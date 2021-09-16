Giovanni Antonini & Il Giardino Armonico continuent avec les symphonies de Haydn

Thomas Arne compositeur

Artaxerxes : Why my dear friend so pensive so inactive (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif Rimenes Artabanes

Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor