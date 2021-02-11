Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 11 février 2021
Isabelle Faust, Jean-Guihen Queyras et Alexander Melnikov dans le Triple Concerto de Beethoven
Au programme aujourd'hui : la musique orchestrale de Percy Grainger ; trois concertos pour piano interprétés par Andreas Haefliger ; les suites de Bach pour violoncelle et un récital du baryton James Newby...
9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Pierre Barbizet
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Percy Graingercompositeur
Danish folk-song suite : Lord Peter's stable-boy - pour orchestreGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De MelbourneAlbum Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
- 9h03Percy Graingercompositeur
Colleen Dhas - pour orchestreGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De MelbourneAlbum Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
- 9h07Percy Graingercompositeur
Irish tune from County Derry - pour orchestreGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De MelbourneAlbum Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
- 9h13Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Suite pour violoncelle n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : 6. GigueMaja Weber : VioloncelleAlbum Bach : Cello suites n°1 à 6 Label Prospero (PROSP0001) Année 2019
- 9h17Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude - arrangement pour pianoEleonor Bindman : Piano, Eleonor Bindman : auteurAlbum J.S. Bach : Cello suites for solo piano Label Grand Piano (GP84748) Année 2020
- 9h21Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Suite pour violoncelle n°4 en Mi bémol Maj BWV 1010 : 6. GigueMaja Weber : VioloncelleAlbum Bach : Cello suites n°1 à 6 Label Prospero (PROSP0001)
- 9h23Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Adelaide op 46 - pour baryton et pianoJames Newby : Baryton (voix), Joseph Middleton : Piano, Friedrich Von Matthisson : auteurAlbum I wonder as I wander Label Bis (BIS2475) Année 2020
- 9h30Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Des Knaben Wunderhorn : 11a. Revelge - pour baryton et pianoJames Newby : Baryton (voix), Joseph Middleton : Piano, Tradit Allemand : auteur, Clemens Brentano : auteur, Achim Von Arnim : auteurAlbum I wonder as I wander Label Bis (BIS2475) Année 2020
- 9h38Béla Bartókcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°3 BB 127 Sz 119 : 1. AllegrettoSusanna Malkki : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique D'Helsinki, Andreas Haeflieger : PianoAlbum Ammann Ravel et Bartok : Concertos pour piano Label Bis (BIS2310) Année 2020
- 9h46Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°4 en la min op posth 164 D 537 : 3. Allegro vivaceAndreas Haefliger : PianoAlbum Perspectives 1 Label Avie (AV 0041) Année 2004
- 9h52Henry Purcellcompositeur
Hail bright Cecilia Z 328 : 10. In vain the am'rous flute (Duo soprano mezzo-soprano)Jan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts Authentiques, Ann De Prest : Soprano, Nele De Soete : Mezzo-soprano, Jan Devlieger : auteurAlbum In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
- 9h56William Williamscompositeur
Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 1. AdagioJan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts AuthentiquesAlbum In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
- 9h58William Williamscompositeur
Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 2. AllegroJan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts AuthentiquesAlbum In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
- 10h00William Williamscompositeur
Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 3. GraveJan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts AuthentiquesAlbum In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
