Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 4 novembre 2020
Giovanni Antonini enrichit son intégrale Haydn avec l'oratorio "La Création"
Au menu du jour également : l'énigmatique et transcripteur de génie Ferruccio Busoni au centre du nouvel album du pianiste Steven Vanhauwaert; le ténor Emiliano Gonzalez Toro incarne Orfeo; deux nouveaux récitals labyrinthiques proposés par les pianistes David Greilsammer et Khatia Buniatishvili...
9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Les orchestres américains
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
Die Schöpfung : Stimmt an die Saiten (1ère partie) ChoeurGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
- 9h03Joseph Haydncompositeur
Die Schöpfung : In holder Anmut steh'n (2ème partie) Trio Gabriel Uriel RaphaëlGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Anna Lucia Richter : Soprano, Gabriel, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, URIEL, Florian Boesch : Baryton (voix), RaphaëlAlbum Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
- 9h07Joseph Haydncompositeur
Die Schöpfung : Der Herr ist gross in seiner Macht (2ème partie) Trio choeurGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Anna Lucia Richter : Soprano, Gabriel, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, URIEL, Florian Boesch : Baryton (voix), RaphaëlAlbum Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
- 9h10Joseph Haydncompositeur
Die Schöpfung : Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Air RaphaëlGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Florian Boesch : Baryton (voix), RaphaëlAlbum Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
- 9h14Ferruccio Busonicompositeur
Indianisches Tagebuch Livre I BV 267 : 2. Vivace - pour pianoSteven Vanhauwaert : PianoAlbum Ferruccio Busoni : L'énigme Label Hortus (469988) Année 2020
- 9h17Ferruccio Busonicompositeur
7 Elégies pour piano BV 249 : 8. BerceuseSteven Vanhauwaert : PianoAlbum Ferruccio Busoni : L'énigme Label Hortus (469988) Année 2020
- 9h23Philippe Gaubertcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en La Maj : 3. Très vif scherzandoAmbroise Aubrun : Violon, Steven Vanhauwaert : PianoAlbum Romance de guerre Label Editions Hortus (HORTUS726)
- 9h29Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Quatuor avec piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 493 : 2. LarghettoBenjamin Schmid : Violon, Johannes Erkes : Alto (instrument), Enrico Bronzi : Violoncelle, Dejan Lazic : PianoAlbum Mozart : Les quatuors avec piano et ""Rondo concertante"" K333 Label Onyx Classics (DONY4207) Année 2020
- 9h43Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : E la virtute un raggio (Acte IV) ChoeurEmiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I Gemelli, Ensemble Vocal De PocheAlbum L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
- 9h45Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia a 7 (Acte III) (Instrumental)Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I GemelliAlbum L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
- 9h45Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia a 7 (Acte III) (Instrumental)Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I GemelliAlbum L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
- 9h46Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Questi i campi di Tracia (Acte V) Orphée et L'échoEmiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I Gemelli, Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : Ténor, Orphée, Fulvio Bettini : Baryton (voix), L'échoAlbum L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
- 9h53Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro
La murallaNicolas Guillen : auteurAlbum Te recuerdo Label Faubourg Du Monde Année 2016
- 9h58Erik Satiecompositeur
Pièces froides pour piano : 2. Danses de travers. PasserDavid Greilsammer : PianoAlbum Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
- 9h59Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Fantaisie pour piano en ré min Wq 114 n°7 H 234David Greilsammer : PianoAlbum Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
- 10h00Erik Satiecompositeur
Pièces froides pour piano : 3. Danses de travers. EncoreDavid Greilsammer : PianoAlbum Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
- 10h04Gyorgy Ligeticompositeur
Etudes pour piano Livre I : 4. FanfaresDavid Greilsammer : PianoAlbum Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 3 novembre 2020