Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 29 avril 2021
La légende napoléonienne en musique
L'Héroïque, nouvel opus de l'intégrale Beethoven de François-Xavier Roth et Les Siècles ; un coffret consacré au ténor Fritz Wunderlich ; trois œuvres emblématiques pour flûte, violoncelle et piano par le Trio Mel Bonis ; les sonates de Scarlatti transcrites pour violon et clavecin...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Hommage à Christa Ludwig
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur
Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi min BWV 1034 : 2. AllegroAlbum Johann Sebastian Bach : Sonate e partite per il flauto traversiere Label Ramee (RAM1908)
- 9h04Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi min BWV 1034 : 4. AllegroFrank Theuns : Flûte traversière baroque, Bertrand Cuiller : ClavecinAlbum Johann Sebastian Bach : Sonate e partite per il flauto traversiere Label Ramee (RAM1908) Année 2021
- 9h09JOSEPH DENIS DOCHEcompositeur
Te souviens-tu - arrangement pour 4 voix d'hommes a cappellaLUNAISIENSAlbum Sainte-Hélène, la légende napoléonienne Label Muso (MU044) Année 2021
- 9h13LOISA PUGETcompositeur
Les pupilles de la garde - pour soprano et pianoLUNAISIENSAlbum Sainte-Hélène, la légende napoléonienne Label Muso (MU044) Année 2021
- 9h17LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroique) : 4. Finale. Allegro molto - Poco andante - PrestoFRANCOIS XAVIER ROTH : chef d'orchestre, LES SIECLESAlbum Beethoven et Méhul : Symphonie n°3 et les Amazones Label Harmonia Mundi (902421) Année 2021
- 9h28GIUSEPPE VERDIcompositeur
Messa da requiem : Séquence. Ingemisco (Air ténor)HANS MULLER-KRAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO DE STUTTGARTAlbum Fritz Wunderlich : Geistliche Musik / CD 7 Label Swr Music Année 2021
- 9h33
MASTER Mozart Messe en ut mineur
- 9h33WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur
Messe en ut min K 427 : Et in spiritum sanctum (Ténor choeur)HANS MULLER-KRAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO DE STUTTGART, CHOEUR BACH DE FRIBOURGAlbum Fritz Wunderlich : Geistliche Musik / CD 6 Label Swr Music Année 2021
- 9h37WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur
Messe en ut min K 427 : Credo in unam sanctam (Choeur)HANS MULLER-KRAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO DE STUTTGART, CHOEUR BACH DE FRIBOURGAlbum Fritz Wunderlich : Geistliche Musik / CD 6 Label Swr Music Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Benjamin MorandoRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 28 avril 2021
émission suivantevendredi 30 avril 2021