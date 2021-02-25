Programmation musicale
Les concertos pour piano de Poulenc par Christian Ihle Hadland et le Norwegian Radio Orchestra
Des sonates de Schubert par le pianiste Andrea Lucchesini, puis la symphonie n°9 du même compositeur dirigée par Jan Willem de Vriend, Matthias Kirschnereit interprète le concerto pour orgue de Haendel, l'Utrecht String Quartet et le clarinettiste Vladimir Soltan jouent Reger et Platti...
- 9h00Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°18 en Sol Maj op 78 D 894 (Fantasia) : 3. Menuetto. Allegro moderato - TrioAndrea Lucchesini : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Les dernières oeuvres pour piano / vol 3 Label Audite (97767) Année 2020
- 9h06Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 4. AllegroAndrea Lucchesini : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Les dernières oeuvres pour piano / vol 3 Label Audite (97767)
- 9h17Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivaceJan Willem De Vriend : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Residentie De La HayeAlbum Franz Schubert : Intégrale des symphonies / vol 3 Label Challenge Records (CC72863) Année 2020
- 9h32Johann Balthasar Christian Freislichcompositeur
Auf, Danzig, lass in jauchzenden Chören FreisWV E 20 : Friede sei in Dnazigs Mauern (Choeur)Andrzej Szadejko : chef d'orchestre, Goldberg Baroque Ensemble, Goldberg Vocal Ensemble, Ingrida Gapova : Soprano, David Erler : Contre-ténor, Georg Poplutz : Ténor, Thilo Dahlmann : Basse (voix)Album Johann Balthasar Christian Freislich : Secular cantatas Label Mdg (MDG90221926) Année 2020
- 9h37Johann Balthasar Christian Freislichcompositeur
Eilet, ihr beglückten Schiffe, aus dem weiten Orient FreisWV E 35 : Eilet ihr beglueckten SchiffeAndrzej Szadejko : chef d'orchestre, Goldberg Baroque Ensemble, Thilo Dahlmann : Basse (voix)Album Johann Balthasar Christian Freislich : Secular cantatas Label Mdg (MDG90221926) Année 2020
- 9h41Francis Poulenccompositeur
Concerto pour piano FP 146 : 3. Rondeau à la française. Presto giocosoThomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Norvegienne, Christian Ihle Hadland : PianoAlbum Poulenc : Concertos pour piano Label Lawo (LWC1173) Année 2019
- 9h46Francis Poulenccompositeur
Concerto pour 2 pianos en ré min FP 61 : 3. FinaleThomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Norvegienne, Christian Ihle Hadland : Piano, Havard Gimse : PianoAlbum Poulenc : Concertos pour piano Label Lawo (LWC1173) Année 2019
- 9h53Paul Hindemithcompositeur
Quintette pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes op 30 : 5. Sehr lebhaftVladimir Soltan : Clarinette, Quatuor A Cordes D'Utrecht : Cordes (instrument), Eeva Koskinen : Violon, Katherine Routley : Violon, Mikhail Zemtsov : Alto (instrument), Sebastian Koloski : VioloncelleAlbum Hindemith et Reger : Quintettes pour clarinette et cordes Label Mdg (MDG90321986) Année 2020
- 9h56Max Regercompositeur
Quintette pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes en La Maj op 146 : 4. Poco allegrettoVladimir Soltan : Clarinette, Quatuor A Cordes D'Utrecht : Cordes (instrument), Eeva Koskinen : Violon, Katherine Routley : Violon, Mikhail Zemtsov : Alto (instrument), Sebastian Koloski : VioloncelleAlbum Hindemith et Reger : Quintettes pour clarinette et cordes Label Mdg (MDG90321986) Année 2020
- 10h07Giovanni Benedetto Platticompositeur
Concerto pour clavecin en Sol Maj I 54 : 3. Allegro assaiFederico Guglielmo : chef d'orchestre, L'Arte Dell'Arco, Roberto Loreggian : ClavecinAlbum Giovanni Benedetto Platti : Concertos pour clavecin et violon Label Cpo (5552192) Année 2020
- 10h12Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 4 n°2 HWV 290 : 4. Allegro ma non prestoLavard Skou Larsen : chef d'orchestre, Academie De Chambre Allemande De Neuss, Matthias Kirschnereit : PianoAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale des concertos pour piano Label Cpo (5554132) Année 2020
