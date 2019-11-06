En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 6 novembre 2019
1h 58mn

Le premier joyau de l’opéra polonais au disque

Ce matin dans En Pistes : Arcadi Volodos célèbre Schubert, Jenny Lin rend hommage aux talents de compositeur d'Arthur Schnabel, Après s’être consacré aux madrigaux de Monteverdi, Paul Agnew poursuit son exploration du genre avec Carlo Gesualdo, le London Philharmonic Orchestra interprète Saint-Saëns

Le premier joyau de l’opéra polonais au disque
Playlist En pistes du 6 novembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Ensemble Amarillis

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Quatuor à cordes n°2 en Sol Maj op 18 n°2 : Allegro molto quasi presto - QUATUOR BELCEA
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°2 en Sol Maj op 18 n°2 : Allegro molto quasi presto

    Quatuor Belcea
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : L'intégrale Des Quatuors À Cordes Label Zig Zag Production (ZZT344)
  • 9h07
    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Si bémol Maj op 130 : Finale - QUATUOR BELCEA
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Si bémol Maj op 130 : Finale

    Quatuor Belcea
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : L'intégrale Des Quatuors À Cordes Label Zig Zag Production (ZZT344)
  • 9h18
    Menuet pour piano en La Maj D 334 - ARCADI VOLODOS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Menuet pour piano en La Maj D 334

    Arcadi Volodos : Piano
    Album Arcadi Volodos Interprète Schubert Label Sony Classical (19075868292) Année 2019
  • 9h23
    Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 4. Rondo. Allegretto - ARCADI VOLODOS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 4. Rondo. Allegretto

    Arcadi Volodos : Piano
    Album Arcadi Volodos Interprète Schubert Label Sony Classical (19075868292) Année 2019
  • 9h35
    La jota aragonese op 64
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    La jota aragonese op 64

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
  • 9h40
    Parysatis R 312 : 1. Entrée des Airs de ballet
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Parysatis R 312 : 1. Entrée des Airs de ballet

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
  • 9h41
    Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°1
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°1

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
  • 9h43
    Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°2
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°2

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
  • 9h46
    Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°3
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°3

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
  • 9h49
    Cud mniemany : Ouverture (Acte II)
    Jan Stefanicompositeur

    Cud mniemany : Ouverture (Acte II)

    Vaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium
    Album Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081)
  • 9h50
    Cud mniemany : Wszystko lebsko (Acte II Sc 1) Trio Bryndas Morgal Swistos - KRYSTIAN ADAM
    Jan Stefanicompositeur

    Cud mniemany : Wszystko lebsko (Acte II Sc 1) Trio Bryndas Morgal Swistos

    Vaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium, Krystian Adam : Ténor, Morgal, Vaclav Cizek : Ténor, Swistos, Jan Martinik : Basse (voix), Bryndas
    Album Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081)
  • 9h53
    Cud mniemany : Zosiu, ach (Acte I Sc 6) Choeur
    Jan Stefanicompositeur

    Cud mniemany : Zosiu, ach (Acte I Sc 6) Choeur

    Vaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium, Vocale 1704 Collegium
    Album Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081) Année 2019
  • 9h57
    Cud mniemany : Swiat srogi (Acte I Sc 7) Cavatine Bardos - TOMAS KRAL
    Jan Stefanicompositeur

    Cud mniemany : Swiat srogi (Acte I Sc 7) Cavatine Bardos

    Vaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium, Tomas Kral : Baryton (voix), Bardos
    Album Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081) Année 2019
  • 10h02
    3 Klavierstücke op 15 : III. Walzer. Nicht zu rasch - JENNY LIN
    Arthur Schnabelcompositeur

    3 Klavierstücke op 15 : III. Walzer. Nicht zu rasch

    Jenny Lin : Piano
    Album Arthur Schnabel : Intégrale De L'oeuvre Pour Piano Label Steinway & Sons (0034062300747) Année 2019
  • 10h04
    3 Fantasiestücke : 2. Douce tristesse - JENNY LIN
    Arthur Schnabelcompositeur

    3 Fantasiestücke : 2. Douce tristesse

    Jenny Lin : Piano
    Album Arthur Schnabel : Intégrale De L'oeuvre Pour Piano Label Steinway & Sons (0034062300747) Année 2019
  • 10h10
    Baci soavi, e cari : 1. Baci soavi, e cari
    Carlo Gesualdocompositeur

    Baci soavi, e cari : 1. Baci soavi, e cari

    Paul Agnew : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants
    Album Carlo Gesualdo : Madrigali Libri Primo E Secondo Label Harmonia Mundi (890530708DI) Année 2019
  • 10h12
    Baci soavi, e cari : 2. Quant'ha di dolce Amore - LES ARTS FLORISSANTS
    Carlo Gesualdocompositeur

    Baci soavi, e cari : 2. Quant'ha di dolce Amore

    Paul Agnew : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants
    Album Carlo Gesualdo : Madrigali Libri Primo E Secondo Label Harmonia Mundi (890530708DI) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 5 novembre 2019
1h 58mn
Jonas Kaufmann chante Vienne
émission suivante
jeudi 7 novembre 2019
1h 58mn
L'année 1893 en quatuor