Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 24 mars 2021
"Paris", le nouvel album d'Hilary Hahn enregistré aux côtés de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Le Songe d'une nuit d'été dans une transcription pour piano à 4 mains, une nouvelle version du Messie de Haendel par Paul McCreesh et le Gabrieli Consort, premier album pour le violoncelliste espagnol Pablo Ferrández qui met à l’honneur musiques espagnole et russe du début du 20e siècle...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Natalie Dessay
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19 : 4. Allegro mossoPablo Ferrandez : Violoncelle, Denis Kozhukhin : PianoAlbum Reflections Label Sony Classical (194398537825) Année 2021
- 9h12Manuel De Fallacompositeur
7 Canciones populares espanõlas : 5. Nana - arrangement pour violoncelle et pianoPablo Ferrandez : Violoncelle, Denis Kozhukhin : Piano, Maurice Marechal : auteurAlbum Reflections Label Sony Classical (194398537825) Année 2021
- 9h15Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (1ère partie) ChoeurPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann : Soprano, Susan Gritton : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Neal Davies : Basse (voix), Charles Jennens : auteurAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
- 9h19Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (1ère partie) Air de soprano IPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann : Soprano, Susan Gritton : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Neal Davies : Basse (voix), Charles Jennens : auteurAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
- 9h24Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break them (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténorPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann, Susan Gritton, Bernarda Fink, Charles Daniels, Neal Davies, Charles Jennens : auteurAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
- 9h26Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Hallelujah (Alleluia) (2ème partie) ChoeurPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Dorothea Roschmann, Susan Gritton, Bernarda Fink, Charles Daniels, Neal Davies, Charles Jennens : auteurAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie HWV 56 Label Archiv Produktion (4839952) Année 2021
- 9h30Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour violon n°1 en sol min BWV 1001 : 4. PrestoHilary Hahn : ViolonAlbum Hilary Hahn interprète Bach Label Decca (4833954) Année 2018
- 9h34Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 19 : 1. Andantino - Andante assaiMikko Franck : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Hilary Hahn : ViolonAlbum Paris Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
