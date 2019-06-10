Programmation musicale
Lundi 10 juin 2019
Riccardo Chailly dirige Rota
En Pistes se met à l’heure italienne ! Programmation 100% italienne ce matin ! Riccardo Chailly dirige Nino Rota... suivront Boccherini, Monteverdi, Cimarosa et Respighi !
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00NINO ROTAcompositeur
Huit et demi : 6. Passerella d'addio - suite pour orchestreRICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILANAlbum The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
- 9h06NINO ROTAcompositeur
Amarcord : 1. Danzando nella nebbia - suite pour orchestreRICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILANAlbum The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
- 9h08NINO ROTAcompositeur
Amarcord : 2. La Fogaraccia - suite pour orchestreRICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILANAlbum The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
- 9h11NINO ROTAcompositeur
Amarcord : 3. Lo struscio - suite pour orchestreRICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILANAlbum The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
- 9h20DOMENICO CIMAROSAcompositeur
L'impresario in angustie : Son donzella si innocente (Finale) Fiordispina, PerizonioALDO SALVAGNO : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRA BRUNO MADERNA DI FORLIAlbum Domenico Cimarosa : L'impresario In Angustie (Intégrale) Label Brilliant Classics Année 2018
