L'actualité du disque : Copland, Beethoven, Franck, Schubert,...

Programmation musicale

•

♫ Purcell

Didon et Enée : When I am Laid

Joyce DiDonato

ERATO

•

♫ Bach

Extrait cantate BWV96

A nocte temporis, Reinoud van Mechelen

Alpha Classics

•

♫ Gerald Finzi

Let us Garlands bring, op. 18

Ian Bostridge-Antonio Papano

Warner Classics

•

♫ Lyapunov

7 préludes opus 6

Florian Noack

Ars Produktion

•

♫ Schubert

SonateD960

Allegro

Adam Laloum

Mirare

•

♫ César Franck

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la majeur : 3e mouvement andante

Julien Libeer, Camille Thomas

La Dolce Volta

•

♫ Beethoven

Symphonie n° 6

Premier mouvement

Orchestre de l’état de Vienne

Deutsche Grammophon

•

♫ Copland

4 motets : n°1 et n°2

Les Métaboles dir. Leo Warinsky

NoMadMusic

•

♫ Mozart

Requiem

Maria Stader, soprano Hertha Toepper, alto John van Kesteren, tenor Karl Christian Kohn, bass Franz Eder, trombone Münchener

Bach-Chor Münchener, Bach-Orchester, dir. Karl Richter

Profil