Mercredi 23 septembre 2020
1h 57mn

Le Requiem de Niccolò Jommelli porté par les voix de Sandrine Piau et de Carlo Vistoli

Schumann avec les lieder par le jeune baryton allemand Samuel Hasselhorn, puis le Concerto pour piano par la pianiste espagnole Judith Jáuregui ; The Orchestra of the Americas sous la baguette de Carlos Miguel Prieto dans un disque consacré à De Falla ; les oeuvres pour clavier de C.F.C. Fasch...

Le Requiem de Niccolò Jommelli porté par les voix de Sandrine Piau et de Carlo Vistoli
Playlist En Pistes du 23 septembre 2020

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Staatskapelle Berlin

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Si bémol Mak K 207 : 3. Presto - BAIBA SKRIDE
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Si bémol Mak K 207 : 3. Presto

    Eivind Aadland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois, Baiba Skride : Violon
    Album Mozart : Concertos pour violon n° 1-5 Label Orfeo (C997201) Année 2020
  • 9h06
    Concerto pour violon n°5 en La Maj K 219 (Turkish) : 3. Rondeau. Tempo di menuetto - BAIBA SKRIDE
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°5 en La Maj K 219 (Turkish) : 3. Rondeau. Tempo di menuetto

    Eivind Aadland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois, Baiba Skride : Violon
    Album Mozart : Concertos pour violon n° 1-5 Label Orfeo (C997201) Année 2020
  • 9h15
    Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 1. Entflieh mit mir und sei mein Weib - JOSEPH MIDDLETON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 1. Entflieh mit mir und sei mein Weib

    Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Heinrich Heine : auteur
    Album Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
  • 9h17
    12 Gedichte op 35 : 1. Lust der Sturmnacht - JOSEPH MIDDLETON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 Gedichte op 35 : 1. Lust der Sturmnacht

    Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Justinus Kerner : auteur
    Album Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
  • 9h19
    12 Gedichte op 35 : 2. Stirb, Lieb' und Freud'! - JOSEPH MIDDLETON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 Gedichte op 35 : 2. Stirb, Lieb' und Freud'!

    Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Justinus Kerner : auteur
    Album Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
  • 9h24
    12 Gedichte op 35 : 3. Wanderlied - JOSEPH MIDDLETON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 Gedichte op 35 : 3. Wanderlied

    Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Justinus Kerner : auteur
    Album Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
  • 9h29
    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 2. Intermezzo. Andantino grazioso - JUDITH JAUREGUI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 2. Intermezzo. Andantino grazioso

    Tomas Grau : chef d'orchestre, Orquestra Simfonica Camera Musicae, Judith Jauregui : Piano
    Album Clara und Robert Schumann : Die romantische Seele Label Ars Produktion (ARS38300) Année 2020
  • 9h29
    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 3. Allegro vivace - JUDITH JAUREGUI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Tomas Grau : chef d'orchestre, Orquestra Simfonica Camera Musicae, Judith Jauregui : Piano
    Album Clara und Robert Schumann : Die romantische Seele Label Ars Produktion (ARS38300) Année 2020
  • 9h45
    Le tricorne : Danza de la molinera (1ère partie) - ALEJANDRA GOMEZ-ORDAZ
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    Le tricorne : Danza de la molinera (1ère partie)

    Carlos Miguel Prieto : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Ameriques, Alejandra Gomez-Ordaz : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Manuel de Falla : The three-cornered hat Nights in the gardens of Spain Label Linn Records (CKD625) Année 2020
  • 9h46
    Le tricorne : Las uvas (1ère partie) - ALEJANDRA GOMEZ-ORDAZ
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    Le tricorne : Las uvas (1ère partie)

    Carlos Miguel Prieto : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Ameriques, Alejandra Gomez-Ordaz : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Manuel de Falla : The three-cornered hat Nights in the gardens of Spain Label Linn Records (CKD625) Année 2020
  • 9h54
    La vida breve : Interlude et Danse - pour orchestre
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    La vida breve : Interlude et Danse - pour orchestre

    Carlos Miguel Prieto : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Ameriques
    Album Manuel de Falla : The three-cornered hat Nights in the gardens of Spain Label Linn Records (CKD625) Année 2020
  • 10h02
    Requiem, Offertorium : Domine, Jesu Christe
    Niccolo Jommellicompositeur

    Requiem, Offertorium : Domine, Jesu Christe

    Giulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Ghislieri
    Album Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
  • 10h04
    Requiem, Offertorium : Hostias et preces - SANDRINE PIAU
    Niccolo Jommellicompositeur

    Requiem, Offertorium : Hostias et preces

    Giulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Ghislieri, Sandrine Piau : Soprano, Carlo Vistoli : Contre-ténor, Raffaele Giordani : Ténor, Salvo Vitale : Basse
    Album Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
  • 10h08
    Requiem, Sequentia : Voca me - SANDRINE PIAU
    Niccolo Jommellicompositeur

    Requiem, Sequentia : Voca me

    Giulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Ghislieri, Sandrine Piau : Soprano, Carlo Vistoli : Contre-ténor, Raffaele Giordani : Ténor, Salvo Vitale : Basse
    Album Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
  • 10h11
    Requiem, Sequentia : Pie Jesu
    Niccolo Jommellicompositeur

    Requiem, Sequentia : Pie Jesu

    Giulio Prandi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Ghislieri
    Album Jommelli : Requiem Label Arcana (A477) Année 2020
