Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 9 novembre 2021
Le Trio Zadig poursuit son aventure avec Saint-Saëns
De la musique de films avec Kian Soltani, hommage à Saint-Saëns avec le Trio Zadig mais place aussi à Chopin avec Beatrice Rana et Dvorak avec le Quatuor Lontano... En pistes !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Hans Zimmercompositeur
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite : 3. Jack Sparrow - arrangement pour ensemble de violoncellesKlaus Badelt : compositeur, Kian Soltani : Violoncelle, Kian Soltani : auteurAlbum Kian Soltani : Cello unlimited Label Deutsche Grammophon (4860518) Année 2021
- 9h05Kian Soltanicompositeur, Kian SoltaniVioloncelle
Cello unlimited - pour ensemble de violoncellesAlbum Kian Soltani : Cello unlimited Label Deutsche Grammophon (4860518) Année 2021
- 9h12Paul Wranitzkycompositeur
Symphonie en ré min (La tempête) : 3. Finale. Allegro con fuocoMarek Stilec : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Chambre Tcheque De PardubiceAlbum Paul Wranitzky : Oeuvres orchestrales / Vol 2 Label Naxos (8574255) Année 2021
- 9h23Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Trio avec piano n°2 en mi min op 92 : 4. Grazioso poco allegroTrio Zadig, Ian Barber : Piano, Boris Borgolotto : Violon, Marc Girard-Garcia : VioloncelleAlbum Orpheus Label Fuga Libera (FUG788) Année 2021
- 9h28Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur
Pièces de clavecin en concerts : Concert V en Ré : La Cupis - arrangement pour violon violoncelle et pianoTrio Zadig, Ian Barber : Piano, Boris Borgolotto : Violon, Marc Girard-Garcia : Violoncelle, Camille Saint Saëns : auteurAlbum Orpheus Label Fuga Libera (FUG788) Année 2021
- 9h35Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Etude pour piano n°24 en ut min op 25 n°12Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Chopin : Etudes op 25 et 4 scherzi Label Parlophone (190296764240) Année 2021
- 9h39Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Scherzo pour piano n°3 en ut dièse min op 39Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Chopin : Etudes op 25 et 4 scherzi Label Parlophone (190296764240) Année 2021
- 9h48Andrea Falconiericompositeur
Ciaccona l'eroica - arrangement pour ensemble instrumentalRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto ItalianoAlbum Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
- 9h51Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Le couronnement de Poppée SV 308 : Sento un certo non so che (Acte II Sc 5) Le page et La femme de chambreRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano, Monica Piccinini : Soprano, La femme de chambre, Raffaele Giordani : Ténor, Le pageAlbum Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
- 9h57Biagio Marinicompositeur
Gagliarda seconda op 22 - arrangement pour ensemble instrumentalRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto ItalianoAlbum Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
- 9h58Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Chiome d'oro, bel tesoro SV 143 - pour ensemble vocal et basse continueRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto ItalianoAlbum Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
- 10h01Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Alle danze, alle gioie SV 174 / Corrente nona op 8 - pour ensemble vocal et basse continueBiagio Marini : compositeur, Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto ItalianoAlbum Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
- 10h06Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : 4. Finale. Vivace ma non troppoQuatuor Lontano, Pauline Klaus : Violon, Florent Billy : Violon, Loic Abdelfettah : Alto (instrument), Camille Renault : VioloncelleAlbum Sommer, Janacek et Dvorak : Quatuors à cordes Label Cascavelle (VEL1651) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Taïssia FroidureRéalisation
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 8 novembre 2021
émission suivantemercredi 10 novembre 2021