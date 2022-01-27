Programmation musicale
Jeudi 27 janvier 2022
John Wilson et son orchestre interprètent Ravel
La critique est unanime face à John Wilson et son orchestre, la Sinfonia of London. On a beaucoup aimé aussi ! Tout comme les derniers disques de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo ou d'Avery Gagliano... En Pistes !
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Ma mère l'Oye M 62 : 6. Laideronette impératrice des pagodes (Tableau 5) - pour orchestreJOHN WILSON : chef d'orchestre, SINFONIA DE LONDRESAlbum Maurice Ravel : Ma mère l'Oye et autres oeuvres Label Chandos Année 2022
- 9h05MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Miroirs M 43 : 4. Alborada del gracioso - version pour orchestreJOHN WILSON : chef d'orchestre, SINFONIA DE LONDRESAlbum Maurice Ravel : Ma mère l'Oye et autres oeuvres Label Chandos Année 2022
- 9h12MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Ma mère l'Oye M 62 : 7. Le jardin féerique (Tableau 6) - pour orchestreJOHN WILSON : chef d'orchestre, SINFONIA DE LONDRESAlbum Maurice Ravel : Ma mère l'Oye et autres oeuvres Label Chandos Année 2022
- 9h16FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur
Mazurka pour piano n°34 en Ut Maj op 56 n°2Album Reflections Label Steinway & Sons Année 2021
- 9h20JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°62 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 52 : 3. Finale - PrestoAlbum Reflections Label Steinway & Sons Année 2021
- 9h26ZYGMUNT STOJOWSKIcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en Mi Maj op 37 : 2. IntermezzoAlbum Paderewski et Stojowski : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Cpo Année 2021
- 9h30IGNACE JAN PADEREWSKIcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano en la min op 13 : 3. Finale. Allegro molto quasi prestoAlbum Paderewski et Stojowski : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Cpo Année 2021
- 9h37IGNACE JAN PADEREWSKIcompositeur
Suite pour orchestre à cordes en Sol Maj : 3. ScherzoMAREK WRONISZEWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PLOCK WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKIAlbum Musique polonaise Vol. 1 : Szymanowski, Paderewski, Basewicz, Kisielewski, Lutoslawski Label Dux Recording Producers Année 2021
- 9h44STEFAN KISIELEWSKIcompositeur
Concerto pour orchestre à cordes : 3. Allegro vivace con graziaMAREK WRONISZEWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PLOCK WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKIAlbum Musique polonaise Vol. 1 : Szymanowski, Paderewski, Basewicz, Kisielewski, Lutoslawski Label Dux Recording Producers Année 2021
- 9h49KAROL SZYMANOWSKIcompositeur
Etude pour piano en si bémol min op 4 n°3 - arrangement pour orchestreMAREK WRONISZEWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PLOCK WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKIAlbum Musique polonaise Vol. 1 : Szymanowski, Paderewski, Basewicz, Kisielewski, Lutoslawski Label Dux Recording Producers Année 2021
- 9h56GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur
Requiem en ré min op 48 : 7. In Paradisum (choeur)KAZUKI YAMADA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE MONTE-CARLO, CHOEUR PHILHARMONIQUE DE TOKYOAlbum Fauré : Requiem et Cantique de Jean Racine Label Opmc Année 2021
- 10h00FELIX MENDELSSOHNcompositeur
Symphonie n°3 op 56 (Écossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimoKAZUKI YAMADA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE MONTE-CARLOAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Symphonies n°1 et n°3 Label Xxi Music (XXI Music 068) Année 2020
- 10h11ALESSANDRO GRANDIcompositeur
Exaudi me Domine - pour contre-ténor et chitarroneROLAND WILSON : chef d'orchestre, MUSICA FIATAAlbum Monteverdi & friends : Vespro da camera Label Cpo Année 2021
- 10h15GIOVANNI ROVETTAcompositeur
Magnificat a 6 - pour soprano contre-ténor ténor basse violon cornet basson orgue et chitarroneROLAND WILSON : chef d'orchestre, MUSICA FIATAAlbum Monteverdi & friends : Vespro da camera Label Cpo Année 2021
- 10h24FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Standchen d 957 n°4Album Franz Schubert : hymne a la nuit Label Mirare (MIR 043) Année 2007
- 10h31Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Des Knaben Wunderhorn : 11. Lob des hohen Verstandes - pour baryton et orchestreFelix Prohaska : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Heinz Rehfuss : Baryton (voix)Album Praga Digitals 30 years (1991-2021) / CD 26 Label Praga (PRD250313) Année 2021
