Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 13 novembre 2019
Lumière sur Ernő Dohnányi
Au menu : Marc-André Hamelin et le Takács Quartet re-collaborent pour un album dédié à Ernő Dohnányi, pour les 20 ans de carrière de Philippe Jaroussky, Erato/Warner Classics publie une anthologie de 53 airs sélectionnés par l'artiste, le Silesian Quartet célèbre la compositrice Grażyna Bacewicz
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Pierre Monteux
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 19 : 3. RondoAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Martin Helmchen : PianoAlbum Beethoven: Piano Concertos 2 & 5 ""emperor"" Label Alpha (ALPHA555) Année 2019
- 9h08Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : 2. Adagio un poco mossoAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Martin Helmchen : PianoAlbum Beethoven: Piano Concertos 2 & 5 ""emperor"" Label Alpha (ALPHA555) Année 2019
- 9h15Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Partenope : Furibondo spira il vento (Acte II Sc 9) Air d'ArsaceRiccardo Minasi : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Philippe Jaroussky : Contre-ténor, ArsaceAlbum Partenope (Intégrale) Label Parlophone (0825646090075) Année 2015
- 9h20Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Filiae maestae Jerusalem RV 638 : Sileant zephyri - pour haute-contre cordes et basse continueEnsemble Artaserse, Philippe Jaroussky : Haute-contreAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Pieta Label Erato (0825646257508) Année 2014
- 9h28Erno Dohnanyicompositeur
Minutes symphoniques op 36 : 5. Rondo. PrestoRoberto Paternostro : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-PfalzAlbum Dohnanyi : Symphonie N°1 Label Capriccio (C5386) Année 2019
- 9h31Erno Dohnanyicompositeur
Symphonie nº1 en ré min op 9 : 3. Scherzo. PrestoRoberto Paternostro : chef d'orchestre, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-PfalzAlbum Dohnanyi : Symphonie N°1 Label Capriccio (C5386) Année 2019
- 9h38Erno Dohnanyicompositeur
Quintette avec piano n°1 en ut min op 1 : 1. AllegroQuatuor Takacs, Marc Andre Hamelin, Edward Dusinberre : Violon, Harumi Rhodes : Violon, Geraldine Walther : Alto (instrument), Andras Fejer : VioloncelleAlbum Dohnanyi : Quintettes Avec Piano Et Quatuor À Cordes N°2 Label Hyperion (CDA68238) Année 2019
- 9h47Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Le nozze di Figaro K 492 : OuvertureRimma Sushanskaya : chef d'orchestre, National Symphony OrchestraAlbum Mozart : Ouverture Du Mariage De Figaro Concerto N°21 Et Symphonie N°40 Label Guild (GMCD7817) Année 2019
- 9h53Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate jubilate K 165 : 3. AndanteRimma Sushanskaya : chef d'orchestre, National Symphony Orchestra, Grace Davidson : SopranoAlbum Mozart : Ouverture Du Mariage De Figaro Concerto N°21 Et Symphonie N°40 Label Guild (GMCD7817) Année 2019
- 9h59Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate jubilate K 165 : 4. Molto AllegroRimma Sushanskaya : chef d'orchestre, National Symphony Orchestra, Grace Davidson : SopranoAlbum Mozart : Ouverture Du Mariage De Figaro Concerto N°21 Et Symphonie N°40 Label Guild (GMCD7817) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 12 novembre 2019
émission suivantejeudi 14 novembre 2019