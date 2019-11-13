En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 13 novembre 2019
1h 58mn

Lumière sur Ernő Dohnányi

Au menu : Marc-André Hamelin et le Takács Quartet re-collaborent pour un album dédié à Ernő Dohnányi, pour les 20 ans de carrière de Philippe Jaroussky, Erato/Warner Classics publie une anthologie de 53 airs sélectionnés par l'artiste, le Silesian Quartet célèbre la compositrice Grażyna Bacewicz

Lumière sur Ernő Dohnányi
Playlist En pistes du 13 novembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Pierre Monteux

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 19 : 3. Rondo - MARTIN HELMCHEN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 19 : 3. Rondo

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Martin Helmchen : Piano
    Album Beethoven: Piano Concertos 2 & 5 ""emperor"" Label Alpha (ALPHA555) Année 2019
  • 9h08
    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'Empereur) : 2. Adagio un poco mosso - MARTIN HELMCHEN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : 2. Adagio un poco mosso

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Martin Helmchen : Piano
    Album Beethoven: Piano Concertos 2 & 5 ""emperor"" Label Alpha (ALPHA555) Année 2019
  • 9h15
    Partenope : Furibondo spira il vento (Acte II Sc 9) Air d'Arsace - PHILIPPE JAROUSSKY
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Partenope : Furibondo spira il vento (Acte II Sc 9) Air d'Arsace

    Riccardo Minasi : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Philippe Jaroussky : Contre-ténor, Arsace
    Album Partenope (Intégrale) Label Parlophone (0825646090075) Année 2015
  • 9h20
    Filiae maestae Jerusalem RV 638 : Sileant zephyri - pour haute-contre cordes et basse continue - PHILIPPE JAROUSSKY
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Filiae maestae Jerusalem RV 638 : Sileant zephyri - pour haute-contre cordes et basse continue

    Ensemble Artaserse, Philippe Jaroussky : Haute-contre
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Pieta Label Erato (0825646257508) Année 2014
  • 9h28
    Minutes symphoniques op 36 : 5. Rondo. Presto
    Erno Dohnanyicompositeur

    Minutes symphoniques op 36 : 5. Rondo. Presto

    Roberto Paternostro : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
    Album Dohnanyi : Symphonie N°1 Label Capriccio (C5386) Année 2019
  • 9h31
    Symphonie nº1 en ré min op 9 : 3. Scherzo. Presto
    Erno Dohnanyicompositeur

    Symphonie nº1 en ré min op 9 : 3. Scherzo. Presto

    Roberto Paternostro : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
    Album Dohnanyi : Symphonie N°1 Label Capriccio (C5386) Année 2019
  • 9h38
    Quintette avec piano n°1 en ut min op 1 : 1. Allegro - MARC ANDRE HAMELIN
    Erno Dohnanyicompositeur

    Quintette avec piano n°1 en ut min op 1 : 1. Allegro

    Quatuor Takacs, Marc Andre Hamelin, Edward Dusinberre : Violon, Harumi Rhodes : Violon, Geraldine Walther : Alto (instrument), Andras Fejer : Violoncelle
    Album Dohnanyi : Quintettes Avec Piano Et Quatuor À Cordes N°2 Label Hyperion (CDA68238) Année 2019
  • 9h47
    Le nozze di Figaro K 492 : Ouverture
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Le nozze di Figaro K 492 : Ouverture

    Rimma Sushanskaya : chef d'orchestre, National Symphony Orchestra
    Album Mozart : Ouverture Du Mariage De Figaro Concerto N°21 Et Symphonie N°40 Label Guild (GMCD7817) Année 2019
  • 9h53
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : 3. Andante - GRACE DAVIDSON
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : 3. Andante

    Rimma Sushanskaya : chef d'orchestre, National Symphony Orchestra, Grace Davidson : Soprano
    Album Mozart : Ouverture Du Mariage De Figaro Concerto N°21 Et Symphonie N°40 Label Guild (GMCD7817) Année 2019
  • 9h59
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : 4. Molto Allegro - GRACE DAVIDSON
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : 4. Molto Allegro

    Rimma Sushanskaya : chef d'orchestre, National Symphony Orchestra, Grace Davidson : Soprano
    Album Mozart : Ouverture Du Mariage De Figaro Concerto N°21 Et Symphonie N°40 Label Guild (GMCD7817) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
