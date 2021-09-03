En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 3 septembre 2021
1h 57mn

Laurence Equilbey rend hommage à Louise Farrenc

Avant de se quitter le temps d'un weekend, voici le menu du jour : L'insula Orchestra fondé par Laurence Equilbey, l'ensemble suédois Hoor Barock, Keigo Mukawa reprenant Rameau, Xenia Jankovic, Francisco Fullana, Wiener Symphoniker et un dernier focus sur Sir John Eliot Gardiner.

Laurence Equilbey rend hommage à Louise Farrenc
Playlist En Piste du 03 septembre 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

Et pour vous donner l'eau à la bouche, retrouvez une interview de Laurence Equilbey à l'occasion de la sortie du disque : 

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : John Eliot Gardiner

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie n°3 en sol min op 36 : 3. Scherzo. Vivace
    Louise Farrenccompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en sol min op 36 : 3. Scherzo. Vivace

    Laurence Equilbey : chef d'orchestre, Insula Orchestra
    Album Louise Farrenc : Symphonies n°1 et 3 Label Parlophone (190296698521) Année 2021
  • 9h08
    Symphonie n°1 en ut min op 32 : 4. Finale. Allegro assai
    Louise Farrenccompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en ut min op 32 : 4. Finale. Allegro assai

    Laurence Equilbey : chef d'orchestre, Insula Orchestra
    Album Louise Farrenc : Symphonies n°1 et 3 Label Parlophone (190296698521) Année 2021
  • 9h17
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en La Maj op 7 : 4. Allegro con spirito - FLORIS MIJNDERS
    Josef Laborcompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en La Maj op 7 : 4. Allegro con spirito

    Floris Mijnders : Violoncelle, Oliver Triendl : Piano
    Album Josef Labor : Sonate pour violoncelle Thème et variations Sonate pour violon Label Capriccio (C5430) Année 2021
  • 9h23
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en ré min op 5 : 2. Adagio ma non troppo - NINA KARMON
    Josef Laborcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en ré min op 5 : 2. Adagio ma non troppo

    Nina Karmon : Violon, Oliver Triendl : Piano
    Album Josef Labor : Sonate pour violoncelle Thème et variations Sonate pour violon Label Capriccio (C5430) Année 2021
  • 9h31
    Suite pour piano en La : 7. Gavotte et 6 doubles en la min - KEIGO MUKAWA
    Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur

    Suite pour piano en La : 7. Gavotte et 6 doubles en la min

    Keigo Mukawa : Piano
    Album Concours Reine Elisabeth de Belgique 2021 : Piano Label Queen Elisabeth Competition (QEC2021) Année 2021
  • 9h42
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Questi i campi di Tracia (Acte V) Orphée - FREDERIK MALMBERG
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Questi i campi di Tracia (Acte V) Orphée

    Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Johan Linderoth : Ténor, Orphée
    Album L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
  • 9h50
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia - Perchè a lo sdegno e al dolor in preda (Acte V) Apollon - FREDERIK MALMBERG
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia - Perchè a lo sdegno e al dolor in preda (Acte V) Apollon

    Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Adam Riis : Ténor, Apollon
    Album L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
  • 9h52
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Padre cortese (Acte V) Orphée et Apollon - FREDERIK MALMBERG
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Padre cortese (Acte V) Orphée et Apollon

    Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Johan Linderoth : Ténor, Orphée, Adam Riis : Ténor, Apollon
    Album L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
  • 9h54
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Saliam cantando al cielo (Acte V) Duo Apollon et Orphée - FREDERIK MALMBERG
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Saliam cantando al cielo (Acte V) Duo Apollon et Orphée

    Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Johan Linderoth : Ténor, Orphée, Adam Riis : Ténor, Apollon
    Album L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
  • 9h55
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Ritornello - Vanne Orfeo felice a pieno (Acte V) Choeur des nymphes et des bergers - FREDERIK MALMBERG
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Ritornello - Vanne Orfeo felice a pieno (Acte V) Choeur des nymphes et des bergers

    Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Ensemble Lundabarock, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue
    Album L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
  • 9h57
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Moresca (Acte V) - FREDERIK MALMBERG
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Moresca (Acte V)

    Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue
    Album L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
  • 9h59
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 : 2. Scherzo - XENIA JANKOVIC
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 : 2. Scherzo

    Xenia Jankovic : Violoncelle, Jacqueline Bourges-Maunoury : Piano
    Album César Franck et Frédéric Chopin : Sonates pour violoncelle et piano Label Caliope (CAL2188) Année 2021
  • 10h05
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : 3. Allegro molto - arrangement avec orchestre à cordes - XENIA JANKOVIC
    Xenia Jankovic

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : 3. Allegro molto - arrangement avec orchestre à cordes

    Xenia Jankovic : chef d'orchestre, Cordes Saint Georges, Joseph Haydn : auteur
    Album Joseph Haydn : Concertos pour violoncelle n°1 et n°2 Label Calliope Année 2016
  • 10h10
    Burlesque en ré min TrV 145 - pour piano et orchestre - BERTRAND CHAMAYOU
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Burlesque en ré min TrV 145 - pour piano et orchestre

    Antonio Pappano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome, Bertrand Chamayou : Piano
    Album Richard Strauss : Ein Heldenleben & Burleske Label Warner Music (190295028459) Année 2021
  • 10h12
    Partita pour violon n°3 en Mi Maj BWV 1006 : 7. Gigue - FRANCISCO FULLANA
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour violon n°3 en Mi Maj BWV 1006 : 7. Gigue

    Francisco Fullana : Violon
    Album Francisco Fullana : Bach's long shadow Label Orchid Classics (ORC100165) Année 2021
  • 10h15
    Sonate pour violon en la min op 27 n°2 : 1. Obsession - FRANCISCO FULLANA
    Eugène Ysaÿecompositeur

    Sonate pour violon en la min op 27 n°2 : 1. Obsession

    Francisco Fullana : Violon
    Album Francisco Fullana : Bach's long shadow Label Orchid Classics (ORC100165) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
