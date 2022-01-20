En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 20 janvier 2022
1h 57mn

Plongée au coeur des standards du siècle dernier

Ce jeudi, on part à Broadway pour une plongée au coeur de la romance et c'est le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra qui nous guidera jusqu'à Gershwin et Rodgers !

Playlist En Pistes! du 20 janvier 2022

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Geza Anda

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Shall we dance : They all laughed - MARY CAREWE
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Shall we dance : They all laughed

    Richard Balcombe : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Mary Carewe : Chant, Graham Bickley : Chant, Richard Balcombe : auteur
    Album Long ago and far away Label Naxos (8574258) Année 2021
  • 9h05
    Babes in arms : Where or when - MARY CAREWE
    Richard Rodgerscompositeur

    Babes in arms : Where or when

    Richard Balcombe : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Mary Carewe : Chant, Graham Bickley : Chant, Richard Balcombe : auteur
    Album Long ago and far away Label Naxos (8574258) Année 2021
  • 9h10
    Etude pour piano n°4 en ut dièse min op 10 n°4 - BRUCE LIU
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Etude pour piano n°4 en ut dièse min op 10 n°4

    Bruce Liu : Piano
    Album Bruce Liu interpète les oeuvres pour piano de Frédéric Chopin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4861555) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Scherzo pour piano n°4 en Mi Maj op 54 - BRUCE LIU
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Scherzo pour piano n°4 en Mi Maj op 54

    Bruce Liu : Piano
    Album Bruce Liu interpète les oeuvres pour piano de Frédéric Chopin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4861555) Année 2021
  • 9h24
    Arietta de gloriosissima resurrectione Domini nostri Jesu Christi - pour soprano et orchestre - HANA BLAZIKOVA
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Arietta de gloriosissima resurrectione Domini nostri Jesu Christi - pour soprano et orchestre

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Hana Blazikova : Soprano
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h30
    Missa ex D : 2. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria) Soprano contralto et choeur - HANA BLAZIKOVA
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 2. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria) Soprano contralto et choeur

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Kamila Mazalova : Contralto
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h32
    Missa ex D : 3. Laudamus te (Gloria) Air de soprano - HANA BLAZIKOVA
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 3. Laudamus te (Gloria) Air de soprano

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Hana Blazikova : Soprano
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h33
    Missa ex D : 4. Gratias agimus tibi (Gloria) Choeur
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 4. Gratias agimus tibi (Gloria) Choeur

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h34
    Missa ex D : 5. Domine Deus (Gloria) Duo contralto ténor - KAMILA MAZALOVA
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 5. Domine Deus (Gloria) Duo contralto ténor

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Kamila Mazalova : Contralto, Ondrej Holub : Ténor
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h36
    Missa ex D : 6. Qui tollis peccata mundi (Gloria) Choeur
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 6. Qui tollis peccata mundi (Gloria) Choeur

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h38
    Missa ex D : 7. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Gloria) Air de basse - JAROMIR NOSEK
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 7. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Gloria) Air de basse

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Jaromir Nosek : Basse (voix)
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h39
    Missa ex D : 8. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Gloria) Choeur
    Simon Brixicompositeur

    Missa ex D : 8. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Gloria) Choeur

    Jan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria
    Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
  • 9h41
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°3 en ré min op 108 : 3. Un poco presto e con sentimento - DENIS GOLDFELD
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°3 en ré min op 108 : 3. Un poco presto e con sentimento

    Denis Goldfeld : Violon, Sofja Gulbadamova : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Hänssler Classic (HC20050) Année 2021
  • 9h45
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 100 : 2. Andante tranquillo - Vivace - DENIS GOLDFELD
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 100 : 2. Andante tranquillo - Vivace

    Album Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Hänssler Classic (HC20050) Année 2021
  • 9h52
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en si min op 42 : 3. Allegro Vivace, Più Mosso, A Tempo - SOFJA GULBADAMOVA
    Ernö Dohnanyicompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en si min op 42 : 3. Allegro Vivace, Più Mosso, A Tempo

    Ariane Matiakh : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz, Sofja Gulbadamova : Piano
    Album Ernst von Dohnanyi : Concertos pour piano Label Capriccio (C5387) Année 2020
  • 10h02
    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano op 46 n°1 : 2. Allegro vivace - JEAN SAMUEL BEZ
    Desire Paquecompositeur

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano op 46 n°1 : 2. Allegro vivace

    Trio Spilliaert, Jean Samuel Bez : Violon, Guillaume Lagraviere : Violoncelle, Gauvain De Morant : Piano
    Album Désiré Pâque : Les trios à clavier Label Cypres (CYP8609) Année 2021
  • 10h06
    Lento cantabile op 89 - pour violoncelle et piano - GUILLAUME LAGRAVIERE
    Desire Paquecompositeur

    Lento cantabile op 89 - pour violoncelle et piano

    Trio Spilliaert, Guillaume Lagraviere : Violoncelle, Gauvain De Morant : Piano
    Album Désiré Pâque : Les trios à clavier Label Cypres (CYP8609) Année 2021
  • 10h12
    Tango del diablo - BRAM VAN WEVERBERG
    Astor Piazzollacompositeur

    Tango del diablo

    Triunfal Quintet, Bram Van Weverberg : Accordéon, Linde Verjans : Violon, Ellen Schepers : Piano, Juno Kerstens : Contrebasse, Inti De Maet : Guitare électrique
    Album Piazzolla : La Camorra et Faes : El toro caliente Label Etcetera (KTC1739) Année 2021
  • 10h17
    La Camorra I - BRAM VAN WEVERBERG
    ASTOR PIAZZOLLAcompositeur

    La Camorra I

    TRIUNFAL QUINTET
    Album Piazzolla : La Camorra et Faes : El toro caliente Label Etcetera (KTC1739) Année 2021
