Mercredi 4 novembre 2020
1h 58mn

Giovanni Antonini enrichit son intégrale Haydn avec l'oratorio "La Création"

Au menu du jour également : l'énigmatique et transcripteur de génie Ferruccio Busoni au centre du nouvel album du pianiste Steven Vanhauwaert; le ténor Emiliano Gonzalez Toro incarne Orfeo; deux nouveaux récitals labyrinthiques proposés par les pianistes David Greilsammer et Khatia Buniatishvili...

Giovanni Antonini enrichit son intégrale Haydn avec l'oratorio "La Création"
Playlist En Pistes du 04 novembre 2020

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour 

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Les orchestres américains

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Die Schöpfung : Stimmt an die Saiten (1ère partie) Choeur
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Die Schöpfung : Stimmt an die Saiten (1ère partie) Choeur

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
  • 9h03
    Die Schöpfung : In holder Anmut steh'n (2ème partie) Trio Gabriel Uriel Raphaël - ANNA LUCIA RICHTER
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Die Schöpfung : In holder Anmut steh'n (2ème partie) Trio Gabriel Uriel Raphaël

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Anna Lucia Richter : Soprano, Gabriel, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, URIEL, Florian Boesch : Baryton (voix), Raphaël
    Album Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
  • 9h07
    Die Schöpfung : Der Herr ist gross in seiner Macht (2ème partie) Trio choeur - ANNA LUCIA RICHTER
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Die Schöpfung : Der Herr ist gross in seiner Macht (2ème partie) Trio choeur

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Anna Lucia Richter : Soprano, Gabriel, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, URIEL, Florian Boesch : Baryton (voix), Raphaël
    Album Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
  • 9h10
    Die Schöpfung : Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Air Raphaël - FLORIAN BOESCH
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Die Schöpfung : Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Air Raphaël

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Florian Boesch : Baryton (voix), Raphaël
    Album Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA567) Année 2020
  • 9h14
    Indianisches Tagebuch Livre I BV 267 : 2. Vivace - pour piano - STEVEN VANHAUWAERT
    Ferruccio Busonicompositeur

    Indianisches Tagebuch Livre I BV 267 : 2. Vivace - pour piano

    Steven Vanhauwaert : Piano
    Album Ferruccio Busoni : L'énigme Label Hortus (469988) Année 2020
  • 9h17
    7 Elégies pour piano BV 249 : 8. Berceuse - STEVEN VANHAUWAERT
    Ferruccio Busonicompositeur

    7 Elégies pour piano BV 249 : 8. Berceuse

    Steven Vanhauwaert : Piano
    Album Ferruccio Busoni : L'énigme Label Hortus (469988) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en La Maj : 3. Très vif scherzando - AMBROISE AUBRUN
    Philippe Gaubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en La Maj : 3. Très vif scherzando

    Ambroise Aubrun : Violon, Steven Vanhauwaert : Piano
    Album Romance de guerre Label Editions Hortus (HORTUS726)
  • 9h29
    Quatuor avec piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 493 : 2. Larghetto - BENJAMIN SCHMID
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Quatuor avec piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 493 : 2. Larghetto

    Benjamin Schmid : Violon, Johannes Erkes : Alto (instrument), Enrico Bronzi : Violoncelle, Dejan Lazic : Piano
    Album Mozart : Les quatuors avec piano et ""Rondo concertante"" K333 Label Onyx Classics (DONY4207) Année 2020
  • 9h43
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : E la virtute un raggio (Acte IV) Choeur
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : E la virtute un raggio (Acte IV) Choeur

    Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I Gemelli, Ensemble Vocal De Poche
    Album L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
  • 9h45
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia a 7 (Acte III) (Instrumental)
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Sinfonia a 7 (Acte III) (Instrumental)

    Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I Gemelli
    Album L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
  • 9h46
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Questi i campi di Tracia (Acte V) Orphée et L'écho - EMILIANO GONZALEZ-TORO
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Questi i campi di Tracia (Acte V) Orphée et L'écho

    Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : chef d'orchestre, I Gemelli, Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro : Ténor, Orphée, Fulvio Bettini : Baryton (voix), L'écho
    Album L'Orfeo (intégrale) Label Naive Records (V7176) Année 2020
  • 9h53
    La muralla - EMILIANO GONZALEZ-TORO
    Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro

    La muralla

    Nicolas Guillen : auteur
    Album Te recuerdo Label Faubourg Du Monde Année 2016
  • 9h58
    Pièces froides pour piano : 2. Danses de travers. Passer - DAVID GREILSAMMER
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Pièces froides pour piano : 2. Danses de travers. Passer

    David Greilsammer : Piano
    Album Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
  • 9h59
    Fantaisie pour piano en ré min Wq 114 n°7 H 234 - DAVID GREILSAMMER
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Fantaisie pour piano en ré min Wq 114 n°7 H 234

    David Greilsammer : Piano
    Album Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
  • 10h00
    Pièces froides pour piano : 3. Danses de travers. Encore - DAVID GREILSAMMER
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Pièces froides pour piano : 3. Danses de travers. Encore

    David Greilsammer : Piano
    Album Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
  • 10h04
    Etudes pour piano Livre I : 4. Fanfares - DAVID GREILSAMMER
    Gyorgy Ligeticompositeur

    Etudes pour piano Livre I : 4. Fanfares

    David Greilsammer : Piano
    Album Labyrinth Label Naive Records (V7084) Année 2020
