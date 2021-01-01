En pistes ! Spécial Jeunes musiciens
Ils sont jeunes, talentueux et vous les avez peut-être découverts dans En Pistes ! Nathanaël Gouin, Théotime Langlois de Swarte, Thibault Garcia, Hélène Boulègue, Jess Gillam, Han Chen sont au programme de cette émission spéciale "jeunes musiciens" qui ouvre l'année 2021...
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Samson François
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne op 23 suite n°1 : 2. Menuet - arrangement pour piano
Nathanael Gouin (piano)
Album : Bizet sans paroles
Label : Mirare (2020)
Georges Bizet
Chants du Rhin : 1. L’aurore, 2. Le départ
Nathanael Gouin (piano)
Album : Bizet sans paroles
Label : Mirare (2020)
RobertSchumann
Gedichte von Justinus Kerner Op. 35 : 2. Stirb, Lieb' und Freud'!
Samuel Hasselhorn (baryton), Joseph Middleton (piano)
Album : Schumann: Stille Liebe
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)
RobertSchumann
Romanzen und Balladen II, Op. 49 : 1. Die beiden Grenadiere
Samuel Hasselhorn (baryton), Joseph Middleton (piano)
Album : Schumann: Stille Liebe
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)
Daniel Purcell
Sonata sesta en fa min : 4. Allegro - pour violon et basse continue
Théotime Langlois de Swarte (violon), Thomas Dunford (luth)
Album : The Mad Lover
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)
Henry Eccles
Sonata undecima en sol min
Théotime Langlois de Swarte (violon), Thomas Dunford (luth)
Album : The Mad Lover
Label : Harmonia Mundi (2020)
Nadia Boulanger
3 Pièces pour violoncelle et piano : 1. Modéré
Astrig Siranossian (violoncelle), Daniel Barenboim (piano)
Album : Dear Mademoiselle
Label : Alpha (2020)
IgorStravinsky
Suite italienne : 5. Minuetto e finale - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano
Astrig Siranossian (violoncelle), Nathanaël Gouin (piano)
Album : Dear Mademoiselle
Label : Alpha (2020)
Giuseppe Tartini
Concerto pour violon en La Maj D 96 : 3. Presto
Chouchane Siranossian (violon), Venice Baroque orchestra, Andrea Marcon (direction)
Album : Giuseppe Tartini : Concertos pour violon
Label : Alpha (2020)
Will Gregory
Orbit
Jess Gillam (saxophone), Jess Gillam Ensemble
Album : Time
Label : Decca (2020)
JoaquinRodrigo
Concerto d’Aranjuez : 1. Allegro con spirito
Thibault Garcia (guitare), Orchestre du capitole de Toulouse, Ben Glassberg (direction)
Album : Aranjuez
Label : Warner (2020)
André Jolivet
Pastorales de Noël : Entrée et danse des bergers
Hélène Boulègue (flûte), Anaïs Gaudemard (harpe), David Sattler (basson)
Album : André Jolivet, oeuvres pour flûte (vol.2)
Label : Naxos (2020)
André Jolivet
Concerto pour flûte traversière n° 1 : 2. Largo
Hélène Boulègue (flûte), Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, Gustavo Gimeno (direction)
Album : André Jolivet, oeuvres pour flûte (vol.2) Label : Naxos (2020)
Anton Rubinstein
Sonate pour piano n°1 opus 12 : 3. Moderato
Han Chen (piano)
Album : Anton Rubinstein - Sonates pour piano n°1 et 2
Label : Naxos (2020)
FelixMendelssohn
Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 49 : 1. Molto Allegro agitato
Trio Zeliha
Album : Chostakovitch Arensky et Mendelssohn - Trios avec piano n°1
Label : Mirare (2020)
Claude Debussy
2 Arabesques, CD 74, L. 66 : n° 1
Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020)
Claude Debussy
Images, Livre I, CD 105, L. 110 : 1. Reflets dans l’eau - 2. Hommage à Rameau - 3. Mouvement
Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020)
FrédéricChopin
Fantaisie en fa mineur op 49
Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020) (enregistrements inédits)
ClaudeDebussy
L’Isle joyeuse, CD 109, L. 106
Samson François (piano)
Album : Samson François complete recordings
Label : Warner Classics (2020) (enregistrements inédits)
