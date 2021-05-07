En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9h
Vendredi 7 mai 2021
1h 57mn

Le pianiste britannique Peter Donohoe poursuit son enregistrement des sonates de Mozart

Mais aussi : de la musique baroque néerlandaise et italienne; de transcriptions des concertos pour violoncelle de Boccherini par Sonia Wieder-Atherton; une intégrale des trios de Schumann par les Wanderer; les sonates pour clavecin de Sebastián de Albero; la musique sacrée d'Augustin Pfleger...

Playlist En Pistes du 07 mai 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Les concerts de Radio France

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate pour piano n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 : 3. Allegro assai - PETER DONOHOE
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 : 3. Allegro assai

    Peter Donohoe : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0629) Année 2021
  • 9h08
    Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj K 279 : 1. Allegro - PETER DONOHOE
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj K 279 : 1. Allegro

    Peter Donohoe : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0629) Année 2021
  • 9h14
    Todesca / Ein Teuttscher Tanntz, Der Sprungkh Drauff - pour flûte à bec et clavecin - PETER VAN HEYGHEN
    Giorgio Maineriocompositeur

    Todesca / Ein Teuttscher Tanntz, Der Sprungkh Drauff - pour flûte à bec et clavecin

    Peter Van Heyghen : Flûte à bec, Liuwe Tamminga : Clavecin
    Album Vermeer a Bologna Label Passacaille (1003) Année 2014
  • 9h17
    Psaume 8 - pour 3 violons et basse continue - JOHANNES PRAMSOHLER
    Johann Sommercompositeur

    Psaume 8 - pour 3 violons et basse continue

    Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Johannes Pramsohler : Violon, Roldan Bernabe : Violon, Simone Pirri : Violon, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle, Philippe Grisvard : Orgue
    Album Sonatas for three violins - Ensemble Diderot Label Audax Records (ADX13729D) Année 2021
  • 9h23
    Sonata seconda - pour 3 violons et basse continue - JOHANNES PRAMSOHLER
    Giovanni Battista Buonamentecompositeur

    Sonata seconda - pour 3 violons et basse continue

    Johannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Johannes Pramsohler : Violon, Roldan Bernabe : Violon, Simone Pirri : Violon, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle, Philippe Grisvard : Orgue
    Album Sonatas for three violins - Ensemble Diderot Label Audax Records (ADX13729D) Année 2021
  • 9h29
    Suite pour 2 pianos n°1 en sol min op 5 : 4. Pâques - KRZYSZTOF KSIAZEK
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Suite pour 2 pianos n°1 en sol min op 5 : 4. Pâques

    Duo Ksiazek, Krzysztof Ksiazek : Piano, Agnieszka Zahaczewska-Ksiazek : Piano
    Album Le duo Ksiazek interprète Anton Arenski et Serge Rachmaninov Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1720) Année 2020
  • 9h32
    Suite pour 2 pianos n°4 op 62 : 4. Finale - KRZYSZTOF KSIAZEK
    Anton Arenskicompositeur

    Suite pour 2 pianos n°4 op 62 : 4. Finale

    Duo Ksiazek, Krzysztof Ksiazek : Piano, Agnieszka Zahaczewska-Ksiazek : Piano
    Album Le duo Ksiazek interprète Anton Arenski et Serge Rachmaninov Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1720) Année 2020
