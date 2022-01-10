Programmation musicale
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
La fondation JS Bach poursuit son travail gigantesque
On ouvre la semaine avec de grands compositeurs : Bach, Berlioz, Saint-Saëns, Schubert ou encore Verdi. Et qui dit lundi dit nouveau grand interprète. Place à la cantatrice Julia Varady. En pistes !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Julia Varady
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost : Ach lieben Christen seid gestrost (Choeur)Rudolf Lutz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach, Choeur De La Fondation Jean Sebastien BachAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates / Vol. 37 Label Jsbs (BWV65) Année 2021
- 9h04Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 49 Ich geh' und suche mit Verlangen : Dich hab ich je und je geliebet (Duo Jésus, l'Ame)Rudolf Lutz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach, Nuria Rial : Soprano, L'Ame, Sebastian Noack : Basse (voix), JésusAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates / Vol. 37 Label Jsbs (BWV65) Année 2021
- 9h10Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 65 Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen : Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen (Choeur)Rudolf Lutz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Fondation Jean Sebastien Bach, Choeur De La Fondation Jean Sebastien BachAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates / Vol. 37 Label Jsbs (BWV65) Année 2021
- 9h14CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur
Danse macabre op 40 - arrangement pour saxophone soprano, violon et pianoAlbum Spirales Label Paraty Année 2021
- 9h22HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 2. Un bal - arrangement pour saxophone alto, violon et pianoAlbum Spirales Label Paraty Année 2021
- 9h30GUSTAV MAHLERcompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en la min (Tragique) : 3. Scherzo. WuchtigADAM FISCHER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE DUSSELDORFAlbum Mahler : Symphonie n°6 Label Avi-Music Année 2020
- 9h43FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°5 en La bémol Maj D 557 : 1. Allegro moderatoAlbum Franz Schubert : Chaleur Label Analekta Année 2021
- 9h48FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°17 en Ré Maj op 53 D 850 : 1. Allegro vivaceAlbum Franz Schubert : Chaleur Label Analekta Année 2021
- 9h58BARBARA STROZZIcompositeur
L'amante segreto op 2 n°1CANTO FIORITOAlbum Barbara Strozzi : La voce sola Label Brilliant Classics Année 2021
- 10h06ANONYME XVIIIEME SIECLEcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et basse continue en sol min : 3. GigaAlbum Dalla biblioteca di Vivaldi ? Label Calliope Année 2021
- 10h10ANONYME XVIIIEME SIECLEcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et basse continue en Ré Maj : 1. AdagioAlbum Dalla biblioteca di Vivaldi ? Label Calliope Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration
