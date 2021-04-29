En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 29 avril 2021
1h 57mn

La légende napoléonienne en musique

L'Héroïque, nouvel opus de l'intégrale Beethoven de François-Xavier Roth et Les Siècles ; un coffret consacré au ténor Fritz Wunderlich ; trois œuvres emblématiques pour flûte, violoncelle et piano par le Trio Mel Bonis ; les sonates de Scarlatti transcrites pour violon et clavecin...

La légende napoléonienne en musique
Playlist En Pistes du 29 avril 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Hommage à Christa Ludwig

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi min BWV 1034 : 2. Allegro - FRANK THEUNS
    JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur

    Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi min BWV 1034 : 2. Allegro

    Album Johann Sebastian Bach : Sonate e partite per il flauto traversiere Label Ramee (RAM1908)
  • 9h04
    Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi min BWV 1034 : 4. Allegro - FRANK THEUNS
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi min BWV 1034 : 4. Allegro

    Frank Theuns : Flûte traversière baroque, Bertrand Cuiller : Clavecin
    Album Johann Sebastian Bach : Sonate e partite per il flauto traversiere Label Ramee (RAM1908) Année 2021
  • 9h09
    Te souviens-tu - arrangement pour 4 voix d'hommes a cappella - ARNAUD MARZORATI
    JOSEPH DENIS DOCHEcompositeur

    Te souviens-tu - arrangement pour 4 voix d'hommes a cappella

    LUNAISIENS
    Album Sainte-Hélène, la légende napoléonienne Label Muso (MU044) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Les pupilles de la garde - pour soprano et piano - SABINE DEVIEILHE
    LOISA PUGETcompositeur

    Les pupilles de la garde - pour soprano et piano

    LUNAISIENS
    Album Sainte-Hélène, la légende napoléonienne Label Muso (MU044) Année 2021
  • 9h17
    Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroique) : 4. Finale. Allegro molto - Poco andante - Presto
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroique) : 4. Finale. Allegro molto - Poco andante - Presto

    FRANCOIS XAVIER ROTH : chef d'orchestre, LES SIECLES
    Album Beethoven et Méhul : Symphonie n°3 et les Amazones Label Harmonia Mundi (902421) Année 2021
  • 9h28
    Messa da requiem : Séquence. Ingemisco (Air ténor) - FRITZ WUNDERLICH
    GIUSEPPE VERDIcompositeur

    Messa da requiem : Séquence. Ingemisco (Air ténor)

    HANS MULLER-KRAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO DE STUTTGART
    Album Fritz Wunderlich : Geistliche Musik / CD 7 Label Swr Music Année 2021
  • 9h33
  • 9h33
    Messe en ut min K 427 : Et in spiritum sanctum (Ténor choeur) - FRITZ WUNDERLICH
    WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur

    Messe en ut min K 427 : Et in spiritum sanctum (Ténor choeur)

    HANS MULLER-KRAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO DE STUTTGART, CHOEUR BACH DE FRIBOURG
    Album Fritz Wunderlich : Geistliche Musik / CD 6 Label Swr Music Année 2021
  • 9h37
    Messe en ut min K 427 : Credo in unam sanctam (Choeur)
    WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur

    Messe en ut min K 427 : Credo in unam sanctam (Choeur)

    HANS MULLER-KRAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO DE STUTTGART, CHOEUR BACH DE FRIBOURG
    Album Fritz Wunderlich : Geistliche Musik / CD 6 Label Swr Music Année 2021
