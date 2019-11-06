Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 6 novembre 2019
Le premier joyau de l’opéra polonais au disque
Ce matin dans En Pistes : Arcadi Volodos célèbre Schubert, Jenny Lin rend hommage aux talents de compositeur d'Arthur Schnabel, Après s’être consacré aux madrigaux de Monteverdi, Paul Agnew poursuit son exploration du genre avec Carlo Gesualdo, le London Philharmonic Orchestra interprète Saint-Saëns
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Ensemble Amarillis
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°2 en Sol Maj op 18 n°2 : Allegro molto quasi prestoQuatuor BelceaAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : L'intégrale Des Quatuors À Cordes Label Zig Zag Production (ZZT344)
- 9h07Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Si bémol Maj op 130 : FinaleQuatuor BelceaAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : L'intégrale Des Quatuors À Cordes Label Zig Zag Production (ZZT344)
- 9h18Franz Schubertcompositeur
Menuet pour piano en La Maj D 334Arcadi Volodos : PianoAlbum Arcadi Volodos Interprète Schubert Label Sony Classical (19075868292) Année 2019
- 9h23Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 4. Rondo. AllegrettoArcadi Volodos : PianoAlbum Arcadi Volodos Interprète Schubert Label Sony Classical (19075868292) Année 2019
- 9h35Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
La jota aragonese op 64Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
- 9h40Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Parysatis R 312 : 1. Entrée des Airs de balletGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
- 9h41Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°1Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
- 9h43Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°2Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
- 9h46Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Parysatis R 312 : Airs de ballet n°3Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Africa Label Signum (SIGCD2162) Année 1993
- 9h49Jan Stefanicompositeur
Cud mniemany : Ouverture (Acte II)Vaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 CollegiumAlbum Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081)
- 9h50Jan Stefanicompositeur
Cud mniemany : Wszystko lebsko (Acte II Sc 1) Trio Bryndas Morgal SwistosVaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium, Krystian Adam : Ténor, Morgal, Vaclav Cizek : Ténor, Swistos, Jan Martinik : Basse (voix), BryndasAlbum Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081)
- 9h53Jan Stefanicompositeur
Cud mniemany : Zosiu, ach (Acte I Sc 6) ChoeurVaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium, Vocale 1704 CollegiumAlbum Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081) Année 2019
- 9h57Jan Stefanicompositeur
Cud mniemany : Swiat srogi (Acte I Sc 7) Cavatine BardosVaclav Luks : chef d'orchestre, 1704 Collegium, Tomas Kral : Baryton (voix), BardosAlbum Cud Mniemany, Czyli Krakowiacy I Gorale (Intégrale) Label Narodowy Instytut (NIFCCD080081) Année 2019
- 10h02Arthur Schnabelcompositeur
3 Klavierstücke op 15 : III. Walzer. Nicht zu raschJenny Lin : PianoAlbum Arthur Schnabel : Intégrale De L'oeuvre Pour Piano Label Steinway & Sons (0034062300747) Année 2019
- 10h04Arthur Schnabelcompositeur
3 Fantasiestücke : 2. Douce tristesseJenny Lin : PianoAlbum Arthur Schnabel : Intégrale De L'oeuvre Pour Piano Label Steinway & Sons (0034062300747) Année 2019
- 10h10Carlo Gesualdocompositeur
Baci soavi, e cari : 1. Baci soavi, e cariPaul Agnew : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts FlorissantsAlbum Carlo Gesualdo : Madrigali Libri Primo E Secondo Label Harmonia Mundi (890530708DI) Année 2019
- 10h12Carlo Gesualdocompositeur
Baci soavi, e cari : 2. Quant'ha di dolce AmorePaul Agnew : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts FlorissantsAlbum Carlo Gesualdo : Madrigali Libri Primo E Secondo Label Harmonia Mundi (890530708DI) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 5 novembre 2019
Jonas Kaufmann chante Vienne
1h 58mn
émission suivantejeudi 7 novembre 2019
L'année 1893 en quatuor
1h 58mn