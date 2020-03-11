En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 11 mars 2020
1h 57mn

L’amour, la mort et la mer : les escales d’un voyage musical initié par Patricia Petibon

Au menu du jour également : une collection de miniatures brahmsiennes par le pianiste Stephen Hough, Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon et Frank Braley complices dans les trios de Beethoven, les sonates de Cambridge par le plus anglais des compositeurs hollandais ; Pieter Hellendaal...

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Claudio Abbado

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Trio n°5 en Ré Maj op 70 n°1 (Trio des esprits) : 1. Allegro vivace e con brio - RENAUD CAPUCON
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Trio n°5 en Ré Maj op 70 n°1 (Trio des esprits) : 1. Allegro vivace e con brio

    Renaud Capuçon : Violon, Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Frank Braley : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Trios avec piano n°5 et 7 Label Erato (0190295391997) Année 2020
  • 9h07
    Trio n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 97 (Trio à l'Archiduc) : 4. Allegro moderato - RENAUD CAPUCON
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Trio n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 97 (Trio à l'Archiduc) : 4. Allegro moderato

    Renaud Capuçon : Violon, Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Frank Braley : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Trios avec piano n°5 et 7 Label Erato (0190295391997) Année 2020
  • 9h16
    Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 1. Largo - JOHANNES PRAMSOHLER
    Pieter Hellendaalcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 1. Largo

    Johannes Pramsohler : Violon Baroque, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle baroque, Philippe Grisvard : Clavecin
    Album Pieter Hellendaal : Sonates ""Cambridge"" Label Audax Records (ADX13720D) Année 2020
  • 9h17
    Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 2. Allegro - JOHANNES PRAMSOHLER
    Pieter Hellendaalcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 2. Allegro

    Johannes Pramsohler : Violon Baroque, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle baroque, Philippe Grisvard : Clavecin
    Album Pieter Hellendaal : Sonates ""Cambridge"" Label Audax Records (ADX13720D) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 3. Pastorale - JOHANNES PRAMSOHLER
    Pieter Hellendaalcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et basse continue n°3 en ré min : 3. Pastorale

    Johannes Pramsohler : Violon Baroque, Gulrim Choi : Violoncelle baroque, Philippe Grisvard : Clavecin
    Album Pieter Hellendaal : Sonates ""Cambridge"" Label Audax Records (ADX13720D) Année 2020
  • 9h27
    Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj op 25 (Classique) : 1. Allegro
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj op 25 (Classique) : 1. Allegro

    Thomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse
    Album Prokofiev : Symphonies n°1 et 5 Label Linn Records (CKD611) Année 2020
  • 9h33
    Symphonie n°5 en Si bémol Maj op 100 : 2. Allegro marcato
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Si bémol Maj op 100 : 2. Allegro marcato

    Thomas Sondergard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse
    Album Prokofiev : Symphonies n°1 et 5 Label Linn Records (CKD611) Année 2020
  • 9h42
    6 Pièces pour piano op 118 : 5. Romance en Fa Maj - STEPHEN HOUGH
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    6 Pièces pour piano op 118 : 5. Romance en Fa Maj

    Stephen Hough : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
  • 9h46
    7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 5. Intermezzo en mi min - STEPHEN HOUGH
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 5. Intermezzo en mi min

    Stephen Hough : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
  • 9h49
    7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 6. Intermezzo en Mi Maj - STEPHEN HOUGH
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 6. Intermezzo en Mi Maj

    Stephen Hough : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
  • 9h52
    7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 7. Capriccio en ré min - STEPHEN HOUGH
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    7 Fantaisies pour piano op 116 : 7. Capriccio en ré min

    Stephen Hough : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : The final piano pieces Label Hyperion (CDA68116) Année 2020
  • 9h55
    3 Chansons bretonnes : La rencontre - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Jean Crascompositeur, Jean Crasauteur

    3 Chansons bretonnes : La rencontre

    Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, David Venitucci : Accordéon, Philippe Marchand : Percussions
    Album L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
  • 10h00
    Dona Janaina - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Francisco Mignonecompositeur

    Dona Janaina

    Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, David Venitucci : Accordéon, Philippe Marchand : Percussions
    Album L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
  • 10h03
    Méditation - SUSAN MANOFF
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Méditation

    Susan Manoff : Piano
    Album L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
  • 10h04
    Cancion del Grumete : Adela - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Joaquin Rodrigocompositeur

    3 Canciones populares espanolas : 2. Adela

    Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, David Venitucci : Accordéon
    Album L'amour, la mort, la mer Label Sony. (194397195521) Année 2020
  • 10h08
    Jeanne d'Arc op 19 : 4. Johanna in der Gefangenschaft. Sieg, Tod und Verklärung - JAKUB HAUFA
    Moritz Moszkowskicompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc op 19 : 4. Johanna in der Gefangenschaft. Sieg, Tod und Verklärung

    Ian Hobson : chef d'orchestre, Varsovia Sinfonia, Jakub Haufa : Violon
    Album Moritz Moszkowski : Musique orchestrale / Vol. 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0523) Année 2019
  • 10h22
    Old American Songs Livre II : 2. Zion's walls - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - ADELE CHARVET
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Old American Songs Livre II : 2. Zion's walls - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Adele Charvet : Mezzo-soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano
    Album Long Time Ago Label Alpha (704387) Année 2019
  • 10h25
    4 Songs op 13 : 3. Sure on this shining night - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - ADELE CHARVET
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    4 Songs op 13 : 3. Sure on this shining night - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Adele Charvet : Mezzo-soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano
    Album Long Time Ago Label Alpha (704387) Année 2019
  • 10h28
    12 poems of Emily Dickinson : 5. Heart we will forget him - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - ADELE CHARVET
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    12 poems of Emily Dickinson : 5. Heart we will forget him - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Adele Charvet : Mezzo-soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano
    Album Long Time Ago Label Alpha (704387) Année 2019
  • 10h30
    Die tanzende Muse op 266
    Josef Strausscompositeur

    Die tanzende Muse op 266

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Concert du Nouvel An à Vienne 1991 Label Deutsche Grammophon (431628-2) Année 1991
