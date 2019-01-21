En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11h
Lundi 21 janvier 2019
1h 58mn

Haendel, Strauss, Schubert... l'actualité du disque

Cap sur l’actualité baroque, pour commencer l’émission, avec la soprano Carolyn Sampson. Le dernier disque de Vladimir Jurowski consacré à Richard Strauss et deux découvertes : l’opéra Loreley de Max Bruch et un jeune baryton, André Schuen

Playlist En pistes ! du 21 janvier 2019
La programmation musicale :
    09:00
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Cantate BWV 33 : Choral : Allein zu dir Herr Jesu Christ

    Gotthold Schwarz, Orchestre Baroque De Saxe,, Choeur De Saint Thomas De LeipzigLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2018
    Cantate BWV 33 : Choral : Allein zu dir Herr Jesu Christ
    09:06
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Cantate BWV 99 : Erschüttre dich nur nicht verzagte Seele (Air ténor)

    Gotthold Schwarz, Orchestre Baroque De Saxe,, Wolfram LattkeLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2018
    Cantate BWV 99 : Erschüttre dich nur nicht verzagte Seele (Air ténor)
    09:11
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Armida abbandonata HWV 105 : Venti fermate sì (Air) - pour soprano cordes et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Armida abbandonata HWV 105 : Venti fermate sì (Air) - pour soprano cordes et basse continue
    09:15
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Figlio d'alte speranze (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Figlio d'alte speranze (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue
    09:16
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Troppo costa ad un' alma (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Troppo costa ad un' alma (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue
    09:21
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Era conforto (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Era conforto (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue
    09:22
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Sia guida sia stella (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Sia guida sia stella (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue
    09:26
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : In cosi dir (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : In cosi dir (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue
    09:26
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Brillava protetto (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Robert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
    Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Brillava protetto (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue
    09:29
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate pour flûte à bec et bassse continue en Ut Maj op 1 n°7 HWV 365 : 5. Allegro

    Stefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate pour flûte à bec et bassse continue en Ut Maj op 1 n°7 HWV 365 : 5. Allegro
    09:32
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Prélude pour clavecin H 572

    Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    Prélude pour clavecin H 572
    09:33
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 1. Larghetto

    Stefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 1. Larghetto
    09:35
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 2. Andante

    Stefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 2. Andante
    09:39
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 3. Adagio

    Stefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 3. Adagio
    09:40
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 4. Presto

    Stefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 4. Presto
    09:43
    Richard Strauss

    Die Frau ohne Schatten op 65 Tr 234 (La femme sans ombre) : Introduction / Envol de la Terre (Acte I Sc 1)

    Vladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresLABEL : LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2018
    Die Frau ohne Schatten op 65 Tr 234 (La femme sans ombre) : Introduction / Envol de la Terre (Acte I Sc 1)
    09:47
    Richard Strauss

    Salome op 54 TrV 215 : Danse des sept voiles

    Vladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresLABEL : LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2018
    Salome op 54 TrV 215 : Danse des sept voiles
    09:57
    Max Bruch

    Die Loreley : Die Loreley : Die du auf dem Regenbogen wandelst (Acte III) Bertha Otto et Choeur

    Stefan Blunier, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, Magdalena Hinterdobler, Thomas MohrLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
    Die Loreley : Die Loreley : Die du auf dem Regenbogen wandelst (Acte III) Bertha Otto et Choeur
    10:01
    Max Bruch

    Die Loreley : Die Loreley : Zu euch ihr heil' gen Mauern (Acte III) Bertha

    Stefan Blunier, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Magdalena HinterdoblerLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
    Die Loreley : Die Loreley : Zu euch ihr heil' gen Mauern (Acte III) Bertha
    10:07
    Franz Schubert

    Der Schiffer D 536

    Andre Schuen, Daniel HeideLABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2018
    Der Schiffer D 536
    10:10
    Franz Schubert

    Der Wanderer op 4 n°1 D 493

    Andre Schuen, Daniel HeideLABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2018
    Der Wanderer op 4 n°1 D 493
    10:17
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la min D 821 : 3. Allegretto - arrangement pour violoncelle et guitare

    Anja Lechner, Pablo MarquezLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2018
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la min D 821 : 3. Allegretto - arrangement pour violoncelle et guitare
    10:26
    Domenico Scarlatti

    Sonate en Sol Maj L 286 K 427

    Anne QueffelecLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 1970
    Sonate en Sol Maj L 286 K 427
    10:29
    Domenico Scarlatti

    Sonate en si min L 449 K 27

    Anne QueffelecLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 1970
    Sonate en si min L 449 K 27
