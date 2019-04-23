Le jeune Schubert
Le chef américain Lawrence Foster enregistre les premières symphonies d’un Schubert encore adolescent. Nous reviendrons ensuite sur une collaboration, entre la soprano Barbara Bonney et André Prévin. Et nous découvrirons l’œuvre pour harpe de Nino Rota.
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Orchestre de la Radio Suisse Romande
Programmation musicale
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj D 82 : 4. Allegro vivace
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso - Allegro con brio
Orchestre Philharmonique de Copenhague
Lawrence Foster, direction
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°55 en Ré Maj op 71 n°2 HOB III : 70 : 4. Allegretto
James Scott Skinner
The rosebud of Allenvale / Guardswell and Truly / The hurricane - arrangement pourquatuor à cordes
The Maxwell Quartet
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en La Maj HOB I : 65 : 1. Vivace con spirito
Orchestre de chambre de Bâle
Giovanni Antonini, direction
Joseph Haydn
Les sept dernières paroles du Christ en croix op 51 HOB III : 50 à 56 : Introduction - arrangement pour piano
Jan Michiels, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dans un bois solitaire K 308 - pour soprano et piano
Barbara Bonney (soprano), André Previn (piano)
André Previn
4 songs : Shelter - pour soprano violoncelle et piano
Barbara Bonney, (soprano), André Previn, (piano), Franz Bartolomey (violoncelle)
Richard Strauss
4 Lieder op 27 TrV 170 : 4. Morgen
Barbara Bonney (soprano), André Previn (piano)
Nino Rota
Saranbanda e Toccata : 2. Toccata - pour harpe
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Nino Rota
Concerto pour harpe en Sol Maj : 3. Allegro
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Brussels Philharmonic
Adrien Perruchon, direction
Julius Reubke
Sonate pour piano en si bémol min : 1. Allegro
Josquin Otal, piano
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration