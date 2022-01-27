En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 27 janvier 2022
1h 57mn

John Wilson et son orchestre interprètent Ravel

La critique est unanime face à John Wilson et son orchestre, la Sinfonia of London. On a beaucoup aimé aussi ! Tout comme les derniers disques de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo ou d'Avery Gagliano... En Pistes !

Playlist En Pistes du 27 janvier 2022

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Praga Digitals

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Ma mère l'Oye M 62 : 6. Laideronette impératrice des pagodes (Tableau 5) - pour orchestre
    MAURICE RAVELcompositeur

    JOHN WILSON : chef d'orchestre, SINFONIA DE LONDRES
    Album Maurice Ravel : Ma mère l'Oye et autres oeuvres Label Chandos Année 2022
  • 9h05
    Miroirs M 43 : 4. Alborada del gracioso - version pour orchestre
    MAURICE RAVELcompositeur

    JOHN WILSON : chef d'orchestre, SINFONIA DE LONDRES
    Album Maurice Ravel : Ma mère l'Oye et autres oeuvres Label Chandos Année 2022
  • 9h12
    Ma mère l'Oye M 62 : 7. Le jardin féerique (Tableau 6) - pour orchestre
    MAURICE RAVELcompositeur

    JOHN WILSON : chef d'orchestre, SINFONIA DE LONDRES
    Album Maurice Ravel : Ma mère l'Oye et autres oeuvres Label Chandos Année 2022
  • 9h16
    Mazurka pour piano n°34 en Ut Maj op 56 n°2 - AVERY GAGLIANO
    FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur

    Album Reflections Label Steinway & Sons Année 2021
  • 9h20
    Sonate pour piano n°62 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 52 : 3. Finale - Presto - AVERY GAGLIANO
    JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur

    Album Reflections Label Steinway & Sons Année 2021
  • 9h26
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en Mi Maj op 37 : 2. Intermezzo - PIOTR PLAWNER
    ZYGMUNT STOJOWSKIcompositeur

    Album Paderewski et Stojowski : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Cpo Année 2021
  • 9h30
    Sonate pour violon et piano en la min op 13 : 3. Finale. Allegro molto quasi presto - PIOTR PLAWNER
    IGNACE JAN PADEREWSKIcompositeur

    Album Paderewski et Stojowski : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Cpo Année 2021
  • 9h37
    Suite pour orchestre à cordes en Sol Maj : 3. Scherzo
    IGNACE JAN PADEREWSKIcompositeur

    MAREK WRONISZEWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PLOCK WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKI
    Album Musique polonaise Vol. 1 : Szymanowski, Paderewski, Basewicz, Kisielewski, Lutoslawski Label Dux Recording Producers Année 2021
  • 9h44
    Concerto pour orchestre à cordes : 3. Allegro vivace con grazia
    STEFAN KISIELEWSKIcompositeur

    MAREK WRONISZEWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PLOCK WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKI
    Album Musique polonaise Vol. 1 : Szymanowski, Paderewski, Basewicz, Kisielewski, Lutoslawski Label Dux Recording Producers Année 2021
  • 9h49
    Etude pour piano en si bémol min op 4 n°3 - arrangement pour orchestre
    KAROL SZYMANOWSKIcompositeur

    MAREK WRONISZEWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PLOCK WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKI
    Album Musique polonaise Vol. 1 : Szymanowski, Paderewski, Basewicz, Kisielewski, Lutoslawski Label Dux Recording Producers Année 2021
  • 9h56
    Requiem en ré min op 48 : 7. In Paradisum (choeur)
    GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur

    KAZUKI YAMADA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE MONTE-CARLO, CHOEUR PHILHARMONIQUE DE TOKYO
    Album Fauré : Requiem et Cantique de Jean Racine Label Opmc Année 2021
  • 10h00
    Symphonie n°3 op 56 (Écossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimo
    FELIX MENDELSSOHNcompositeur

    KAZUKI YAMADA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE MONTE-CARLO
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Symphonies n°1 et n°3 Label Xxi Music (XXI Music 068) Année 2020
  • 10h11
    Exaudi me Domine - pour contre-ténor et chitarrone - AXEL WOLF
    ALESSANDRO GRANDIcompositeur

    ROLAND WILSON : chef d'orchestre, MUSICA FIATA
    Album Monteverdi & friends : Vespro da camera Label Cpo Année 2021
  • 10h15
    Magnificat a 6 - pour soprano contre-ténor ténor basse violon cornet basson orgue et chitarrone - ROLAND WILSON
    GIOVANNI ROVETTAcompositeur

    ROLAND WILSON : chef d'orchestre, MUSICA FIATA
    Album Monteverdi & friends : Vespro da camera Label Cpo Année 2021
  • 10h24
    Standchen d 957 n°4 - BRIGITTE ENGERER
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Album Franz Schubert : hymne a la nuit Label Mirare (MIR 043) Année 2007
  • 10h31
    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : 11. Lob des hohen Verstandes - pour baryton et orchestre - HEINZ REHFUSS
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Felix Prohaska : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Heinz Rehfuss : Baryton (voix)
    Album Praga Digitals 30 years (1991-2021) / CD 26 Label Praga (PRD250313) Année 2021
