Lundi 10 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Riccardo Chailly dirige Rota

En Pistes se met à l’heure italienne ! Programmation 100% italienne ce matin ! Riccardo Chailly dirige Nino Rota... suivront Boccherini, Monteverdi, Cimarosa et Respighi !

Playlist En pistes ! du 10 juin 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour 

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique 

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Carlo Maria Giulini

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Huit et demi : 6. Passerella d'addio - suite pour orchestre
    NINO ROTAcompositeur

    Huit et demi : 6. Passerella d'addio - suite pour orchestre

    RICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILAN
    Album The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
  • 9h06
    Amarcord : 1. Danzando nella nebbia - suite pour orchestre
    NINO ROTAcompositeur

    Amarcord : 1. Danzando nella nebbia - suite pour orchestre

    RICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILAN
    Album The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
  • 9h08
    Amarcord : 2. La Fogaraccia - suite pour orchestre
    NINO ROTAcompositeur

    Amarcord : 2. La Fogaraccia - suite pour orchestre

    RICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILAN
    Album The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
  • 9h11
    Amarcord : 3. Lo struscio - suite pour orchestre
    NINO ROTAcompositeur

    Amarcord : 3. Lo struscio - suite pour orchestre

    RICCARDO CHAILLY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LA SCALA DE MILAN
    Album The Fellini Album Label Decca Année 2019
  • 9h20
    L'impresario in angustie : Son donzella si innocente (Finale) Fiordispina, Perizonio - MARCO FILIPPO ROMANO
    DOMENICO CIMAROSAcompositeur

    L'impresario in angustie : Son donzella si innocente (Finale) Fiordispina, Perizonio

    ALDO SALVAGNO : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRA BRUNO MADERNA DI FORLI
    Album Domenico Cimarosa : L'impresario In Angustie (Intégrale) Label Brilliant Classics Année 2018
