L'actualité du disque : Copland, Beethoven, Franck, Schubert,...
8 disques à découvrir pour la dernière émission de 2016 ! Purcell interprété par Joyce DiDonato, Bach par Reinoud van Mechelen et A nocte temporis, Gerald Finzi joué par Ian Bostridge et Antonio Papano, Lyapunov par Florian Noack,... Mais aussi Schubert, Beethoven, Copland et César Franck.
Programmation musicale
♫ Purcell
Didon et Enée : When I am Laid
Joyce DiDonato
ERATO
♫ Bach
Extrait cantate BWV96
A nocte temporis, Reinoud van Mechelen
Alpha Classics
♫ Gerald Finzi
Let us Garlands bring, op. 18
Ian Bostridge-Antonio Papano
Warner Classics
♫ Lyapunov
7 préludes opus 6
Florian Noack
Ars Produktion
♫ Schubert
SonateD960
Allegro
Adam Laloum
Mirare
♫ César Franck
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la majeur : 3e mouvement andante
Julien Libeer, Camille Thomas
La Dolce Volta
♫ Beethoven
Symphonie n° 6
Premier mouvement
Orchestre de l’état de Vienne
Deutsche Grammophon
♫ Copland
4 motets : n°1 et n°2
Les Métaboles dir. Leo Warinsky
NoMadMusic
Le Portrait de la semaine
♫ Mozart
Requiem
Maria Stader, soprano Hertha Toepper, alto John van Kesteren, tenor Karl Christian Kohn, bass Franz Eder, trombone Münchener
Bach-Chor Münchener, Bach-Orchester, dir. Karl Richter
Profil
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction