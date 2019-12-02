Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 2 décembre 2019
Le Concerto Köln revisite les hymnes européens
Le contre-ténor Jakub Jozef Orlinski est de retour avec Facce d'Amore, son nouvel album d'airs d'opéra enregistré avec l'ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro, Andrea Lucchesini présente un premier volume dédié aux œuvres tardives de Schubert, florilège de pièces pour deux violes, les Gothic Voices chantent noël..
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Hommage au chef Mariss Jansons
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Quatuor en Ut Maj WoO 36 n°3 : 1. Allegro vivaceTRIO DE HANOVREAlbum Beethoven : Quatuors avec piano Label Genuin Année 2019
- 9h08LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj WoO 36 n°1 : 3. ThemaTRIO DE HANOVREAlbum Beethoven : Quatuors avec piano Label Genuin Année 2019
- 9h15LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj op 16a : 2. Andante cantabileTRIO DE HANOVREAlbum Beethoven : Quatuors avec piano Label Genuin Année 2019
- 9h21GIOVANNI ANTONIO BORETTIcompositeur
Eliogabalo : Chi scherza con amor (Acte III Sc 5) EliogabaloMAXIM EMELYANYCHEV : chef d'orchestre, IL POMO D'OROAlbum Facce d'amore Label Erato (0190295423384) Année 2019
- 9h26GIOVANNI BONONCINIcompositeur
La nemica d'Amore fatta amante : SinfoniaMAXIM EMELYANYCHEV : chef d'orchestre, IL POMO D'OROAlbum Facce d'amore Label Erato (0190295423384) Année 2019
- 9h29GIOVANNI BONONCINIcompositeur
La costanza non gradita nel doppio amore d'Aminta : Infelice mia costanza (Aminta)MAXIM EMELYANYCHEV : chef d'orchestre, IL POMO D'OROAlbum Facce d'amore Label Erato (0190295423384) Année 2019
- 9h35FRANCOIS GOSSECcompositeur
Offrande à la liberté (La Marseillaise)Année 2018
- 9h45FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 3. ScherzoAlbum Schubert : Oeuvres tardives pour piano / Vol 1 Label Audite Schallplatten
- 9h52FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°4 en la min op posth 164 D 537 : 3. Allegro vivaceAlbum Schubert : Oeuvres tardives pour piano / Vol 1 Label Audite Schallplatten
- 9h57DANIEL NORCOMBEcompositeur
Tregian's ground - pour basse de viole et harpeAlbum John Jenkins et Matthew Locke : Pièces pour basse de viole / Strike the viol Label Flora Année 2012
- 10h04LEONEL POWERcompositeur
Sanctus - pour ensemble vocal a cappellaGOTHIC VOICESAlbum Nowell synge we bothe al and som Label Linn Records Année 2019
- 10h10RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Symphonie Alpestre
- 10h24
Jingle bellsAlbum CHRISTMAS VOICES Label Nocturne (BDVO278)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
