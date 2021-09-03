Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 3 septembre 2021
Laurence Equilbey rend hommage à Louise Farrenc
Avant de se quitter le temps d'un weekend, voici le menu du jour : L'insula Orchestra fondé par Laurence Equilbey, l'ensemble suédois Hoor Barock, Keigo Mukawa reprenant Rameau, Xenia Jankovic, Francisco Fullana, Wiener Symphoniker et un dernier focus sur Sir John Eliot Gardiner.
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
Et pour vous donner l'eau à la bouche, retrouvez une interview de Laurence Equilbey à l'occasion de la sortie du disque :
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : John Eliot Gardiner
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Louise Farrenccompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en sol min op 36 : 3. Scherzo. VivaceLaurence Equilbey : chef d'orchestre, Insula OrchestraAlbum Louise Farrenc : Symphonies n°1 et 3 Label Parlophone (190296698521) Année 2021
- 9h08Louise Farrenccompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en ut min op 32 : 4. Finale. Allegro assaiLaurence Equilbey : chef d'orchestre, Insula OrchestraAlbum Louise Farrenc : Symphonies n°1 et 3 Label Parlophone (190296698521) Année 2021
- 9h17Josef Laborcompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en La Maj op 7 : 4. Allegro con spiritoFloris Mijnders : Violoncelle, Oliver Triendl : PianoAlbum Josef Labor : Sonate pour violoncelle Thème et variations Sonate pour violon Label Capriccio (C5430) Année 2021
- 9h23Josef Laborcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en ré min op 5 : 2. Adagio ma non troppoNina Karmon : Violon, Oliver Triendl : PianoAlbum Josef Labor : Sonate pour violoncelle Thème et variations Sonate pour violon Label Capriccio (C5430) Année 2021
- 9h31Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur
Suite pour piano en La : 7. Gavotte et 6 doubles en la minKeigo Mukawa : PianoAlbum Concours Reine Elisabeth de Belgique 2021 : Piano Label Queen Elisabeth Competition (QEC2021) Année 2021
- 9h42Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Questi i campi di Tracia (Acte V) OrphéeFredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Johan Linderoth : Ténor, OrphéeAlbum L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
- 9h50Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia - Perchè a lo sdegno e al dolor in preda (Acte V) ApollonFredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Adam Riis : Ténor, ApollonAlbum L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
- 9h52Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Padre cortese (Acte V) Orphée et ApollonFredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Johan Linderoth : Ténor, Orphée, Adam Riis : Ténor, ApollonAlbum L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
- 9h54Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Saliam cantando al cielo (Acte V) Duo Apollon et OrphéeFredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : Orgue, Johan Linderoth : Ténor, Orphée, Adam Riis : Ténor, ApollonAlbum L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
- 9h55Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Ritornello - Vanne Orfeo felice a pieno (Acte V) Choeur des nymphes et des bergersFredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Ensemble Lundabarock, Frederik Malmberg : OrgueAlbum L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
- 9h57Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Moresca (Acte V)Fredrik Malmberg : chef d'orchestre, Hoor Barock, Ensemble Altapunta, Frederik Malmberg : OrgueAlbum L'Orfeo SV 318 (Intégrale) Label Bis (BIS2519) Année 2021
- 9h59Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 : 2. ScherzoXenia Jankovic : Violoncelle, Jacqueline Bourges-Maunoury : PianoAlbum César Franck et Frédéric Chopin : Sonates pour violoncelle et piano Label Caliope (CAL2188) Année 2021
- 10h05Xenia Jankovic
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : 3. Allegro molto - arrangement avec orchestre à cordesXenia Jankovic : chef d'orchestre, Cordes Saint Georges, Joseph Haydn : auteurAlbum Joseph Haydn : Concertos pour violoncelle n°1 et n°2 Label Calliope Année 2016
- 10h10Richard Strausscompositeur
Burlesque en ré min TrV 145 - pour piano et orchestreAntonio Pappano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome, Bertrand Chamayou : PianoAlbum Richard Strauss : Ein Heldenleben & Burleske Label Warner Music (190295028459) Année 2021
- 10h12Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour violon n°3 en Mi Maj BWV 1006 : 7. GigueFrancisco Fullana : ViolonAlbum Francisco Fullana : Bach's long shadow Label Orchid Classics (ORC100165) Année 2021
- 10h15Eugène Ysaÿecompositeur
Sonate pour violon en la min op 27 n°2 : 1. ObsessionFrancisco Fullana : ViolonAlbum Francisco Fullana : Bach's long shadow Label Orchid Classics (ORC100165) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 2 septembre 2021
émission suivantelundi 6 septembre 2021