Lundi 10 janvier 2022
1h 57mn

La fondation JS Bach poursuit son travail gigantesque

On ouvre la semaine avec de grands compositeurs : Bach, Berlioz, Saint-Saëns, Schubert ou encore Verdi. Et qui dit lundi dit nouveau grand interprète. Place à la cantatrice Julia Varady. En pistes !

Playlist En Pistes ! du 10 janvier 2022

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Julia Varady

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Cantate BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost : Ach lieben Christen seid gestrost (Choeur)
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost : Ach lieben Christen seid gestrost (Choeur)

    Rudolf Lutz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach, Choeur De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates / Vol. 37 Label Jsbs (BWV65) Année 2021
  • 9h04
    Cantate BWV 49 Ich geh' und suche mit Verlangen : Dich hab ich je und je geliebet (Duo Jésus, l'Ame) - NURIA RIAL
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 49 Ich geh' und suche mit Verlangen : Dich hab ich je und je geliebet (Duo Jésus, l'Ame)

    Rudolf Lutz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach, Nuria Rial : Soprano, L'Ame, Sebastian Noack : Basse (voix), Jésus
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates / Vol. 37 Label Jsbs (BWV65) Année 2021
  • 9h10
    Cantate BWV 65 Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen : Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen (Choeur)
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 65 Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen : Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen (Choeur)

    Rudolf Lutz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach, Choeur De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates / Vol. 37 Label Jsbs (BWV65) Année 2021
  • 9h14
    Danse macabre op 40 - arrangement pour saxophone soprano, violon et piano - EUDES BERNSTEIN
    CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur

    Danse macabre op 40 - arrangement pour saxophone soprano, violon et piano

    Album Spirales Label Paraty Année 2021
  • 9h22
    Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 2. Un bal - arrangement pour saxophone alto, violon et piano - EUDES BERNSTEIN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 2. Un bal - arrangement pour saxophone alto, violon et piano

    Album Spirales Label Paraty Année 2021
  • 9h30
    Symphonie n°6 en la min (Tragique) : 3. Scherzo. Wuchtig
    GUSTAV MAHLERcompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en la min (Tragique) : 3. Scherzo. Wuchtig

    ADAM FISCHER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE DUSSELDORF
    Album Mahler : Symphonie n°6 Label Avi-Music Année 2020
  • 9h43
    Sonate pour piano n°5 en La bémol Maj D 557 : 1. Allegro moderato - MATHIEU GAUDET
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°5 en La bémol Maj D 557 : 1. Allegro moderato

    Album Franz Schubert : Chaleur Label Analekta Année 2021
  • 9h48
    Sonate pour piano n°17 en Ré Maj op 53 D 850 : 1. Allegro vivace - MATHIEU GAUDET
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°17 en Ré Maj op 53 D 850 : 1. Allegro vivace

    Album Franz Schubert : Chaleur Label Analekta Année 2021
  • 9h58
    L'amante segreto op 2 n°1 - RENATA DUBINSKAITE
    BARBARA STROZZIcompositeur

    L'amante segreto op 2 n°1

    CANTO FIORITO
    Album Barbara Strozzi : La voce sola Label Brilliant Classics Année 2021
  • 10h06
    Sonate pour violon et basse continue en sol min : 3. Giga - SUE YING KOANG
    ANONYME XVIIIEME SIECLEcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et basse continue en sol min : 3. Giga

    Album Dalla biblioteca di Vivaldi ? Label Calliope Année 2021
  • 10h10
    Sonate pour violon et basse continue en Ré Maj : 1. Adagio - SUE YING KOANG
    ANONYME XVIIIEME SIECLEcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et basse continue en Ré Maj : 1. Adagio

    Album Dalla biblioteca di Vivaldi ? Label Calliope Année 2021
