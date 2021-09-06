Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 6 septembre 2021
Le jeune prodige Seong-Jin Cho signe son 6ème album chez Deutsche Grammophon
Qui dit nouvelle semaine dit nouveau menu et ce lundi place au jeune pianiste Seong-Jin Cho, Vladimir Sokoloff, l'ensemble dirigé par Yves Abel : la Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Psallentes & Zefiro Torna et bien d'autres... En pistes !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jaime Laredo
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Etude pour piano n°12 en ut min op 10 n°12 (Révolutionnaire)Seong-Jin Cho : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et Scherzos pour piano Label Dgg (4860435)
- 9h04Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivaceGianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Seong-Jin Cho : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et Scherzos pour piano Label Dgg (4860435) Année 2021
- 9h13Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Nocturne pour piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj op 9 n°2Seong-Jin Cho : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et Scherzos pour piano Label Dgg (4860435)
- 9h18Georges Bizetcompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj : 1. Allegro vivoYves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie D'Allemagne Du Nord OuestAlbum Ravel et Bizet : Concerto pour piano, Pavane pour une infante et Symphonie en Ut Label Ars Produktion (ARS 38 323) Année 2021
- 9h29Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj M 83 : 1. AllegramenteYves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie D'Allemagne Du Nord Ouest, Uta Weyand : PianoAlbum Ravel et Bizet : Concerto pour piano, Pavane pour une infante et Symphonie en Ut Label Ars Produktion (ARS 38 323) Année 2021
- 9h38Anonymecompositeur
Llibre Vermell de Montserrat : Quen servir a Madre & Gran fe devea (Cantigas de Santa Maria) (instrumental)Jurgen De Bruyn : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro Torina, Jowan Merckx : Flûte à bec, Cornemuse, Percussions, Manuela Bucher : Vièle, Jurgen De Bruyn : LuthAlbum Llibre Vermell de Montserrat Label Le Bricoleur (LBCD13) Année 2021
- 9h43Anonymecompositeur
Llibre Vermell de Montserrat : Ad mortem festinamusJurgen De Bruyn : chef d'orchestre, Hendrik Vanden Abeele : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro Torina, Psallentes, Jowan Merckx : Flûte à bec, Cornemuse, Percussions, Manuela Bucher : Vièle, Jurgen De Bruyn : LuthAlbum Llibre Vermell de Montserrat Label Le Bricoleur (LBCD13) Année 2021
- 9h48Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Sinfonia en Sol Maj RV 149 : 1. Allegro moltoEnrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis RegalisAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
- 9h51Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 1. PrestoEnrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Thomas Meraner : Hautbois baroque, Emiliano Rodolfi : Hautbois baroqueAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
- 9h52Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 2. AdagioEnrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Emiliano Rodolfi : Hautbois baroque, Alessandro Nasello : Basson ancienAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
- 9h53Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 3. AllegroEnrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Thomas Meraner : Hautbois baroque, Emiliano Rodolfi : Hautbois baroque, Simone Laghi : Violon Baroque, Alessandro Nasello : Basson ancienAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
- 9h55Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour cordes et basse continue en sol min RV 155 P 407 : 4. AllegroEnrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Enrico Onofri : Violon Baroque, Alessandro Palmeri : Violon BaroqueAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
- 9h58Franz Schubertcompositeur
Im Freien op 80 n°3 D 880Markus Schafer, Zvi Meniker : PianoforteAlbum Franz Schubert : The small song cycles Label Passacaille (1084) Année 2021
- 10h04Franz Schubertcompositeur
4 Refrainlieder op 95 D 866 : 4. Irdisches GlückMarkus Schafer, Zvi Meniker : PianoforteAlbum Franz Schubert : The small song cycles Label Passacaille (1084) Année 2021
- 10h10Charles Villiers Stanfordcompositeur
Quintette en ré min op 25 : 4. Allegro risoluto - pour quatuor à cordes et pianoOrchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Nikolaus Resa : Piano, Anne Feltz : Violon, Brigitte Draganov : Violon, Alejandro Regueira-Caumel : Alto (instrument), Georg Boge : VioloncelleAlbum Villiers Stanford : Quintette avec piano et Fantaisies Label Capriccio (C5381) Année 2021
- 10h20Jules Massenetcompositeur
Nuit d'Espagne - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumentalI Giardini, Véronique Gens : Soprano, Shuichi Okada : Violon, Pablo Schatzman : Violon, Lea Hennino : Alto (instrument), Pauline Buet : Violoncelle, David Violi : Piano, Alexandre Dratwicki : auteurAlbum Nuits Label Alpha (ALPHA589) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 3 septembre 2021
émission suivantemardi 7 septembre 2021