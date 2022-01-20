Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 20 janvier 2022
Plongée au coeur des standards du siècle dernier
Ce jeudi, on part à Broadway pour une plongée au coeur de la romance et c'est le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra qui nous guidera jusqu'à Gershwin et Rodgers !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Geza Anda
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00George Gershwincompositeur
Shall we dance : They all laughedRichard Balcombe : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Mary Carewe : Chant, Graham Bickley : Chant, Richard Balcombe : auteurAlbum Long ago and far away Label Naxos (8574258) Année 2021
- 9h05Richard Rodgerscompositeur
Babes in arms : Where or whenRichard Balcombe : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Mary Carewe : Chant, Graham Bickley : Chant, Richard Balcombe : auteurAlbum Long ago and far away Label Naxos (8574258) Année 2021
- 9h10Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Etude pour piano n°4 en ut dièse min op 10 n°4Bruce Liu : PianoAlbum Bruce Liu interpète les oeuvres pour piano de Frédéric Chopin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4861555) Année 2021
- 9h13Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Scherzo pour piano n°4 en Mi Maj op 54Bruce Liu : PianoAlbum Bruce Liu interpète les oeuvres pour piano de Frédéric Chopin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4861555) Année 2021
- 9h24Simon Brixicompositeur
Arietta de gloriosissima resurrectione Domini nostri Jesu Christi - pour soprano et orchestreJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Hana Blazikova : SopranoAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h30Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 2. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria) Soprano contralto et choeurJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Kamila Mazalova : ContraltoAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h32Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 3. Laudamus te (Gloria) Air de sopranoJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Hana Blazikova : SopranoAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h33Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 4. Gratias agimus tibi (Gloria) ChoeurJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble HipocondriaAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h34Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 5. Domine Deus (Gloria) Duo contralto ténorJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Kamila Mazalova : Contralto, Ondrej Holub : TénorAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h36Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 6. Qui tollis peccata mundi (Gloria) ChoeurJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble HipocondriaAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h38Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 7. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Gloria) Air de basseJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Hipocondria, Jaromir Nosek : Basse (voix)Album Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h39Simon Brixicompositeur
Missa ex D : 8. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Gloria) ChoeurJan Hadek : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble HipocondriaAlbum Brixi : Magnificat Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42932) Année 2021
- 9h41Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°3 en ré min op 108 : 3. Un poco presto e con sentimentoDenis Goldfeld : Violon, Sofja Gulbadamova : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Hänssler Classic (HC20050) Année 2021
- 9h45JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 100 : 2. Andante tranquillo - VivaceAlbum Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Hänssler Classic (HC20050) Année 2021
- 9h52Ernö Dohnanyicompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en si min op 42 : 3. Allegro Vivace, Più Mosso, A TempoAriane Matiakh : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz, Sofja Gulbadamova : PianoAlbum Ernst von Dohnanyi : Concertos pour piano Label Capriccio (C5387) Année 2020
- 10h02Desire Paquecompositeur
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano op 46 n°1 : 2. Allegro vivaceTrio Spilliaert, Jean Samuel Bez : Violon, Guillaume Lagraviere : Violoncelle, Gauvain De Morant : PianoAlbum Désiré Pâque : Les trios à clavier Label Cypres (CYP8609) Année 2021
- 10h06Desire Paquecompositeur
Lento cantabile op 89 - pour violoncelle et pianoTrio Spilliaert, Guillaume Lagraviere : Violoncelle, Gauvain De Morant : PianoAlbum Désiré Pâque : Les trios à clavier Label Cypres (CYP8609) Année 2021
- 10h12Astor Piazzollacompositeur
Tango del diabloTriunfal Quintet, Bram Van Weverberg : Accordéon, Linde Verjans : Violon, Ellen Schepers : Piano, Juno Kerstens : Contrebasse, Inti De Maet : Guitare électriqueAlbum Piazzolla : La Camorra et Faes : El toro caliente Label Etcetera (KTC1739) Année 2021
- 10h17ASTOR PIAZZOLLAcompositeur
La Camorra ITRIUNFAL QUINTETAlbum Piazzolla : La Camorra et Faes : El toro caliente Label Etcetera (KTC1739) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration
