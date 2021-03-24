En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 24 mars 2021
1h 57mn

"Paris", le nouvel album d'Hilary Hahn enregistré aux côtés de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Le Songe d'une nuit d'été dans une transcription pour piano à 4 mains, une nouvelle version du Messie de Haendel par Paul McCreesh et le Gabrieli Consort, premier album pour le violoncelliste espagnol Pablo Ferrández qui met à l’honneur musiques espagnole et russe du début du 20e siècle...

Playlist En Pistes du 24 mars 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Natalie Dessay

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19 : 4. Allegro mosso - PABLO FERRANDEZ
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19 : 4. Allegro mosso

    Pablo Ferrandez : Violoncelle, Denis Kozhukhin : Piano
    Album Reflections Label Sony Classical (194398537825) Année 2021
  • 9h12
    7 Canciones populares espanõlas : 5. Nana - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano - PABLO FERRANDEZ
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    7 Canciones populares espanõlas : 5. Nana - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano

    Pablo Ferrandez : Violoncelle, Denis Kozhukhin : Piano, Maurice Marechal : auteur
    Album Reflections Label Sony Classical (194398537825) Année 2021
  • 9h15
    Le Messie : For unto us a Child is born (1ère partie) Choeur - DOROTHEA ROSCHMANN
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (1ère partie) Choeur

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann : Soprano, Susan Gritton : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Neal Davies : Basse (voix), Charles Jennens : auteur
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
  • 9h19
    Le Messie : Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (1ère partie) Air de soprano I - DOROTHEA ROSCHMANN
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (1ère partie) Air de soprano I

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann : Soprano, Susan Gritton : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Neal Davies : Basse (voix), Charles Jennens : auteur
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
  • 9h24
    Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break them (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténor - DOROTHEA ROSCHMANN
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break them (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténor

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann, Susan Gritton, Bernarda Fink, Charles Daniels, Neal Davies, Charles Jennens : auteur
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
  • 9h26
    Le Messie : Hallelujah (Alleluia) (2ème partie) Choeur - DOROTHEA ROSCHMANN
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Hallelujah (Alleluia) (2ème partie) Choeur

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann, Susan Gritton, Bernarda Fink, Charles Daniels, Neal Davies, Charles Jennens : auteur
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
  • 9h30
    Sonate pour violon n°1 en sol min BWV 1001 : 4. Presto - HILARY HAHN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon n°1 en sol min BWV 1001 : 4. Presto

    Hilary Hahn : Violon
    Album Hilary Hahn interprète Bach Label Decca (4833954) Année 2018
  • 9h34
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 19 : 1. Andantino - Andante assai - HILARY HAHN
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 19 : 1. Andantino - Andante assai

    Mikko Franck : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Hilary Hahn : Violon
    Album Paris Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
