Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9h
Mercredi 31 mars 2021
1h 57mn

Le Requiem d'Heinrich Biber par l'ensemble Vox Luminis et Lionel Meunier

Ce matin nous passerons des sonates de Scarlatti aux Gurre-Lieder de Schoenberg sans oublier d'autres lieder, ceux de Schubert interprétés par le baryton Andrès Schuen. Egalement au programme, des œuvres et transcriptions d'Astor Piazzolla pour flûte, violoncelle et piano...

Le Requiem d'Heinrich Biber par l'ensemble Vox Luminis et Lionel Meunier
En Pistes du 31 mars 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Claudio Abbado et le LSO

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate en Si bémol Maj K 154 L 96 - CHRISTOPH ULLRICH
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en Si bémol Maj K 154 L 96

    Christoph Ullrich : Piano
    Album Domenico Scarlatti : Intégrale des sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Tacet (TACET263) Année 2020
  • 9h04
    Sonate en Ré Maj K 160 L 15 - CHRISTOPH ULLRICH
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en Ré Maj K 160 L 15

    Christoph Ullrich : Piano
    Album Domenico Scarlatti : Intégrale des sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Tacet (TACET263) Année 2020
  • 9h09
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 1. Das Wandern - pour baryton et piano - ANDRE SCHUEN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 1. Das Wandern - pour baryton et piano

    Andre Schuen : Baryton (voix), Daniel Heide : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 13. Mit dem grünen Lautenbande - pour baryton et piano - ANDRE SCHUEN
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 13. Mit dem grünen Lautenbande - pour baryton et piano

    Album Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
  • 9h16
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 14. Der Jäger - pour baryton et piano - ANDRE SCHUEN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 14. Der Jäger - pour baryton et piano

    Andre Schuen : Baryton (voix), Daniel Heide : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
  • 9h17
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 15. Eifersucht und Stolz - pour baryton et piano - ANDRE SCHUEN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 15. Eifersucht und Stolz - pour baryton et piano

    Andre Schuen : Baryton (voix), Daniel Heide : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
  • 9h19
    Milontan - ROCCO RUSSILLO
    Jose Bragatocompositeur

    Milontan

    Trio Lucus, Rocco Russillo : Flûte traversière, Francesco Parente : Violoncelle, Alessandro Bove : Piano
    Album Bragato Piazzolla Label Digressione Music (DCTT103) Année 2020
  • 9h26
    Las cuatro estaciones porteñas : Verano porteño - ROCCO RUSSILLO
    Astor Piazzollacompositeur

    Las cuatro estaciones porteñas : Verano porteño

    Trio Lucus, Rocco Russillo : Flûte traversière, Francesco Parente : Violoncelle, Alessandro Bove : Piano, Jose Bragato : auteur
    Album Bragato Piazzolla Label Digressione Music (DCTT103) Année 2020
  • 9h33
    Sonate à 4 en sol min K 347
    Johann Joseph Fuxcompositeur

    Sonate à 4 en sol min K 347

    Lionel Meunier : chef d'orchestre, Consort Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Biber : Requiem Label Alpha (560646) Année 2021
  • 9h41
    VON BIBER Requiem en fa min : 2. Dies irae
    Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Bibercompositeur

    Requiem en fa min : 2. Dies irae

    Lionel Meunier : chef d'orchestre, Consort Baroque De Fribourg, Vox Luminis
    Album Biber : Requiem Label Alpha (560646) Année 2021
  • 9h51
    Gurre-Lieder : Tauben von Gurre (2ème partie) Air de la colombe - CHRISTA MAYER
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    Gurre-Lieder : Tauben von Gurre (2ème partie) Air de la colombe

    Christian Thielemann : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Orchestre Des Jeunes Gustav Mahler, Christa Mayer : Mezzo-soprano, La colombe
    Album Gurre-Lieder (intégrale) Label Profil Medien (PH20052) Année 2020
  • 10h05
    Années de pèlerinage 2ème année Italie S 161 : 5. Sonetto 104 del Petrarca - pour piano - BENJAMIN GROSVENOR
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Années de pèlerinage 2ème année Italie S 161 : 5. Sonetto 104 del Petrarca - pour piano

    Benjamin Grosvenor : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano Label Decca (0028948514502) Année 2021
  • 10h13
    Caprice espagnol en la min op 37 - pour piano - BENJAMIN GROSVENOR
    MORITZ MOSZKOWSKIcompositeur

    Caprice espagnol en la min op 37 - pour piano

    Album This and That Label Autoproduction (5060183700123)
  • 10h19
    Vénus et Adonis : Sarabande pour les Grâces (Acte II) (instrumental)
    John Blowcompositeur

    Vénus et Adonis : Sarabande pour les Grâces (Acte II) (instrumental)

    Louis Noël Bestion De Camboulas : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Les Surprises
    Album Tyrannic love Label Alpha (ALPHA663)
L'équipe de l'émission :
