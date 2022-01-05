Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 5 janvier 2022
Quand 3 amis se réunissent autour de Brahms
Ca donne "Tout Brahms" : un projet qui verra tous les trios pour piano de Brahms enregistrés. Après s'être connus à l'école, David Haroutunian, Sofya Melikyan et Mikayel Hakhnazaryan se retrouvent autour du compositeur. Notre zoom sur Jean-Pierre Rampal se poursuit en deuxième partie d'émission.
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jean-Pierre Rampal
!! Tentez de gagner le coffret en participant au jeu-concours !!
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°30 en Ré Maj HOB XVI : 19 : 3. Finale. Allegro assaiLeon Mac Cawley : PianoAlbum Joseph Haydn : Sonates pour piano Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0643) Année 2021
- 9h04Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°48 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 35 : 1. Allegro con brioLeon Mac Cawley : PianoAlbum Joseph Haydn : Sonates pour piano Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0643) Année 2021
- 9h11Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto pour orgue en Fa Maj op 4 n°4 HWV 292 : 4. AllegroGaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Gaetan Jarry : OrgueAlbum Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
- 9h15Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Salve Regina HWV 241 : Salve Regina mater misericordiaeGaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : OrgueAlbum Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
- 9h17Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Salve Regina HWV 241 : Ad te clamamusGaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : OrgueAlbum Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
- 9h20Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Salve Regina HWV 241 : Eia ergo avvocata nostraGaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : OrgueAlbum Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
- 9h23Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Salve Regina HWV 241 : O clemens o pia o dulcisGaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : OrgueAlbum Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 4 janvier 2022
émission suivantejeudi 6 janvier 2022