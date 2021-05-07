Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 7 mai 2021
Le pianiste britannique Peter Donohoe poursuit son enregistrement des sonates de Mozart
Mais aussi : de la musique baroque néerlandaise et italienne; de transcriptions des concertos pour violoncelle de Boccherini par Sonia Wieder-Atherton; une intégrale des trios de Schumann par les Wanderer; les sonates pour clavecin de Sebastián de Albero; la musique sacrée d'Augustin Pfleger...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Les concerts de Radio France
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 : 3. Allegro assaiPeter Donohoe : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0629) Année 2021
- 9h08Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj K 279 : 1. AllegroPeter Donohoe : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates pour piano / vol 4 Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0629) Année 2021
- 9h14Giorgio Maineriocompositeur
Todesca / Ein Teuttscher Tanntz, Der Sprungkh Drauff - pour flûte à bec et clavecinPeter Van Heyghen : Flûte à bec, Liuwe Tamminga : ClavecinAlbum Vermeer a Bologna Label Passacaille (1003) Année 2014
- 9h17Johann Sommercompositeur
Psaume 8 - pour 3 violons et basse continueJohannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Johannes Pramsohler : Violon, Roldan Bernabe : Violon, Simone Pirri : Violon, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle, Philippe Grisvard : OrgueAlbum Sonatas for three violins - Ensemble Diderot Label Audax Records (ADX13729D) Année 2021
- 9h23Giovanni Battista Buonamentecompositeur
Sonata seconda - pour 3 violons et basse continueJohannes Pramsohler : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Diderot, Johannes Pramsohler : Violon, Roldan Bernabe : Violon, Simone Pirri : Violon, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle, Philippe Grisvard : OrgueAlbum Sonatas for three violins - Ensemble Diderot Label Audax Records (ADX13729D) Année 2021
- 9h29Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Suite pour 2 pianos n°1 en sol min op 5 : 4. PâquesDuo Ksiazek, Krzysztof Ksiazek : Piano, Agnieszka Zahaczewska-Ksiazek : PianoAlbum Le duo Ksiazek interprète Anton Arenski et Serge Rachmaninov Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1720) Année 2020
- 9h32Anton Arenskicompositeur
Suite pour 2 pianos n°4 op 62 : 4. FinaleDuo Ksiazek, Krzysztof Ksiazek : Piano, Agnieszka Zahaczewska-Ksiazek : PianoAlbum Le duo Ksiazek interprète Anton Arenski et Serge Rachmaninov Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1720) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
