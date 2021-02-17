Le Projet Freischütz, une lecture inédite sur instruments d'époque
Au menu du jour également : le célèbre Concerto de Aranjuez interprété par le guitariste Jacob Kellermann ; l’Orchestre national d’Île-de-France dans la Symphonie « Héroïque » de Beethoven ; l'art de la scordatura de Biber à Tartini ; quelques romances et ballades de Schumann...
9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Pablo Heras-Casado
Programmation musicale
Carl Maria von Weber
Freischütz Op. 77, Acte 1: "Viktoria, Viktoria!" (Chorus)
Acentus, Insula Orchestra,Laurence Equilbey (direction)
Album : The Freischütz project
Label : Erato (2021)
Carl Maria von Weber
Freischütz Op. 77, Acte 3: "Was gleicht wohl auf Erden" (Chorus) ; "Wer legt auf ihn so strengen Bann?" (Hermit, Ottokar, Max, Agathe, Ännchen, Kuno, Chorus)
Daniel Schmutzhard, Christian Immler, Thorsten Grumbel, Acentus, Insula Orchestra, Laurence Equilbey (direction)
Album : The Freischütz project
Label : Erato (2021)
Carlo Ambrogio Lonati
Sonate n°1 (n°7) en Sol Maj : 4. Vivace - Variatio - pour violon et basse continue
Mayumi Hirasaki (violon), Michael Freimuth (théorbe), Christoph Urbanetz (basse de viole), Lorenzo Ghielmi (clavecin)
Album : L'arte della scordatura
Label : Passacaille (2020)
Johann Joseph Vilsmayr
Partita pour violon n°5 en sol min : 2. Gavotte
Mayumi Hirasaki (violon)
Album : L'arte della scordatura
Label : Passacaille (2020)
Johann Joseph Vilsmayr
Sonate pour violon en scordatura et basse continue en mib majeur : 1. Prelude ; 2. Aria
Kinga Ujszászi (violon), Tom Foster (clavecin)
Album :Cabinet of wonders (vol. 1)Label : FHR (2020)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concerto de Aranjuez : 2. Adagio
Jacob Kellermann (guitare), London Philharmonic Orchestra, Christian Karlsen (direction)
Album : Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez
Label : Bis (2020)
Francisco Coll
Turia : V.
Jacob Kellermann (guitare), London Philharmonic Orchestra, Christian Karlsen (direction)
Album : Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez
Label : Bis (2020)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroique) : 4. Finale
Orchestre national d’Ile de France, Case Scaglione (direction)
Album : Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphonie n°3 op 55
Labl : NoMadMusic (2020)
RobertSchumann
Romances et ballades Op. 49: 1. Les deux grenadiers
Detlef Roth (baryton), Ulrich Eisenlohr (piano)
Album : Schumann
Label : Naxos (2020)
RobertSchumann
Gesange op 31 n° 3
Detlef Roth (baryton), Ulrich Eisenlohr (piano)
Album : Schumann
Label : Naxos (2020) 5.30
Frédéric Chopin
Préludes opus 28 : n°1 à 12
Behzod Abduraimov (piano)
Album : Debussy Chopin et Moussorgski - Oeuvres pour piano
Labl : Alpha (2020)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : Ouverture - pour orchestre
Orchestre baroque de Fribourg, Pablo Heras-Casado (direction)
Album : Ludwig van Beethoven - Concerto pour piano n°4 et autres œuvres
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (Empereur) : 3. Rondo. Allegro
Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano), Orchestre baroque de Fribourg, Pablo Heras Casado (direction)
Album : Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano n°2 et 5
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)
FranzSchubert
Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 (Tragique) : 4. Allegro
Orchestre baroque de Fribourg, Pablo Heras-Casado (direction)
Album : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°3 et n°4
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2013)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration