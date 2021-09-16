Programmation musicale
Jeudi 16 septembre 2021
Giovanni Antonini & Il Giardino Armonico continuent avec les symphonies de Haydn
Au menu de ce jeudi, Emmanuel Pahud, Lorenzo Ghielmi, The Mozartists reprenant Thomas Arne, Einsame Blumen, Duccio & Vittorio Ceccanti accompagnés de Matteo Fossi et bien d'autres !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Friedrich Gulda
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Sol Maj HOB I : 8 (Le soir) : 4. La tempesta. PrestoGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum Les heures du jour Label Alpha (ALPHA686) Année 2021
- 9h06Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ut Maj HOB I : 7 (Le midi) : 1. Adagio - AllegroGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum Les heures du jour Label Alpha (ALPHA686) Année 2021
- 9h13Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Fantaisie en mi min op 79 - arrangement pour flûte traversière et orchestreFrançois Leleux : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière, Louis Aubert : auteurAlbum Mozart and flute in Paris Label Parlophone (190296739323) Année 2021
- 9h20Cécile Chaminadecompositeur
Concertino op 107 - pour flûte traversière et orchestreFrançois Leleux : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversièreAlbum Mozart and flute in Paris Label Parlophone (190296739323) Année 2021
- 9h28Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour clavecin n°1 en Si bémol Maj BWV 825 : 1. PréludeLorenzo Ghielmi : ClavecinAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Partitas BWV 825 à 830 Label Passacaille (1105) Année 2021
- 9h31Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Partita pour clavecin n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 7. GigueLorenzo Ghielmi : ClavecinAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Partitas BWV 825 à 830 Label Passacaille (1105) Année 2021
- 9h36Carl Friedrich Abelcompositeur
Ouverture en Ut Maj n°4 op 17 : 1. Allegro maestosoRiccardo Doni : chef d'orchestre, Accademia Dell'AnnunciataAlbum Un italiano a Londra Label Musica Viva (MV118) Année 2017
- 9h42Felice Giardinicompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°6 op 15 : 1. AllegroRiccardo Doni : chef d'orchestre, Accademia Dell'Annunciata, Giuliano Carmignola : ViolonAlbum Un italiano a Londra Label Musica Viva (MV118) Année 2017
- 9h50Thomas Arnecompositeur
Artaxerxes : Ouverture (instrumental)Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : TénorAlbum Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
- 9h57Thomas Arnecompositeur
Artaxerxes : Disdainful you fly me (Acte II Sc 2) Air d'ArbacesIan Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : TénorAlbum Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
- 9h59Thomas Arnecompositeur
Artaxerxes : Why my dear friend so pensive so inactive (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif Rimenes ArtabanesIan Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : TénorAlbum Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
- 10h01Thomas Arnecompositeur
Artaxerxes : To sigh and complain (Acte II Sc 5) Air de RimenesIan Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : TénorAlbum Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
- 10h03Thomas Arnecompositeur
Artaxerxes : How many links to dire misfortune's chain (Acte II Sc 6) Récitatif Semira MandaneIan Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : TénorAlbum Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
- 10h05Thomas Arnecompositeur
Artaxerxes : If o'er the cruel tyrant love (Acte II Sc 6) Air de MandaneIan Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : TénorAlbum Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
- 10h09Carl Reineckecompositeur
Trio avec piano n°1 op 38 : 1. Lento - Allegro ma non troppoDuccio Ceccanti : Violon, Vittorio Ceccanti : Violoncelle, Matteo Fossi : PianoAlbum Beethoven et Reinecke : oeuvres pour trio avec piano Label Naxos (8573969) Année 2021
- 10h20Carl Reineckecompositeur
Sonate pour flûte traversière et piano en mi min op 167 (Ondine) : 2. IntermezzoAlexis Kossenko : Flûte traversière, Vassilis Varvaresos : PianoAlbum Undine Label Aparte (AP252) Année 2021
- 10h25Sigismondo D'Indiacompositeur
Ardo, lassa, o non ardo - Duo pour 2 sopranos et basse continueLeonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Cappella Mediterranea, Mariana Flores : Soprano, Julie Roset : SopranoAlbum Sigismondo d'India : Arie, lamenti et duetti Label Outhere (5400439004290) Année 2021
