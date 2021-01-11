Programmation musicale
Lundi 11 janvier 2021
Leo McFall dirige deux symphonies de la compositrice allemande Emilie Mayer
Au programme aujourd'hui : du baroque avec le nouveau disque de Jean Tubery et La Fenice et celui du claveciniste Luc Beauséjour consacré à l’école française de clavecin ; l'intégrale des concertos pour violon de Mozart par Kristóf Baráti ; les bagatelles de Beethoven par Vincenzo Maltempo...
9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Éric Heidsieck
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Bagatelles op 33 : 7. Presto en La bémol Maj - pour pianoVincenzo Maltempo : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des bagatelles Variations Diabelli et Eroica Label Piano Classics (PCL10181) Année 2020
- 9h03Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Rondo a capriccio en Sol Maj op 129 (La fureur à propos d'un sou perdu) - pour pianoVincenzo Maltempo : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des bagatelles Variations Diabelli et Eroica Label Piano Classics (PCL10181) Année 2020
- 9h10Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Bagatelles op 126 : 1. Bagatelle en Sol Maj op 126 n°1 : Andante con moto - pour pianoVincenzo Maltempo : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des bagatelles Variations Diabelli et Eroica Label Piano Classics (PCL10181) Année 2020
- 9h14Emilie Mayercompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en mi min : 4. Finale. Allegro vivaceLeo Mac Fall : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de HanovreAlbum Emilie Mayer : Symphonies n°1 et n°2 Label Cpo (CPO5552932) Année 2020
- 9h22Emilie Mayercompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en ut min : 4. Finale. Adagio - AllegroLeo Mac Fall : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de HanovreAlbum Emilie Mayer : Symphonies n°1 et n°2 Label Cpo (CPO5552932) Année 2020
- 9h30Giuseppe Caimocompositeur
Mentre il cuculo il suo cucu cantava - pour ensemble vocal et instrumentalJean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, La FeniceAlbum Natura amorosa Label Ligia Digital (LID030134620) Année 2020
- 9h33Tarquinio Merulacompositeur
La gallina - pour ensemble instrumentalJean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, La FeniceAlbum Natura amorosa Label Ligia Digital (LID030134620) Année 2020
- 9h36Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti SV 251 - pour ensemble vocal et instrumentalJean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, La FeniceAlbum Natura amorosa Label Ligia Digital (LID030134620) Année 2020
- 9h42Rameaucompositeur
Le Rappel des Oiseaux
- 9h46Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en Ré Maj K 211 : Allegro moderatoKristof Barati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Hongrois, Kristof Barati : ViolonAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Les 5 concertos pour violon Label Brilliant Classics (95368) Année 2016
- 9h54Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°4 en Ré Maj K 218 : Andante cantabileKristof Barati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Hongrois, Kristof Barati : ViolonAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Les 5 concertos pour violon Label Brilliant Classics (95368) Année 2016
- 10h01Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Danses hongroises WoO 1 : Danse hongroise en ré min WoO 1 n°2 - arrangement pour orchestre de chambreThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°4 et autres oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2383) Année 2020
- 10h04Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en mi min op 98 : 4. Allegro energico e passionato - Più allegroThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°4 et autres oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2383) Année 2020
- 10h14Nikos Skalkottascompositeur
Duo pour violon et violoncelle A/K 44 : 3. Scherzo. Molto vivaceJonian Ilias Kadesha : Violon, Vashti Hunter : VioloncelleAlbum A journey for two Label Cavi Music (8553982D) Année 2020
- 10h18Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Sonatine pour violon et violoncelle H 80 : 3. AllegroJonian Ilias Kadesha : Violon, Vashti Hunter : VioloncelleAlbum A journey for two Label Cavi Music (8553982D) Année 2020
- 10h23David Budaicompositeur
Toccata la DirutaPrismaAlbum Il transilvano Label Ambronay Editions (521083) Année 2020
- 10h24Tradit Hongriecompositeur
Elment a két lány virágot szedniPrisma, Franciska Anna Hajdu : ChantAlbum Il transilvano Label Ambronay Editions (521083) Année 2020
