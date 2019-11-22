En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 22 novembre 2019
1h 58mn

Premier enregistrement mondial de "Raoul Barbe-Bleue", opéra-comique inclassable de Grétry

Au menu du jour : des mélodies de Haendel arrangées pour piano par l'allemand Martin Stadtfeld, l'Ensemble Diderot et la mezzo-soprano Diana Haller célèbrent Tiepolo, le plus grand peintre décoratif du XVIIIe siècle, L' Oratorio de Noël de Bach dirigé par Gotthold Schwarz, son successeur à Leipzig..

Playlist En pistes du 22 novembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Cécile Ousset

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (5ème partie) Choeur
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (5ème partie) Choeur

    Gotthold Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig, Choeur De Saint Thomas De Leipzig
    Album Oratorio De Noël Bwv 248 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC30469) Année 2019
  • 9h08
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Flösst, mein Heiland, flösst dein Namen (4ème partie) Air de soprano avec écho - DOROTHEE MIELDS
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Flösst, mein Heiland, flösst dein Namen (4ème partie) Air de soprano avec écho

    Gotthold Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Clemens Sommerfeld : Echo
    Album Oratorio De Noël Bwv 248 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC30469) Année 2019
  • 9h14
    Concerto pour orgue en Fa Maj op 4 n°5 HWV 293 : Alla siciliana (Siciliano) - arrangement pour piano - MARTIN STADTFELD
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto pour orgue en Fa Maj op 4 n°5 HWV 293 : Alla siciliana (Siciliano) - arrangement pour piano

    Martin Stadtfeld : Piano, Martin Stadtfeld : auteur
    Album Händel Variations Label Sony (19075981092) Année 2019
  • 9h18
    Serse HWV 40 : Ombra mai fu (Acte I) Air de Serse - arrangement pour piano - MARTIN STADTFELD
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Serse HWV 40 : Ombra mai fu (Acte I) Air de Serse - arrangement pour piano

    Martin Stadtfeld : Piano, Martin Stadtfeld : auteur
    Album Händel Variations Label Sony (19075981092) Année 2019
  • 9h21
    In furore iustissima irae RV 626 : In furore iustissimae irae (Air) - DIANA HALLER
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    In furore iustissima irae RV 626 : In furore iustissimae irae (Air)

    Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Diana Haller : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Echoes Of The Grand Canal Label Audax Records (ADX13721D) Année 2019
  • 9h27
    Armida disperata : Ola Tesifone (Air) - DIANA HALLER
    Sigismund Martin-Gajarekcompositeur

    Armida disperata : Ola Tesifone (Air)

    Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Diana Haller : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Echoes Of The Grand Canal Label Audax Records (ADX13721D) Année 2019
  • 9h32
    Concerto pour clavecin en Fa Maj : 3. Presto - PHILIPPE GRISVARD
    Giovanni Benedetto Platticompositeur

    Concerto pour clavecin en Fa Maj : 3. Presto

    Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Philippe Grisvard : Clavecin
    Album Echoes Of The Grand Canal Label Audax Records (ADX13721D) Année 2019
  • 9h37
    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Marche (Acte I Sc 7) (instrumental)
    André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur

    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Marche (Acte I Sc 7) (instrumental)

    Martin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord
    Album Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
  • 9h38
    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Venez régner en souveraine (Acte I Sc 7) Dialogue Raoul - MATTHIEU LECROART
    André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur

    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Venez régner en souveraine (Acte I Sc 7) Dialogue Raoul

    Martin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Matthieu Lecroart : Voix, Baryton (voix), Raoul
    Album Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
  • 9h43
    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Ton souvenir fera le malheur de ma vie (Acte II Sc 6) Isaure - CHANTAL SANTON-JEFFERY
    André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur

    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Ton souvenir fera le malheur de ma vie (Acte II Sc 6) Isaure

    Martin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Soprano, Isaure
    Album Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
  • 9h47
    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Quel effroi vous saisit (Acte II Sc 7) Dialogue Isaure et Vergy - CHANTAL SANTON-JEFFERY
    André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur

    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Quel effroi vous saisit (Acte II Sc 7) Dialogue Isaure et Vergy

    Martin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Voix, Soprano, Isaure, Francois Rougier : Voix, Ténor, Vergy
    Album Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
  • 9h47
    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Je me meurs (Acte II Sc 8) Isaure - CHANTAL SANTON-JEFFERY
    André Ernest Modeste Grétrycompositeur

    Raoul Barbe Bleue op 28 : Je me meurs (Acte II Sc 8) Isaure

    Martin Wahlberg : chef d'orchestre, Orkester Nord, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Soprano, Isaure
    Album Raoul Barbe Bleue Op 28 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP2014) Année 2019
  • 9h50
    Quatuor à cordes n°3 (Wycinanki) : 4. Prestissimo possibile - PAWELZALEJSKI
    Andrzej Panufnikcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°3 (Wycinanki) : 4. Prestissimo possibile

    Quatuor Apollon Musagete, Pawelzalejski : Violon, Bartosz Zachlod : Violon, Piotr Szumiel : Alto (instrument), Piotr Skweres : Violoncelle
    Album Panufnik : Hommage À Chopin Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD059) Année 2018
  • 9h52
    Hommage à Chopin : Vivo - version pour flûte et quintette à cordes - PAWELZALEJSKI
    Andrzej Panufnikcompositeur

    Hommage à Chopin : Vivo - version pour flûte et quintette à cordes

    Quatuor Apollon Musagete, Pawelzalejski : Violon, Bartosz Zachlod : Violon, Piotr Szumiel : Alto (instrument), Piotr Skweres : Violoncelle, Dora Ombodi : Flûte traversière, Slawomir Rozlach : Contrebasse
    Album Panufnik : Hommage À Chopin Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD059) Année 2018
  • 9h55
    Hommage à Chopin : Andante - version pour flûte et quintette à cordes - PAWELZALEJSKI
    Andrzej Panufnikcompositeur

    Hommage à Chopin : Andante - version pour flûte et quintette à cordes

    Quatuor Apollon Musagete, Pawelzalejski : Violon, Bartosz Zachlod : Violon, Piotr Szumiel : Alto (instrument), Piotr Skweres : Violoncelle, Dora Ombodi : Flûte traversière, Slawomir Rozlach : Contrebasse
    Album Panufnik : Hommage À Chopin Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD059) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
