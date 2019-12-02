En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 2 décembre 2019
1h 58mn

Le Concerto Köln revisite les hymnes européens

Le contre-ténor Jakub Jozef Orlinski est de retour avec Facce d'Amore, son nouvel album d'airs d'opéra enregistré avec l'ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro, Andrea Lucchesini présente un premier volume dédié aux œuvres tardives de Schubert, florilège de pièces pour deux violes, les Gothic Voices chantent noël..

Playlist En pistes du 2 décembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Hommage au chef Mariss Jansons

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Quatuor en Ut Maj WoO 36 n°3 : 1. Allegro vivace - KONSTANTIN SELLHEIM
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    Quatuor en Ut Maj WoO 36 n°3 : 1. Allegro vivace

    TRIO DE HANOVRE
    Album Beethoven : Quatuors avec piano Label Genuin Année 2019
  • 9h08
    Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj WoO 36 n°1 : 3. Thema - KONSTANTIN SELLHEIM
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj WoO 36 n°1 : 3. Thema

    TRIO DE HANOVRE
    Album Beethoven : Quatuors avec piano Label Genuin Année 2019
  • 9h15
    Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj op 16a : 2. Andante cantabile - KONSTANTIN SELLHEIM
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj op 16a : 2. Andante cantabile

    TRIO DE HANOVRE
    Album Beethoven : Quatuors avec piano Label Genuin Année 2019
  • 9h21
    Eliogabalo : Chi scherza con amor (Acte III Sc 5) Eliogabalo - JAKUB JOZEF ORLINSKI
    GIOVANNI ANTONIO BORETTIcompositeur

    Eliogabalo : Chi scherza con amor (Acte III Sc 5) Eliogabalo

    MAXIM EMELYANYCHEV : chef d'orchestre, IL POMO D'ORO
    Album Facce d'amore Label Erato (0190295423384) Année 2019
  • 9h26
    La nemica d'Amore fatta amante : Sinfonia
    GIOVANNI BONONCINIcompositeur

    La nemica d'Amore fatta amante : Sinfonia

    MAXIM EMELYANYCHEV : chef d'orchestre, IL POMO D'ORO
    Album Facce d'amore Label Erato (0190295423384) Année 2019
  • 9h29
    La costanza non gradita nel doppio amore d'Aminta : Infelice mia costanza (Aminta) - JAKUB JOZEF ORLINSKI
    GIOVANNI BONONCINIcompositeur

    La costanza non gradita nel doppio amore d'Aminta : Infelice mia costanza (Aminta)

    MAXIM EMELYANYCHEV : chef d'orchestre, IL POMO D'ORO
    Album Facce d'amore Label Erato (0190295423384) Année 2019
  • 9h35
    Offrande à la liberté (La Marseillaise) - GIANLUCA CAPUANO / CONCERTO KOLN
    FRANCOIS GOSSECcompositeur

    Offrande à la liberté (La Marseillaise)

    Année 2018
  • 9h45
    Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 3. Scherzo - ANDREA LUCCHESINI
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 3. Scherzo

    Album Schubert : Oeuvres tardives pour piano / Vol 1 Label Audite Schallplatten
  • 9h52
    Sonate pour piano n°4 en la min op posth 164 D 537 : 3. Allegro vivace - ANDREA LUCCHESINI
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°4 en la min op posth 164 D 537 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Album Schubert : Oeuvres tardives pour piano / Vol 1 Label Audite Schallplatten
  • 9h57
    Tregian's ground - pour basse de viole et harpe - GIOVANNA PESSI
    DANIEL NORCOMBEcompositeur

    Tregian's ground - pour basse de viole et harpe

    Album John Jenkins et Matthew Locke : Pièces pour basse de viole / Strike the viol Label Flora Année 2012
  • 10h04
    Sanctus - pour ensemble vocal a cappella - CATHERINE KING
    LEONEL POWERcompositeur

    Sanctus - pour ensemble vocal a cappella

    GOTHIC VOICES
    Album Nowell synge we bothe al and som Label Linn Records Année 2019
  • 10h10
    Symphonie Alpestre
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Symphonie Alpestre

  • 10h24
    Jingle bells - BING CROSBY

    Jingle bells

    Album CHRISTMAS VOICES Label Nocturne (BDVO278)
L'équipe de l'émission :
