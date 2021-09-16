En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 16 septembre 2021
1h 57mn

Giovanni Antonini & Il Giardino Armonico continuent avec les symphonies de Haydn

Au menu de ce jeudi, Emmanuel Pahud, Lorenzo Ghielmi, The Mozartists reprenant Thomas Arne, Einsame Blumen, Duccio & Vittorio Ceccanti accompagnés de Matteo Fossi et bien d'autres !

Giovanni Antonini & Il Giardino Armonico continuent avec les symphonies de Haydn
Playlist En Pistes du 16 septembre 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Friedrich Gulda

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie en Sol Maj HOB I : 8 (Le soir) : 4. La tempesta. Presto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Sol Maj HOB I : 8 (Le soir) : 4. La tempesta. Presto

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album Les heures du jour Label Alpha (ALPHA686) Année 2021
  • 9h06
    Symphonie en Ut Maj HOB I : 7 (Le midi) : 1. Adagio - Allegro
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ut Maj HOB I : 7 (Le midi) : 1. Adagio - Allegro

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album Les heures du jour Label Alpha (ALPHA686) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Fantaisie en mi min op 79 - arrangement pour flûte traversière et orchestre - EMMANUEL PAHUD
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Fantaisie en mi min op 79 - arrangement pour flûte traversière et orchestre

    François Leleux : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière, Louis Aubert : auteur
    Album Mozart and flute in Paris Label Parlophone (190296739323) Année 2021
  • 9h20
    Concertino op 107 - pour flûte traversière et orchestre - EMMANUEL PAHUD
    Cécile Chaminadecompositeur

    Concertino op 107 - pour flûte traversière et orchestre

    François Leleux : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière
    Album Mozart and flute in Paris Label Parlophone (190296739323) Année 2021
  • 9h28
    Partita pour clavecin n°1 en Si bémol Maj BWV 825 : 1. Prélude - LORENZO GHIELMI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour clavecin n°1 en Si bémol Maj BWV 825 : 1. Prélude

    Lorenzo Ghielmi : Clavecin
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Partitas BWV 825 à 830 Label Passacaille (1105) Année 2021
  • 9h31
    Partita pour clavecin n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 7. Gigue - LORENZO GHIELMI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Partita pour clavecin n°4 en Ré Maj BWV 828 : 7. Gigue

    Lorenzo Ghielmi : Clavecin
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Partitas BWV 825 à 830 Label Passacaille (1105) Année 2021
  • 9h36
    Ouverture en Ut Maj n°4 op 17 : 1. Allegro maestoso
    Carl Friedrich Abelcompositeur

    Ouverture en Ut Maj n°4 op 17 : 1. Allegro maestoso

    Riccardo Doni : chef d'orchestre, Accademia Dell'Annunciata
    Album Un italiano a Londra Label Musica Viva (MV118) Année 2017
  • 9h42
    Concerto pour violon n°6 op 15 : 1. Allegro - GIULIANO CARMIGNOLA
    Felice Giardinicompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°6 op 15 : 1. Allegro

    Riccardo Doni : chef d'orchestre, Accademia Dell'Annunciata, Giuliano Carmignola : Violon
    Album Un italiano a Londra Label Musica Viva (MV118) Année 2017
  • 9h50
    Artaxerxes : Ouverture (instrumental) - CHRISTOPHER AINSLIE
    Thomas Arnecompositeur

    Artaxerxes : Ouverture (instrumental)

    Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor
    Album Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
  • 9h57
    Artaxerxes : Disdainful you fly me (Acte II Sc 2) Air d'Arbaces - CHRISTOPHER AINSLIE
    Thomas Arnecompositeur

    Artaxerxes : Disdainful you fly me (Acte II Sc 2) Air d'Arbaces

    Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor
    Album Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
  • 9h59
    Artaxerxes : Why my dear friend so pensive so inactive (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif Rimenes Artabanes - CHRISTOPHER AINSLIE
    Thomas Arnecompositeur

    Artaxerxes : Why my dear friend so pensive so inactive (Acte II Sc 3) Récitatif Rimenes Artabanes

    Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor
    Album Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
  • 10h01
    Artaxerxes : To sigh and complain (Acte II Sc 5) Air de Rimenes - CHRISTOPHER AINSLIE
    Thomas Arnecompositeur

    Artaxerxes : To sigh and complain (Acte II Sc 5) Air de Rimenes

    Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor
    Album Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
  • 10h03
    Artaxerxes : How many links to dire misfortune's chain (Acte II Sc 6) Récitatif Semira Mandane - CHRISTOPHER AINSLIE
    Thomas Arnecompositeur

    Artaxerxes : How many links to dire misfortune's chain (Acte II Sc 6) Récitatif Semira Mandane

    Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor
    Album Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
  • 10h05
    Artaxerxes : If o'er the cruel tyrant love (Acte II Sc 6) Air de Mandane - CHRISTOPHER AINSLIE
    Thomas Arnecompositeur

    Artaxerxes : If o'er the cruel tyrant love (Acte II Sc 6) Air de Mandane

    Ian Page : chef d'orchestre, Classical Opera Company, Christopher Ainslie : Haute-contre, Elizabeth Watts : Mezzo-soprano, Caitlin Hulcup : Soprano, Andrew Staples : Ténor, Rebecca Bottone : Soprano, Daniel Norman : Ténor
    Album Artaxerxes (intégrale) Label Linn Records (CKD 358) Année 2010
  • 10h09
    Trio avec piano n°1 op 38 : 1. Lento - Allegro ma non troppo - DUCCIO CECCANTI
    Carl Reineckecompositeur

    Trio avec piano n°1 op 38 : 1. Lento - Allegro ma non troppo

    Duccio Ceccanti : Violon, Vittorio Ceccanti : Violoncelle, Matteo Fossi : Piano
    Album Beethoven et Reinecke : oeuvres pour trio avec piano Label Naxos (8573969) Année 2021
  • 10h20
    REINECKE Sonate pour flûte traversière et piano en mi min op 167 (Ondine) : 2. Intermezzo - ALEXIS KOSSENKO
    Carl Reineckecompositeur

    Sonate pour flûte traversière et piano en mi min op 167 (Ondine) : 2. Intermezzo

    Alexis Kossenko : Flûte traversière, Vassilis Varvaresos : Piano
    Album Undine Label Aparte (AP252) Année 2021
  • 10h25
    Ardo, lassa, o non ardo - Duo pour 2 sopranos et basse continue - MARIANA FLORES
    Sigismondo D'Indiacompositeur

    Ardo, lassa, o non ardo - Duo pour 2 sopranos et basse continue

    Leonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Cappella Mediterranea, Mariana Flores : Soprano, Julie Roset : Soprano
    Album Sigismondo d'India : Arie, lamenti et duetti Label Outhere (5400439004290) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
