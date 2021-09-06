En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 6 septembre 2021
1h 57mn

Le jeune prodige Seong-Jin Cho signe son 6ème album chez Deutsche Grammophon

Qui dit nouvelle semaine dit nouveau menu et ce lundi place au jeune pianiste Seong-Jin Cho, Vladimir Sokoloff, l'ensemble dirigé par Yves Abel : la Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Psallentes & Zefiro Torna et bien d'autres... En pistes !

Le jeune prodige Seong-Jin Cho signe son 6ème album chez Deutsche Grammophon
Playlist En pistes du 06 septembre 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jaime Laredo

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Étude pour piano n°12 en ut min op 10 n°12 (Révolutionnaire) - SEONG-JIN CHO
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Etude pour piano n°12 en ut min op 10 n°12 (Révolutionnaire)

    Seong-Jin Cho : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et Scherzos pour piano Label Dgg (4860435)
  • 9h04
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivace - SEONG-JIN CHO
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Seong-Jin Cho : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et Scherzos pour piano Label Dgg (4860435) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Nocturne pour piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj op 9 n°2 - SEONG-JIN CHO
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Nocturne pour piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj op 9 n°2

    Seong-Jin Cho : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et Scherzos pour piano Label Dgg (4860435)
  • 9h18
    Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj : 1. Allegro vivo
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj : 1. Allegro vivo

    Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie D'Allemagne Du Nord Ouest
    Album Ravel et Bizet : Concerto pour piano, Pavane pour une infante et Symphonie en Ut Label Ars Produktion (ARS 38 323) Année 2021
  • 9h29
    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj M 83 : 1. Allegramente - UTA WEYAND
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj M 83 : 1. Allegramente

    Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie D'Allemagne Du Nord Ouest, Uta Weyand : Piano
    Album Ravel et Bizet : Concerto pour piano, Pavane pour une infante et Symphonie en Ut Label Ars Produktion (ARS 38 323) Année 2021
  • 9h38
    Llibre Vermell de Montserrat : Quen servir a Madre & Gran fe devea (Cantigas de Santa Maria) (instrumental) - JOWAN MERCKX
    Anonymecompositeur

    Llibre Vermell de Montserrat : Quen servir a Madre & Gran fe devea (Cantigas de Santa Maria) (instrumental)

    Jurgen De Bruyn : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro Torina, Jowan Merckx : Flûte à bec, Cornemuse, Percussions, Manuela Bucher : Vièle, Jurgen De Bruyn : Luth
    Album Llibre Vermell de Montserrat Label Le Bricoleur (LBCD13) Année 2021
  • 9h43
    Llibre Vermell de Montserrat : Ad mortem festinamus - JOWAN MERCKX
    Anonymecompositeur

    Llibre Vermell de Montserrat : Ad mortem festinamus

    Jurgen De Bruyn : chef d'orchestre, Hendrik Vanden Abeele : chef d'orchestre, Zefiro Torina, Psallentes, Jowan Merckx : Flûte à bec, Cornemuse, Percussions, Manuela Bucher : Vièle, Jurgen De Bruyn : Luth
    Album Llibre Vermell de Montserrat Label Le Bricoleur (LBCD13) Année 2021
  • 9h48
    Sinfonia en Sol Maj RV 149 : 1. Allegro molto
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Sinfonia en Sol Maj RV 149 : 1. Allegro molto

    Enrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
  • 9h51
    Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 1. Presto - THOMAS MERANER
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 1. Presto

    Enrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Thomas Meraner : Hautbois baroque, Emiliano Rodolfi : Hautbois baroque
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
  • 9h52
    Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 2. Adagio - EMILIANO RODOLFI
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 2. Adagio

    Enrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Emiliano Rodolfi : Hautbois baroque, Alessandro Nasello : Basson ancien
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
  • 9h53
    Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 3. Allegro - THOMAS MERANER
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 hautbois basson cordes et basse continue en Sol Maj RV 151 P 143 : 3. Allegro

    Enrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Thomas Meraner : Hautbois baroque, Emiliano Rodolfi : Hautbois baroque, Simone Laghi : Violon Baroque, Alessandro Nasello : Basson ancien
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
  • 9h55
    Concerto pour cordes et basse continue en sol min RV 155 P 407 : 4. Allegro - ENRICO ONOFRI
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour cordes et basse continue en sol min RV 155 P 407 : 4. Allegro

    Enrico Onofri : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Enrico Onofri : Violon Baroque, Alessandro Palmeri : Violon Baroque
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Concerti particolari Label Passacaille (1100) Année 2021
  • 9h58
    Im Freien op 80 n°3 D 880 - MARKUS SCHAFER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Im Freien op 80 n°3 D 880

    Markus Schafer, Zvi Meniker : Pianoforte
    Album Franz Schubert : The small song cycles Label Passacaille (1084) Année 2021
  • 10h04
    4 Refrainlieder op 95 D 866 : 4. Irdisches Glück - MARKUS SCHAFER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    4 Refrainlieder op 95 D 866 : 4. Irdisches Glück

    Markus Schafer, Zvi Meniker : Pianoforte
    Album Franz Schubert : The small song cycles Label Passacaille (1084) Année 2021
  • 10h10
    Quintette en ré min op 25 : 4. Allegro risoluto - pour quatuor à cordes et piano - NIKOLAUS RESA
    Charles Villiers Stanfordcompositeur

    Quintette en ré min op 25 : 4. Allegro risoluto - pour quatuor à cordes et piano

    Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Nikolaus Resa : Piano, Anne Feltz : Violon, Brigitte Draganov : Violon, Alejandro Regueira-Caumel : Alto (instrument), Georg Boge : Violoncelle
    Album Villiers Stanford : Quintette avec piano et Fantaisies Label Capriccio (C5381) Année 2021
  • 10h20
    Nuit d'Espagne - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental - VERONIQUE GENS
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Nuit d'Espagne - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental

    I Giardini, Véronique Gens : Soprano, Shuichi Okada : Violon, Pablo Schatzman : Violon, Lea Hennino : Alto (instrument), Pauline Buet : Violoncelle, David Violi : Piano, Alexandre Dratwicki : auteur
    Album Nuits Label Alpha (ALPHA589) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
