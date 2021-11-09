En pistes !
Mardi 9 novembre 2021
1h 57mn

Le Trio Zadig poursuit son aventure avec Saint-Saëns

De la musique de films avec Kian Soltani, hommage à Saint-Saëns avec le Trio Zadig mais place aussi à Chopin avec Beatrice Rana et Dvorak avec le Quatuor Lontano... En pistes !

Le Trio Zadig poursuit son aventure avec Saint-Saëns
Playlist En Pistes du 09 novembre 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Pirates of the Caribbean Suite : 3. Jack Sparrow - arrangement pour ensemble de violoncelles - KIAN SOLTANI
    Hans Zimmercompositeur

    Pirates of the Caribbean Suite : 3. Jack Sparrow - arrangement pour ensemble de violoncelles

    Klaus Badelt : compositeur, Kian Soltani : Violoncelle, Kian Soltani : auteur
    Album Kian Soltani : Cello unlimited Label Deutsche Grammophon (4860518) Année 2021
  • 9h05
    Cello unlimited - pour ensemble de violoncelles - KIAN SOLTANI
    Kian Soltanicompositeur, Kian SoltaniVioloncelle

    Cello unlimited - pour ensemble de violoncelles

    Album Kian Soltani : Cello unlimited Label Deutsche Grammophon (4860518) Année 2021
  • 9h12
    Symphonie en ré min (La tempête) : 3. Finale. Allegro con fuoco
    Paul Wranitzkycompositeur

    Symphonie en ré min (La tempête) : 3. Finale. Allegro con fuoco

    Marek Stilec : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Chambre Tcheque De Pardubice
    Album Paul Wranitzky : Oeuvres orchestrales / Vol 2 Label Naxos (8574255) Année 2021
  • 9h23
    Trio avec piano n°2 en mi min op 92 : 4. Grazioso poco allegro - IAN BARBER
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Trio avec piano n°2 en mi min op 92 : 4. Grazioso poco allegro

    Trio Zadig, Ian Barber : Piano, Boris Borgolotto : Violon, Marc Girard-Garcia : Violoncelle
    Album Orpheus Label Fuga Libera (FUG788) Année 2021
  • 9h28
    Pièces de clavecin en concerts : Concert V en Ré : La Cupis - arrangement pour violon violoncelle et piano - IAN BARBER
    Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur

    Pièces de clavecin en concerts : Concert V en Ré : La Cupis - arrangement pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Trio Zadig, Ian Barber : Piano, Boris Borgolotto : Violon, Marc Girard-Garcia : Violoncelle, Camille Saint Saëns : auteur
    Album Orpheus Label Fuga Libera (FUG788) Année 2021
  • 9h35
    Etude pour piano n°24 en ut min op 25 n°12 - BEATRICE RANA
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Etude pour piano n°24 en ut min op 25 n°12

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Chopin : Etudes op 25 et 4 scherzi Label Parlophone (190296764240) Année 2021
  • 9h39
    Scherzo pour piano n°3 en ut dièse min op 39 - BEATRICE RANA
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Scherzo pour piano n°3 en ut dièse min op 39

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Chopin : Etudes op 25 et 4 scherzi Label Parlophone (190296764240) Année 2021
  • 9h48
    Ciaccona l'eroica - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental
    Andrea Falconiericompositeur

    Ciaccona l'eroica - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano
    Album Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
  • 9h51
    Le couronnement de Poppée SV 308 : Sento un certo non so che (Acte II Sc 5) Le page et La femme de chambre - MONICA PICCININI
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Le couronnement de Poppée SV 308 : Sento un certo non so che (Acte II Sc 5) Le page et La femme de chambre

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano, Monica Piccinini : Soprano, La femme de chambre, Raffaele Giordani : Ténor, Le page
    Album Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
  • 9h57
    Gagliarda seconda op 22 - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental
    Biagio Marinicompositeur

    Gagliarda seconda op 22 - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano
    Album Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
  • 9h58
    Chiome d'oro, bel tesoro SV 143 - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Chiome d'oro, bel tesoro SV 143 - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano
    Album Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
  • 10h01
    Alle danze, alle gioie SV 174 / Corrente nona op 8 - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Alle danze, alle gioie SV 174 / Corrente nona op 8 - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue

    Biagio Marini : compositeur, Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano
    Album Daylight. Stories of songs, dances and loves Label Naive Records (OP7366) Année 2021
  • 10h06
    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : 4. Finale. Vivace ma non troppo - PAULINE KLAUS
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : 4. Finale. Vivace ma non troppo

    Quatuor Lontano, Pauline Klaus : Violon, Florent Billy : Violon, Loic Abdelfettah : Alto (instrument), Camille Renault : Violoncelle
    Album Sommer, Janacek et Dvorak : Quatuors à cordes Label Cascavelle (VEL1651) Année 2021
