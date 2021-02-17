Le Projet Freischütz, une lecture inédite sur instruments d'époque

Au menu du jour également : le célèbre Concerto de Aranjuez interprété par le guitariste Jacob Kellermann ; l’Orchestre national d’Île-de-France dans la Symphonie « Héroïque » de Beethoven ; l'art de la scordatura de Biber à Tartini ; quelques romances et ballades de Schumann...

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Pablo Heras-Casado

Programmation musicale

Carl Maria von Weber

Freischütz Op. 77, Acte 1: "Viktoria, Viktoria!" (Chorus)

Acentus, Insula Orchestra,Laurence Equilbey (direction)

Album : The Freischütz project

Label : Erato (2021)

Carl Maria von Weber

Freischütz Op. 77, Acte 3: "Was gleicht wohl auf Erden" (Chorus) ; "Wer legt auf ihn so strengen Bann?" (Hermit, Ottokar, Max, Agathe, Ännchen, Kuno, Chorus)

Daniel Schmutzhard, Christian Immler, Thorsten Grumbel, Acentus, Insula Orchestra, Laurence Equilbey (direction)

Album : The Freischütz project

Label : Erato (2021)

Carlo Ambrogio Lonati

Sonate n°1 (n°7) en Sol Maj : 4. Vivace - Variatio - pour violon et basse continue

Mayumi Hirasaki (violon), Michael Freimuth (théorbe), Christoph Urbanetz (basse de viole), Lorenzo Ghielmi (clavecin)

Album : L'arte della scordatura

Label : Passacaille (2020)

Johann Joseph Vilsmayr

Partita pour violon n°5 en sol min : 2. Gavotte

Mayumi Hirasaki (violon)

Album : L'arte della scordatura

Label : Passacaille (2020)

Johann Joseph Vilsmayr

Sonate pour violon en scordatura et basse continue en mib majeur : 1. Prelude ; 2. Aria

Kinga Ujszászi (violon), Tom Foster (clavecin)

Album :Cabinet of wonders (vol. 1)Label : FHR (2020)

Joaquín Rodrigo

Concerto de Aranjuez : 2. Adagio

Jacob Kellermann (guitare), London Philharmonic Orchestra, Christian Karlsen (direction)

Album : Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez

Label : Bis (2020)

Francisco Coll

Turia : V.

Jacob Kellermann (guitare), London Philharmonic Orchestra, Christian Karlsen (direction)

Album : Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez

Label : Bis (2020)

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroique) : 4. Finale

Orchestre national d’Ile de France, Case Scaglione (direction)

Album : Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphonie n°3 op 55

Labl : NoMadMusic (2020)

RobertSchumann

Romances et ballades Op. 49: 1. Les deux grenadiers

Detlef Roth (baryton), Ulrich Eisenlohr (piano)

Album : Schumann

Label : Naxos (2020)

RobertSchumann

Gesange op 31 n° 3

Detlef Roth (baryton), Ulrich Eisenlohr (piano)

Album : Schumann

Label : Naxos (2020) 5.30

Frédéric Chopin

Préludes opus 28 : n°1 à 12

Behzod Abduraimov (piano)

Album : Debussy Chopin et Moussorgski - Oeuvres pour piano

Labl : Alpha (2020)

Ludwig van Beethoven

Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : Ouverture - pour orchestre

Orchestre baroque de Fribourg, Pablo Heras-Casado (direction)

Album : Ludwig van Beethoven - Concerto pour piano n°4 et autres œuvres

Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)

Ludwig van Beethoven

Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (Empereur) : 3. Rondo. Allegro

Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano), Orchestre baroque de Fribourg, Pablo Heras Casado (direction)

Album : Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 5

Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)

FranzSchubert

Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 (Tragique) : 4. Allegro

Orchestre baroque de Fribourg, Pablo Heras-Casado (direction)

Album : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°3 et n°4

Label : Harmonia Mundi (2013)