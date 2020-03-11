Programmation musicale
Mercredi 11 mars 2020
L’amour, la mort et la mer : les escales d’un voyage musical initié par Patricia Petibon
Au menu du jour également : une collection de miniatures brahmsiennes par le pianiste Stephen Hough, Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon et Frank Braley complices dans les trios de Beethoven, les sonates de Cambridge par le plus anglais des compositeurs hollandais ; Pieter Hellendaal...
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Claudio Abbado
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Trio n°5 en Ré Maj op 70 n°1 (Trio des esprits) : 1. Allegro vivace e con brioRenaud Capuçon : Violon, Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Frank Braley : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Trios avec piano n°5 et 7 Label Erato (0190295391997) Année 2020
- 9h07Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Trio n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 97 (Trio à l'Archiduc) : 4. Allegro moderatoRenaud Capuçon : Violon, Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Frank Braley : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Trios avec piano n°5 et 7 Label Erato (0190295391997) Année 2020
- 9h16Pieter Hellendaalcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 1. LargoJohannes Pramsohler : Violon Baroque, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle baroque, Philippe Grisvard : ClavecinAlbum Pieter Hellendaal : Sonates ""Cambridge"" Label Audax Records (ADX13720D) Année 2020
- 9h17Pieter Hellendaalcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 2. AllegroJohannes Pramsohler : Violon Baroque, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle baroque, Philippe Grisvard : ClavecinAlbum Pieter Hellendaal : Sonates ""Cambridge"" Label Audax Records (ADX13720D) Année 2020
- 9h23Pieter Hellendaalcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 3. PastoraleJohannes Pramsohler : Violon Baroque, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle baroque, Philippe Grisvard : ClavecinAlbum Pieter Hellendaal : Sonates ""Cambridge"" Label Audax Records (ADX13720D) Année 2020
- 9h27Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj op 25 (Classique) : 1. AllegroThomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'EcosseAlbum Prokofiev : Symphonies n°1 et 5 Label Linn Records (CKD611) Année 2020
- 9h33Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Si bémol Maj op 100 : 2. Allegro marcatoThomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'EcosseAlbum Prokofiev : Symphonies n°1 et 5 Label Linn Records (CKD611) Année 2020
- 9h42Johannes Brahmscompositeur
6 Pièces pour piano op 118 : 5. Romance en Fa MajStephen Hough : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
- 9h46Johannes Brahmscompositeur
7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 5. Intermezzo en mi minStephen Hough : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
- 9h49Johannes Brahmscompositeur
7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 6. Intermezzo en Mi MajStephen Hough : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
- 9h52Johannes Brahmscompositeur
7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 7. Capriccio en ré minStephen Hough : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
- 9h55Jean Crascompositeur, Jean Crasauteur
3 Chansons bretonnes : La rencontrePatricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, David Venitucci : Accordéon, Philippe Marchand : PercussionsAlbum L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
- 10h00Francisco Mignonecompositeur
Dona JanainaPatricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, David Venitucci : Accordéon, Philippe Marchand : PercussionsAlbum L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
- 10h03Erik Satiecompositeur
MéditationSusan Manoff : PianoAlbum L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
- 10h04Joaquin Rodrigocompositeur
3 Canciones populares espanolas : 2. AdelaPatricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, David Venitucci : AccordéonAlbum L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
- 10h08Moritz Moszkowskicompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc op 19 : 4. Johanna in der Gefangenschaft. Sieg, Tod und VerklärungIan Hobson : chef d'orchestre, Varsovia Sinfonia, Jakub Haufa : ViolonAlbum Moritz Moszkowski : Musique orchestrale / Vol. 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0523) Année 2019
- 10h22Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Old American Songs Livre II : 2. Zion's walls - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAdele Charvet : Mezzo-soprano, Susan Manoff : PianoAlbum Long Time Ago Label Alpha (704387) Année 2019
- 10h25Samuel Barbercompositeur
4 Songs op 13 : 3. Sure on this shining night - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAdele Charvet : Mezzo-soprano, Susan Manoff : PianoAlbum Long Time Ago Label Alpha (704387) Année 2019
- 10h28Aaron Coplandcompositeur
12 poems of Emily Dickinson : 5. Heart we will forget him - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAdele Charvet : Mezzo-soprano, Susan Manoff : PianoAlbum Long Time Ago Label Alpha (704387) Année 2019
- 10h30Josef Strausscompositeur
Die tanzende Muse op 266Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Concert du Nouvel An à Vienne 1991 Label Deutsche Grammophon (431628-2) Année 1991
