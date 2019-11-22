Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 22 novembre 2019
Premier enregistrement mondial de "Raoul Barbe-Bleue", opéra-comique inclassable de Grétry
Au menu du jour : des mélodies de Haendel arrangées pour piano par l'allemand Martin Stadtfeld, l'Ensemble Diderot et la mezzo-soprano Diana Haller célèbrent Tiepolo, le plus grand peintre décoratif du XVIIIe siècle, L' Oratorio de Noël de Bach dirigé par Gotthold Schwarz, son successeur à Leipzig..
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Cécile Ousset
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (5ème partie) ChoeurGotthold Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig, Choeur De Saint Thomas De LeipzigAlbum Oratorio De Noël Bwv 248 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC30469) Année 2019
- 9h08Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Flösst, mein Heiland, flösst dein Namen (4ème partie) Air de soprano avec échoGotthold Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Clemens Sommerfeld : EchoAlbum Oratorio De Noël Bwv 248 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC30469) Année 2019
- 9h14Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto pour orgue en Fa Maj op 4 n°5 HWV 293 : Alla siciliana (Siciliano) - arrangement pour pianoMartin Stadtfeld : Piano, Martin Stadtfeld : auteurAlbum Händel Variations Label Sony (19075981092) Année 2019
- 9h18Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Serse HWV 40 : Ombra mai fu (Acte I) Air de Serse - arrangement pour pianoMartin Stadtfeld : Piano, Martin Stadtfeld : auteurAlbum Händel Variations Label Sony (19075981092) Année 2019
- 9h21Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
In furore iustissima irae RV 626 : In furore iustissimae irae (Air)Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Diana Haller : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Echoes Of The Grand Canal Label Audax Records (ADX13721D) Année 2019
- 9h27Sigismund Martin-Gajarekcompositeur
Armida disperata : Ola Tesifone (Air)Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Diana Haller : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Echoes Of The Grand Canal Label Audax Records (ADX13721D) Année 2019
- 9h32Giovanni Benedetto Platticompositeur
Concerto pour clavecin en Fa Maj : 3. PrestoJohannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Philippe Grisvard : ClavecinAlbum Echoes Of The Grand Canal Label Audax Records (ADX13721D) Année 2019
- 9h37André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur
Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Marche (Acte I Sc 7) (instrumental)Martin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester NordAlbum Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
- 9h38André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur
Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Venez régner en souveraine (Acte I Sc 7) Dialogue RaoulMartin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Matthieu Lecroart : Voix, Baryton (voix), RaoulAlbum Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
- 9h43André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur
Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Ton souvenir fera le malheur de ma vie (Acte II Sc 6) IsaureMartin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Soprano, IsaureAlbum Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
- 9h47André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur
Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Quel effroi vous saisit (Acte II Sc 7) Dialogue Isaure et VergyMartin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Voix, Soprano, Isaure, Francois Rougier : Voix, Ténor, VergyAlbum Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
- 9h47André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur
Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Je me meurs (Acte II Sc 8) IsaureMartin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Soprano, IsaureAlbum Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
- 9h50Andrzej Panufnikcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°3 (Wycinanki) : 4. Prestissimo possibileQuatuor Apollon Musagete, Pawelzalejski : Violon, Bartosz Zachlod : Violon, Piotr Szumiel : Alto (instrument), Piotr Skweres : VioloncelleAlbum Panufnik : Hommage À Chopin Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD059) Année 2018
- 9h52Andrzej Panufnikcompositeur
Hommage à Chopin : Vivo - version pour flûte et quintette à cordesQuatuor Apollon Musagete, Pawelzalejski : Violon, Bartosz Zachlod : Violon, Piotr Szumiel : Alto (instrument), Piotr Skweres : Violoncelle, Dora Ombodi : Flûte traversière, Slawomir Rozlach : ContrebasseAlbum Panufnik : Hommage À Chopin Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD059) Année 2018
- 9h55Andrzej Panufnikcompositeur
Hommage à Chopin : Andante - version pour flûte et quintette à cordesQuatuor Apollon Musagete, Pawelzalejski : Violon, Bartosz Zachlod : Violon, Piotr Szumiel : Alto (instrument), Piotr Skweres : Violoncelle, Dora Ombodi : Flûte traversière, Slawomir Rozlach : ContrebasseAlbum Panufnik : Hommage À Chopin Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD059) Année 2018
