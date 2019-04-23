Le jeune Schubert

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Orchestre de la Radio Suisse Romande

Programmation musicale

Franz Schubert

Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj D 82 : 4. Allegro vivace

Franz Schubert

Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso - Allegro con brio

Orchestre Philharmonique de Copenhague

Lawrence Foster, direction

Joseph Haydn

Quatuor à cordes n°55 en Ré Maj op 71 n°2 HOB III : 70 : 4. Allegretto

James Scott Skinner

The rosebud of Allenvale / Guardswell and Truly / The hurricane - arrangement pourquatuor à cordes

The Maxwell Quartet

Joseph Haydn

Symphonie en La Maj HOB I : 65 : 1. Vivace con spirito

Orchestre de chambre de Bâle

Giovanni Antonini, direction

Joseph Haydn

Les sept dernières paroles du Christ en croix op 51 HOB III : 50 à 56 : Introduction - arrangement pour piano

Jan Michiels, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Dans un bois solitaire K 308 - pour soprano et piano

Barbara Bonney (soprano), André Previn (piano)

André Previn

4 songs : Shelter - pour soprano violoncelle et piano

Barbara Bonney, (soprano), André Previn, (piano), Franz Bartolomey (violoncelle)

Richard Strauss

4 Lieder op 27 TrV 170 : 4. Morgen

Barbara Bonney (soprano), André Previn (piano)

Nino Rota

Saranbanda e Toccata : 2. Toccata - pour harpe

Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe

Nino Rota

Concerto pour harpe en Sol Maj : 3. Allegro

Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe

Brussels Philharmonic

Adrien Perruchon, direction

Julius Reubke

Sonate pour piano en si bémol min : 1. Allegro

Josquin Otal, piano

