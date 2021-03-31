Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 31 mars 2021
Le Requiem d'Heinrich Biber par l'ensemble Vox Luminis et Lionel Meunier
Ce matin nous passerons des sonates de Scarlatti aux Gurre-Lieder de Schoenberg sans oublier d'autres lieder, ceux de Schubert interprétés par le baryton Andrès Schuen. Egalement au programme, des œuvres et transcriptions d'Astor Piazzolla pour flûte, violoncelle et piano...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Claudio Abbado et le LSO
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en Si bémol Maj K 154 L 96Christoph Ullrich : PianoAlbum Domenico Scarlatti : Intégrale des sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Tacet (TACET263) Année 2020
- 9h04Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en Ré Maj K 160 L 15Christoph Ullrich : PianoAlbum Domenico Scarlatti : Intégrale des sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Tacet (TACET263) Année 2020
- 9h09Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 1. Das Wandern - pour baryton et pianoAndre Schuen : Baryton (voix), Daniel Heide : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
- 9h13FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 13. Mit dem grünen Lautenbande - pour baryton et pianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
- 9h16Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 14. Der Jäger - pour baryton et pianoAndre Schuen : Baryton (voix), Daniel Heide : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
- 9h17Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 15. Eifersucht und Stolz - pour baryton et pianoAndre Schuen : Baryton (voix), Daniel Heide : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839558) Année 2021
- 9h19Jose Bragatocompositeur
MilontanTrio Lucus, Rocco Russillo : Flûte traversière, Francesco Parente : Violoncelle, Alessandro Bove : PianoAlbum Bragato Piazzolla Label Digressione Music (DCTT103) Année 2020
- 9h26Astor Piazzollacompositeur
Las cuatro estaciones porteñas : Verano porteñoTrio Lucus, Rocco Russillo : Flûte traversière, Francesco Parente : Violoncelle, Alessandro Bove : Piano, Jose Bragato : auteurAlbum Bragato Piazzolla Label Digressione Music (DCTT103) Année 2020
- 9h33Johann Joseph Fuxcompositeur
Sonate à 4 en sol min K 347Lionel Meunier : chef d'orchestre, Consort Baroque De FribourgAlbum Biber : Requiem Label Alpha (560646) Année 2021
- 9h41Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Bibercompositeur
Requiem en fa min : 2. Dies iraeLionel Meunier : chef d'orchestre, Consort Baroque De Fribourg, Vox LuminisAlbum Biber : Requiem Label Alpha (560646) Année 2021
- 9h51Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
Gurre-Lieder : Tauben von Gurre (2ème partie) Air de la colombeChristian Thielemann : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Orchestre Des Jeunes Gustav Mahler, Christa Mayer : Mezzo-soprano, La colombeAlbum Gurre-Lieder (intégrale) Label Profil Medien (PH20052) Année 2020
- 10h05Franz Lisztcompositeur
Années de pèlerinage 2ème année Italie S 161 : 5. Sonetto 104 del Petrarca - pour pianoBenjamin Grosvenor : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano Label Decca (0028948514502) Année 2021
- 10h13MORITZ MOSZKOWSKIcompositeur
Caprice espagnol en la min op 37 - pour pianoAlbum This and That Label Autoproduction (5060183700123)
- 10h19John Blowcompositeur
Vénus et Adonis : Sarabande pour les Grâces (Acte II) (instrumental)Louis Noël Bestion De Camboulas : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Les SurprisesAlbum Tyrannic love Label Alpha (ALPHA663)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 30 mars 2021
émission suivantejeudi 1 avril 2021