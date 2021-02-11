En pistes !
Jeudi 11 février 2021
1h 57mn

Isabelle Faust, Jean-Guihen Queyras et Alexander Melnikov dans le Triple Concerto de Beethoven

Au programme aujourd'hui : la musique orchestrale de Percy Grainger ; trois concertos pour piano interprétés par Andreas Haefliger ; les suites de Bach pour violoncelle et un récital du baryton James Newby...

Playlist En Pistes du 11 février 2021

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Pierre Barbizet

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Danish folk-song suite : Lord Peter's stable-boy - pour orchestre
    Percy Graingercompositeur

    Danish folk-song suite : Lord Peter's stable-boy - pour orchestre

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Melbourne
    Album Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
  • 9h03
    Colleen Dhas - pour orchestre
    Percy Graingercompositeur

    Colleen Dhas - pour orchestre

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Melbourne
    Album Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
  • 9h07
    Irish tune from County Derry - pour orchestre
    Percy Graingercompositeur

    Irish tune from County Derry - pour orchestre

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Melbourne
    Album Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
  • 9h13
    Suite pour violoncelle n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : 6. Gigue - MAJA WEBER
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite pour violoncelle n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : 6. Gigue

    Maja Weber : Violoncelle
    Album Bach : Cello suites n°1 à 6 Label Prospero (PROSP0001) Année 2019
  • 9h17
    Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude - arrangement pour piano - ELEONOR BINDMAN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude - arrangement pour piano

    Eleonor Bindman : Piano, Eleonor Bindman : auteur
    Album J.S. Bach : Cello suites for solo piano Label Grand Piano (GP84748) Année 2020
  • 9h21
    Suite pour violoncelle n°4 en Mi bémol Maj BWV 1010 : 6. Gigue - MAJA WEBER
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite pour violoncelle n°4 en Mi bémol Maj BWV 1010 : 6. Gigue

    Maja Weber : Violoncelle
    Album Bach : Cello suites n°1 à 6 Label Prospero (PROSP0001)
  • 9h23
    Adelaide op 46 - pour baryton et piano - JAMES NEWBY
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Adelaide op 46 - pour baryton et piano

    James Newby : Baryton (voix), Joseph Middleton : Piano, Friedrich Von Matthisson : auteur
    Album I wonder as I wander Label Bis (BIS2475) Année 2020
  • 9h30
    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : 11a. Revelge - pour baryton et piano - JAMES NEWBY
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : 11a. Revelge - pour baryton et piano

    James Newby : Baryton (voix), Joseph Middleton : Piano, Tradit Allemand : auteur, Clemens Brentano : auteur, Achim Von Arnim : auteur
    Album I wonder as I wander Label Bis (BIS2475) Année 2020
  • 9h38
    Concerto pour piano n°3 BB 127 Sz 119 : 1. Allegretto - ANDREAS HAEFLIEGER
    Béla Bartókcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°3 BB 127 Sz 119 : 1. Allegretto

    Susanna Malkki : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique D'Helsinki, Andreas Haeflieger : Piano
    Album Ammann Ravel et Bartok : Concertos pour piano Label Bis (BIS2310) Année 2020
  • 9h46
    Sonate pour piano n°4 en la min op posth 164 D 537 : 3. Allegro vivace - ANDREAS HAEFLIGER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°4 en la min op posth 164 D 537 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Andreas Haefliger : Piano
    Album Perspectives 1 Label Avie (AV 0041) Année 2004
  • 9h52
    Hail bright Cecilia Z 328 : 10. In vain the am'rous flute (Duo soprano mezzo-soprano) - ANN DE PREST
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Hail bright Cecilia Z 328 : 10. In vain the am'rous flute (Duo soprano mezzo-soprano)

    Jan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts Authentiques, Ann De Prest : Soprano, Nele De Soete : Mezzo-soprano, Jan Devlieger : auteur
    Album In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
  • 9h56
    Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 1. Adagio
    William Williamscompositeur

    Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 1. Adagio

    Jan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts Authentiques
    Album In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
  • 9h58
    Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 2. Allegro
    William Williamscompositeur

    Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 2. Allegro

    Jan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts Authentiques
    Album In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
  • 10h00
    Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 3. Grave
    William Williamscompositeur

    Sonate en trio en Fa Maj op 1 n°6 (Sonata in imitation of birds) : 3. Grave

    Jan Devlieger : chef d'orchestre, Les Gouts Authentiques
    Album In vain the am'rous flute Label Etcetera (KTC1694) Année 2020
