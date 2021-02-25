En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9h
Jeudi 25 février 2021
1h 58mn

Les concertos pour piano de Poulenc par Christian Ihle Hadland et le Norwegian Radio Orchestra

Des sonates de Schubert par le pianiste Andrea Lucchesini, puis la symphonie n°9 du même compositeur dirigée par Jan Willem de Vriend, Matthias Kirschnereit interprète le concerto pour orgue de Haendel, l'Utrecht String Quartet et le clarinettiste Vladimir Soltan jouent Reger et Platti...

Playlist En Pistes du 25 février 2021

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour : 

10h20 - Le disque classique a gagner 

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Anne Gastinel

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate pour piano n°18 en Sol Maj op 78 D 894 (Fantasia) : 3. Menuetto. Allegro moderato - Trio - ANDREA LUCCHESINI
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°18 en Sol Maj op 78 D 894 (Fantasia) : 3. Menuetto. Allegro moderato - Trio

    Andrea Lucchesini : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Les dernières oeuvres pour piano / vol 3 Label Audite (97767) Année 2020
  • 9h06
    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 4. Allegro - ANDREA LUCCHESINI
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 4. Allegro

    Andrea Lucchesini : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Les dernières oeuvres pour piano / vol 3 Label Audite (97767)
  • 9h17
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivace

    Jan Willem De Vriend : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Residentie De La Haye
    Album Franz Schubert : Intégrale des symphonies / vol 3 Label Challenge Records (CC72863) Année 2020
  • 9h32
    Auf, Danzig, lass in jauchzenden Chören FreisWV E 20 : Friede sei in Dnazigs Mauern (Choeur) - INGRIDA GAPOVA
    Johann Balthasar Christian Freislichcompositeur

    Auf, Danzig, lass in jauchzenden Chören FreisWV E 20 : Friede sei in Dnazigs Mauern (Choeur)

    Andrzej Szadejko : chef d'orchestre, Goldberg Baroque Ensemble, Goldberg Vocal Ensemble, Ingrida Gapova : Soprano, David Erler : Contre-ténor, Georg Poplutz : Ténor, Thilo Dahlmann : Basse (voix)
    Album Johann Balthasar Christian Freislich : Secular cantatas Label Mdg (MDG90221926) Année 2020
  • 9h37
    Eilet, ihr beglückten Schiffe, aus dem weiten Orient FreisWV E 35 : Eilet ihr beglueckten Schiffe - THILO DAHLMANN
    Johann Balthasar Christian Freislichcompositeur

    Eilet, ihr beglückten Schiffe, aus dem weiten Orient FreisWV E 35 : Eilet ihr beglueckten Schiffe

    Andrzej Szadejko : chef d'orchestre, Goldberg Baroque Ensemble, Thilo Dahlmann : Basse (voix)
    Album Johann Balthasar Christian Freislich : Secular cantatas Label Mdg (MDG90221926) Année 2020
  • 9h41
    Concerto pour piano FP 146 : 3. Rondeau à la française. Presto giocoso - CHRISTIAN IHLE HADLAND
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Concerto pour piano FP 146 : 3. Rondeau à la française. Presto giocoso

    Thomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Norvegienne, Christian Ihle Hadland : Piano
    Album Poulenc : Concertos pour piano Label Lawo (LWC1173) Année 2019
  • 9h46
    Concerto pour 2 pianos en ré min FP 61 : 3. Finale - CHRISTIAN IHLE HADLAND
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 pianos en ré min FP 61 : 3. Finale

    Thomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Norvegienne, Christian Ihle Hadland : Piano, Havard Gimse : Piano
    Album Poulenc : Concertos pour piano Label Lawo (LWC1173) Année 2019
  • 9h53
    Quintette pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes op 30 : 5. Sehr lebhaft - VLADIMIR SOLTAN
    Paul Hindemithcompositeur

    Quintette pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes op 30 : 5. Sehr lebhaft

    Vladimir Soltan : Clarinette, Quatuor A Cordes D'Utrecht : Cordes (instrument), Eeva Koskinen : Violon, Katherine Routley : Violon, Mikhail Zemtsov : Alto (instrument), Sebastian Koloski : Violoncelle
    Album Hindemith et Reger : Quintettes pour clarinette et cordes Label Mdg (MDG90321986) Année 2020
  • 9h56
    Quintette pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes en La Maj op 146 : 4. Poco allegretto - VLADIMIR SOLTAN
    Max Regercompositeur

    Quintette pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes en La Maj op 146 : 4. Poco allegretto

    Vladimir Soltan : Clarinette, Quatuor A Cordes D'Utrecht : Cordes (instrument), Eeva Koskinen : Violon, Katherine Routley : Violon, Mikhail Zemtsov : Alto (instrument), Sebastian Koloski : Violoncelle
    Album Hindemith et Reger : Quintettes pour clarinette et cordes Label Mdg (MDG90321986) Année 2020
  • 10h07
    Concerto pour clavecin en Sol Maj I 54 : 3. Allegro assai - ROBERTO LOREGGIAN
    Giovanni Benedetto Platticompositeur

    Concerto pour clavecin en Sol Maj I 54 : 3. Allegro assai

    Federico Guglielmo : chef d'orchestre, L'Arte Dell'Arco, Roberto Loreggian : Clavecin
    Album Giovanni Benedetto Platti : Concertos pour clavecin et violon Label Cpo (5552192) Année 2020
  • 10h12
    Concerto pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 4 n°2 HWV 290 : 4. Allegro ma non presto - MATTHIAS KIRSCHNEREIT
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 4 n°2 HWV 290 : 4. Allegro ma non presto

    Lavard Skou Larsen : chef d'orchestre, Academie De Chambre Allemande De Neuss, Matthias Kirschnereit : Piano
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale des concertos pour piano Label Cpo (5554132) Année 2020
