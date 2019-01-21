Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 21 janvier 2019
Haendel, Strauss, Schubert... l'actualité du disque
Cap sur l’actualité baroque, pour commencer l’émission, avec la soprano Carolyn Sampson. Le dernier disque de Vladimir Jurowski consacré à Richard Strauss et deux découvertes : l’opéra Loreley de Max Bruch et un jeune baryton, André Schuen
La programmation musicale :
09:00
Jean Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 33 : Choral : Allein zu dir Herr Jesu ChristGotthold Schwarz, Orchestre Baroque De Saxe,, Choeur De Saint Thomas De LeipzigLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2018
09:06
Jean Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 99 : Erschüttre dich nur nicht verzagte Seele (Air ténor)Gotthold Schwarz, Orchestre Baroque De Saxe,, Wolfram LattkeLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2018
09:11
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Armida abbandonata HWV 105 : Venti fermate sì (Air) - pour soprano cordes et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:15
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Figlio d'alte speranze (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:16
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Troppo costa ad un' alma (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:21
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Era conforto (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:22
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Sia guida sia stella (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:26
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : In cosi dir (Récitatif) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:26
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Figlio d'alte speranze HWV 113 : Brillava protetto (Air) - pour soprano 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRobert King, King's Consort, Carolyn SampsonLABEL : VIVATANNÉE : 2018
09:29
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate pour flûte à bec et bassse continue en Ut Maj op 1 n°7 HWV 365 : 5. AllegroStefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
09:32
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Prélude pour clavecin H 572Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
09:33
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 1. LarghettoStefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
09:35
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 2. AndanteStefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
09:39
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 3. AdagioStefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
09:40
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate pour flûte à bec et basse continue en sol min op 1 n°2 H 360 : 4. PrestoStefan Temmingh, Wiebke WeidanzLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2019
09:43
Richard Strauss
Die Frau ohne Schatten op 65 Tr 234 (La femme sans ombre) : Introduction / Envol de la Terre (Acte I Sc 1)Vladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresLABEL : LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2018
09:47
Richard Strauss
Salome op 54 TrV 215 : Danse des sept voilesVladimir Jurowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresLABEL : LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2018
09:57
Max Bruch
Die Loreley : Die Loreley : Die du auf dem Regenbogen wandelst (Acte III) Bertha Otto et ChoeurStefan Blunier, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, Magdalena Hinterdobler, Thomas MohrLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
10:01
Max Bruch
Die Loreley : Die Loreley : Zu euch ihr heil' gen Mauern (Acte III) BerthaStefan Blunier, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Magdalena HinterdoblerLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
10:07
Franz Schubert
Der Schiffer D 536Andre Schuen, Daniel HeideLABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2018
10:10
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer op 4 n°1 D 493Andre Schuen, Daniel HeideLABEL : CAVI MUSICANNÉE : 2018
10:17
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la min D 821 : 3. Allegretto - arrangement pour violoncelle et guitareAnja Lechner, Pablo MarquezLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2018
10:26
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate en Sol Maj L 286 K 427Anne QueffelecLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 1970
10:29
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate en si min L 449 K 27Anne QueffelecLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 1970
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
