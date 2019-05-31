Le trio Smetana au sommet
La suite de l’intégrale Beethoven d’Angela Hewitt et notre disque du jour : le trio Smetana joue Zemlinsky et Arensky
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Philippe Entremont
Programmation musicale
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°10 en Sol Maj op 14 n°2 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro assai
Angela Hewitt (piano)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 1. Allegro con brio
Angela Hewitt (piano)
Henryk Wieniawski
Polonaise brillante pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 4
Zuzanna Budzynska (violon), Szymon Ogryzek (piano)
Karol jozef Lipinski
Polonaise en La Maj op 9 n°1 - arrangement pour violon et piano
Zuzanna Budzynska (violon), Szymon Ogryzek (piano)
Alexander Zemlinsky
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en ré min op 3 : 3. Allegro
Smetana Trio
Anton Arensky
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro molto
Smetana Trio
Anonyme
De profundis clamavi
Inalto
Lambert Colson (direction)
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Canzon quinta a 4
Inalto
Lambert Colson (direction)
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Signor, io t'ho confitto
Inalto
Lambert Colson (direction)
Maurice Ravel
Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano et ensemble instrumental
Ensemble Musica Nigella
Maurice Ravel
Rapsodie Espagnole : 4. Feria - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental
Ensemble Musica Nigella
Hugo Alfen
Bergakungen op 37 : 3. Sommarregn - pour orchestra
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Lukasz Borowicz (direction)
Hugo Alfen
Symphonie n°3 en Mi Maj op 23 : 4. Allegro con brio
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Lukasz Borowicz (direction)
- Martine MonyCollaboration