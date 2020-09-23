Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 23 septembre 2020
Le Requiem de Niccolò Jommelli porté par les voix de Sandrine Piau et de Carlo Vistoli
Schumann avec les lieder par le jeune baryton allemand Samuel Hasselhorn, puis le Concerto pour piano par la pianiste espagnole Judith Jáuregui ; The Orchestra of the Americas sous la baguette de Carlos Miguel Prieto dans un disque consacré à De Falla ; les oeuvres pour clavier de C.F.C. Fasch...
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Staatskapelle Berlin
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Si bémol Mak K 207 : 3. PrestoEivind Aadland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois, Baiba Skride : ViolonAlbum Mozart : Concertos pour violon n° 1-5 Label Orfeo (C997201) Année 2020
- 9h06Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°5 en La Maj K 219 (Turkish) : 3. Rondeau. Tempo di menuettoEivind Aadland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois, Baiba Skride : ViolonAlbum Mozart : Concertos pour violon n° 1-5 Label Orfeo (C997201) Année 2020
- 9h15Robert Schumanncompositeur
Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 1. Entflieh mit mir und sei mein WeibJoseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Heinrich Heine : auteurAlbum Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
- 9h17Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 Gedichte op 35 : 1. Lust der SturmnachtJoseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Justinus Kerner : auteurAlbum Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
- 9h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 Gedichte op 35 : 2. Stirb, Lieb' und Freud'!Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Justinus Kerner : auteurAlbum Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
- 9h24Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 Gedichte op 35 : 3. WanderliedJoseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Justinus Kerner : auteurAlbum Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
- 9h29Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 2. Intermezzo. Andantino graziosoTomas Grau : chef d'orchestre, Orquestra Simfonica Camera Musicae, Judith Jauregui : PianoAlbum Clara und Robert Schumann : Die romantische Seele Label Ars Produktion (ARS38300) Année 2020
- 9h29Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 3. Allegro vivaceTomas Grau : chef d'orchestre, Orquestra Simfonica Camera Musicae, Judith Jauregui : PianoAlbum Clara und Robert Schumann : Die romantische Seele Label Ars Produktion (ARS38300) Année 2020
- 9h45Manuel De Fallacompositeur
Le tricorne : Danza de la molinera (1ère partie)Carlos Miguel Prieto : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Ameriques, Alejandra Gomez-Ordaz : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Manuel de Falla : The three-cornered hat Nights in the gardens of Spain Label Linn Records (CKD625) Année 2020
- 9h46Manuel De Fallacompositeur
Le tricorne : Las uvas (1ère partie)Carlos Miguel Prieto : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Ameriques, Alejandra Gomez-Ordaz : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Manuel de Falla : The three-cornered hat Nights in the gardens of Spain Label Linn Records (CKD625) Année 2020
- 9h54Manuel De Fallacompositeur
La vida breve : Interlude et Danse - pour orchestreCarlos Miguel Prieto : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des AmeriquesAlbum Manuel de Falla : The three-cornered hat Nights in the gardens of Spain Label Linn Records (CKD625) Année 2020
- 10h02Niccolo Jommellicompositeur
Requiem, Offertorium : Domine, Jesu ChristeGiulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre GhislieriAlbum Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
- 10h04Niccolo Jommellicompositeur
Requiem, Offertorium : Hostias et precesGiulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Ghislieri, Sandrine Piau : Soprano, Carlo Vistoli : Contre-ténor, Raffaele Giordani : Ténor, Salvo Vitale : BasseAlbum Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
- 10h08Niccolo Jommellicompositeur
Requiem, Sequentia : Voca meGiulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Ghislieri, Sandrine Piau : Soprano, Carlo Vistoli : Contre-ténor, Raffaele Giordani : Ténor, Salvo Vitale : BasseAlbum Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
- 10h11Niccolo Jommellicompositeur
Requiem, Sequentia : Pie JesuGiulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre GhislieriAlbum Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration