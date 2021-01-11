En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 11 janvier 2021
1h 57mn

Leo McFall dirige deux symphonies de la compositrice allemande Emilie Mayer

Au programme aujourd'hui : du baroque avec le nouveau disque de Jean Tubery et La Fenice et celui du claveciniste Luc Beauséjour consacré à l’école française de clavecin ; l'intégrale des concertos pour violon de Mozart par Kristóf Baráti ; les bagatelles de Beethoven par Vincenzo Maltempo...

Leo McFall dirige deux symphonies de la compositrice allemande Emilie Mayer
Playlist En Pistes du 11 janvier 2021

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour 

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Éric Heidsieck

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Bagatelles op 33 : 7. Presto en La bémol Maj - pour piano - VINCENZO MALTEMPO
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Bagatelles op 33 : 7. Presto en La bémol Maj - pour piano

    Vincenzo Maltempo : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des bagatelles Variations Diabelli et Eroica Label Piano Classics (PCL10181) Année 2020
  • 9h03
    Rondo a capriccio en Sol Maj op 129 (La fureur à propos d'un sou perdu) - pour piano - VINCENZO MALTEMPO
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Rondo a capriccio en Sol Maj op 129 (La fureur à propos d'un sou perdu) - pour piano

    Vincenzo Maltempo : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des bagatelles Variations Diabelli et Eroica Label Piano Classics (PCL10181) Année 2020
  • 9h10
    Bagatelles op 126 : 1. Bagatelle en Sol Maj op 126 n°1 : Andante con moto - pour piano - VINCENZO MALTEMPO
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Bagatelles op 126 : 1. Bagatelle en Sol Maj op 126 n°1 : Andante con moto - pour piano

    Vincenzo Maltempo : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des bagatelles Variations Diabelli et Eroica Label Piano Classics (PCL10181) Année 2020
  • 9h14
    Symphonie n°2 en mi min : 4. Finale. Allegro vivace
    Emilie Mayercompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en mi min : 4. Finale. Allegro vivace

    Leo Mac Fall : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre
    Album Emilie Mayer : Symphonies n°1 et n°2 Label Cpo (CPO5552932) Année 2020
  • 9h22
    Symphonie n°1 en ut min : 4. Finale. Adagio - Allegro
    Emilie Mayercompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en ut min : 4. Finale. Adagio - Allegro

    Leo Mac Fall : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre
    Album Emilie Mayer : Symphonies n°1 et n°2 Label Cpo (CPO5552932) Année 2020
  • 9h30
    Mentre il cuculo il suo cucu cantava - pour ensemble vocal et instrumental
    Giuseppe Caimocompositeur

    Mentre il cuculo il suo cucu cantava - pour ensemble vocal et instrumental

    Jean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, La Fenice
    Album Natura amorosa Label Ligia Digital (LID030134620) Année 2020
  • 9h33
    La gallina - pour ensemble instrumental
    Tarquinio Merulacompositeur

    La gallina - pour ensemble instrumental

    Jean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, La Fenice
    Album Natura amorosa Label Ligia Digital (LID030134620) Année 2020
  • 9h36
    Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti SV 251 - pour ensemble vocal et instrumental
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti SV 251 - pour ensemble vocal et instrumental

    Jean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, La Fenice
    Album Natura amorosa Label Ligia Digital (LID030134620) Année 2020
  • 9h42
    Le Rappel des Oiseaux - Luc Beauséjour
    Rameaucompositeur

    Le Rappel des Oiseaux

  • 9h46
    Concerto n°2 en Ré Maj K 211 : Allegro moderato - KRISTOF BARATI
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en Ré Maj K 211 : Allegro moderato

    Kristof Barati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Hongrois, Kristof Barati : Violon
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Les 5 concertos pour violon Label Brilliant Classics (95368) Année 2016
  • 9h54
    Concerto n°4 en Ré Maj K 218 : Andante cantabile - KRISTOF BARATI
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°4 en Ré Maj K 218 : Andante cantabile

    Kristof Barati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Hongrois, Kristof Barati : Violon
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Les 5 concertos pour violon Label Brilliant Classics (95368) Année 2016
  • 10h01
    Danses hongroises WoO 1 : Danse hongroise en ré min WoO 1 n°2 - arrangement pour orchestre de chambre
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Danses hongroises WoO 1 : Danse hongroise en ré min WoO 1 n°2 - arrangement pour orchestre de chambre

    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°4 et autres oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2383) Année 2020
  • 10h04
    Symphonie n°4 en mi min op 98 : 4. Allegro energico e passionato - Più allegro
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en mi min op 98 : 4. Allegro energico e passionato - Più allegro

    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°4 et autres oeuvres Label Bis (BIS2383) Année 2020
  • 10h14
    Duo pour violon et violoncelle A/K 44 : 3. Scherzo. Molto vivace - JONIAN ILIAS KADESHA
    Nikos Skalkottascompositeur

    Duo pour violon et violoncelle A/K 44 : 3. Scherzo. Molto vivace

    Jonian Ilias Kadesha : Violon, Vashti Hunter : Violoncelle
    Album A journey for two Label Cavi Music (8553982D) Année 2020
  • 10h18
    Sonatine pour violon et violoncelle H 80 : 3. Allegro - JONIAN ILIAS KADESHA
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Sonatine pour violon et violoncelle H 80 : 3. Allegro

    Jonian Ilias Kadesha : Violon, Vashti Hunter : Violoncelle
    Album A journey for two Label Cavi Music (8553982D) Année 2020
  • 10h23
    Toccata la Diruta
    David Budaicompositeur

    Toccata la Diruta

    Prisma
    Album Il transilvano Label Ambronay Editions (521083) Année 2020
  • 10h24
    Elment a két lány virágot szedni - FRANCISKA ANNA HAJDU
    Tradit Hongriecompositeur

    Elment a két lány virágot szedni

    Prisma, Franciska Anna Hajdu : Chant
    Album Il transilvano Label Ambronay Editions (521083) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 8 janvier 2021
1h 57mn
Le Trio Zadig livre sa version de concert des Saisons de Tchaïkovsky
émission suivante
mardi 12 janvier 2021
1h 57mn
Les Solistes de l’Orchestre de Paris dans une sélection d’œuvres françaises pour vents