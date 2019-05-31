En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 31 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Le trio Smetana au sommet

La suite de l’intégrale Beethoven d’Angela Hewitt et notre disque du jour : le trio Smetana joue Zemlinsky et Arensky

Playlist En pistes ! du 31 mai 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour 

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique 

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Philippe Entremont 

Ludwig van Beethoven : Sonates pour piano HYPERION
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°10 en Sol Maj op 14 n°2 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro assai
Angela Hewitt (piano)

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj op 53 (Waldstein) : 1. Allegro con brio
Angela Hewitt (piano) 

Polonaises DUX RECORDING PRODUCERS
Henryk Wieniawski
Polonaise brillante pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 4
Zuzanna Budzynska (violon), Szymon Ogryzek (piano)

Karol jozef Lipinski
Polonaise en La Maj op 9 n°1 - arrangement pour violon et piano
Zuzanna Budzynska (violon), Szymon Ogryzek (piano) 

Zemlinsky Rachmaninov Arensky : Trios SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONET
Alexander Zemlinsky
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en ré min op 3 : 3. Allegro
Smetana Trio

Anton Arensky
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro molto
Smetana Trio

Teatro spirituale RICERCAR
Anonyme
De profundis clamavi
Inalto
Lambert Colson (direction)

Girolamo Frescobaldi
Canzon quinta a 4
Inalto
Lambert Colson (direction)

Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Signor, io t'ho confitto
Inalto
Lambert Colson (direction)

Ravel l'exotique KLARTHE
Maurice Ravel
Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano et ensemble instrumental
Ensemble Musica Nigella

Maurice Ravel
Rapsodie Espagnole : 4. Feria - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental
Ensemble Musica Nigella

Hugo Alfven : Oeuvres symphoniques / vol 2 CPO
Hugo Alfen
Bergakungen op 37 : 3. Sommarregn - pour orchestra
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Lukasz Borowicz (direction)

Hugo Alfen
Symphonie n°3 en Mi Maj op 23 : 4. Allegro con brio
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Lukasz Borowicz (direction) 

