Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 5 janvier 2022
Quand 3 amis se réunissent autour de Brahms

Ca donne "Tout Brahms" : un projet qui verra tous les trios pour piano de Brahms enregistrés. Après s'être connus à l'école, David Haroutunian, Sofya Melikyan et Mikayel Hakhnazaryan se retrouvent autour du compositeur. Notre zoom sur Jean-Pierre Rampal se poursuit en deuxième partie d'émission.

Playlist En Pistes du 05 janvier 2022

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jean-Pierre Rampal
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate pour piano n°30 en Ré Maj HOB XVI : 19 : 3. Finale. Allegro assai - LEON MAC CAWLEY
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°30 en Ré Maj HOB XVI : 19 : 3. Finale. Allegro assai

    Leon Mac Cawley : Piano
    Album Joseph Haydn : Sonates pour piano Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0643) Année 2021
  • 9h04
    Sonate pour piano n°48 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 35 : 1. Allegro con brio - LEON MAC CAWLEY
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°48 en Ut Maj HOB XVI : 35 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Leon Mac Cawley : Piano
    Album Joseph Haydn : Sonates pour piano Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0643) Année 2021
  • 9h11
    Concerto pour orgue en Fa Maj op 4 n°4 HWV 292 : 4. Allegro - GAETAN JARRY
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto pour orgue en Fa Maj op 4 n°4 HWV 292 : 4. Allegro

    Gaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Gaetan Jarry : Orgue
    Album Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
  • 9h15
    Salve Regina HWV 241 : Salve Regina mater misericordiae - pour soprano cordes orgue et basse continue - CHIARA SKERATH
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Salve Regina HWV 241 : Salve Regina mater misericordiae

    Gaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : Orgue
    Album Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
  • 9h17
    Salve Regina HWV 241 : Ad te clamamus - pour soprano cordes orgue et basse continue - CHIARA SKERATH
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Salve Regina HWV 241 : Ad te clamamus

    Gaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : Orgue
    Album Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
  • 9h20
    Salve Regina HWV 241 : Eia ergo avvocata nostra - pour soprano cordes orgue et basse continue - CHIARA SKERATH
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Salve Regina HWV 241 : Eia ergo avvocata nostra

    Gaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : Orgue
    Album Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    Salve Regina HWV 241 : O clemens o pia o dulcis - pour soprano cordes orgue et basse continue - CHIARA SKERATH
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Salve Regina HWV 241 : O clemens o pia o dulcis

    Gaetan Jarry : chef d'orchestre, Marguerite Louise, Chiara Skerath : Soprano, Gaetan Jarry : Orgue
    Album Haendel : Concertos pour orgue Label Chateau De Versailles (CVS049) Année 2020
