"Paris", le nouvel album d'Hilary Hahn enregistré aux côtés de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Georg Friedrich Haendel compositeur

Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break them (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténor

Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann, Susan Gritton, Bernarda Fink, Charles Daniels, Neal Davies, Charles Jennens : auteur