En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 23 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Le jeune Schubert

Le chef américain Lawrence Foster enregistre les premières symphonies d’un Schubert encore adolescent. Nous reviendrons ensuite sur une collaboration, entre la soprano Barbara Bonney et André Prévin. Et nous découvrirons l’œuvre pour harpe de Nino Rota.

Le jeune Schubert
Playlist en pistes ! du 23 avril 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour 

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Orchestre de la Radio Suisse Romande 

Programmation musicale

Franz Schubert : Premières symphonies et musique de scène PENTA TONE CLASSICS
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj D 82 : 4. Allegro vivace

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso - Allegro con brio
Orchestre Philharmonique de Copenhague
Lawrence Foster, direction 

Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes op 71 LINN RECORDS
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°55 en Ré Maj op 71 n°2 HOB III : 70 : 4. Allegretto

James Scott Skinner
The rosebud of Allenvale / Guardswell and Truly / The hurricane - arrangement pourquatuor à cordes
The Maxwell Quartet

Gli impresari ALPHA
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en La Maj HOB I : 65 : 1. Vivace con spirito
Orchestre de chambre de Bâle
Giovanni Antonini, direction 

Joseph Haydn : Les sept dernières paroles du Christ ETCETERA
Joseph Haydn
Les sept dernières paroles du Christ en croix op 51 HOB III : 50 à 56 : Introduction - arrangement pour piano
Jan Michiels, piano

Barbara Bonney et André Previn BELVEDERE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dans un bois solitaire K 308 - pour soprano et piano
Barbara Bonney (soprano), André Previn (piano)

André Previn
4 songs : Shelter - pour soprano violoncelle et piano
Barbara Bonney, (soprano), André Previn, (piano), Franz Bartolomey (violoncelle)

Richard Strauss
4 Lieder op 27 TrV 170 : 4. Morgen
Barbara Bonney (soprano), André Previn (piano)

Nino Rota : Oeuvres pour harpe WARNER CLASSICS
Nino Rota
Saranbanda e Toccata : 2. Toccata - pour harpe
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe

Nino Rota
Concerto pour harpe en Sol Maj : 3. Allegro
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Brussels Philharmonic
Adrien Perruchon, direction 

Liszt; Reubke : Sonates pour piano PRINTEMPS DES ARTS DE MONTE-CARLO
Julius Reubke
Sonate pour piano en si bémol min : 1. Allegro
Josquin Otal, piano

Grands interprètes de la musique classique

L'équipe de l'émission :
