)
Gionata Sgambaro (flûte), Frédéric Vaysse Knitter (piano)
Album : Un flot antique de lumière
Label : Klarthe (2020)

Franz Schreker
Suite "Der Geburtstag der Infantin"
Bochumer Symphoniker, Steven Sloane (direction)
Album : Oeuvres orchestrales (vol.1)
Label : CPO (2020)

Wolfgang AmadeusMozart
Concerto pour piano n°9 en mi bémol majeur « Jeune homme » K. 271 : 1. Allegro Matthias Kirschnereit (piano), Bamberger Symphoniker, Frank Beermann (direction)
Album : Matthias Kirschnereit plays Mozart
Label : Sony Classic (2020)

FrédéricChopin
Trois nouvelles études Op. posth. : Etude n°2
Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020)

FrédéricChopin
Ballade n° 4 en fa mineur Op. 52
Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020)

FrédéricChopin
Prélude en si bémol mineur Op. 28 No. 16 Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020)

René Challan
Concerto pastoral pour piano et orchestre Op. 20 : 1. Allegro Samson François (piano), Orchestre de la société des concerts du Conservatoire, Georges Tzipine (direction)
Album : Samson François complete recordings  
Label : Warner Classics (2020)

SergeProkofiev
Toccata en ré mineur Op. 11
Samson François (piano)  
Album : Samson François complete recordings  
Label : Warner Classics (2020)

L'équipe de l'émission :
