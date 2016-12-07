En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 30 décembre 2016
1h 55mn

L'actualité du disque : Copland, Beethoven, Franck, Schubert,...

8 disques à découvrir pour la dernière émission de 2016 ! Purcell interprété par Joyce DiDonato, Bach par Reinoud van Mechelen et A nocte temporis, Gerald Finzi joué par Ian Bostridge et Antonio Papano, Lyapunov par Florian Noack,... Mais aussi Schubert, Beethoven, Copland et César Franck.

En Pistes ! du 30 décembre 2016

Programmation musicale

Joyce Didonato - ERATO
Joyce Didonato - ERATO

Purcell
Didon et Enée : When I am Laid
Joyce DiDonato
ERATO

Reinoud van Mechelen - Alpha Classics
Reinoud van Mechelen - Alpha Classics

Bach
Extrait cantate BWV96
A nocte temporis, Reinoud van Mechelen
Alpha Classics

Ian Bostridge et Antonio Papano - Warner Classics
Ian Bostridge et Antonio Papano - Warner Classics

Gerald Finzi
Let us Garlands bring, op. 18
Ian Bostridge-Antonio Papano
Warner Classics

Florian Noack - Ars Produktion
Florian Noack - Ars Produktion

Lyapunov
7 préludes opus 6
Florian Noack
Ars Produktion

Adam Laloum - Mirare
Adam Laloum - Mirare

Schubert
SonateD960
Allegro
Adam Laloum
Mirare

Julien Libeer, Camille Thomas - La Dolce Volta
Julien Libeer, Camille Thomas - La Dolce Volta

César Franck
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la majeur : 3e mouvement andante
Julien Libeer, Camille Thomas
La Dolce Volta

Orchestre de l’état de Vienne - Deutsche Grammophon
Orchestre de l’état de Vienne - Deutsche Grammophon

Beethoven
Symphonie n° 6
Premier mouvement
Orchestre de l’état de Vienne
Deutsche Grammophon

Les Métaboles dir. Leo Warinsky - NoMadMusic
Les Métaboles dir. Leo Warinsky - NoMadMusic

Copland
4 motets : n°1 et n°2
Les Métaboles dir. Leo Warinsky
NoMadMusic

Le Portrait de la semaine

Karl Richter
Karl Richter

Mozart
Requiem
Maria Stader, soprano Hertha Toepper, alto John van Kesteren, tenor Karl Christian Kohn, bass Franz Eder, trombone Münchener
Bach-Chor Münchener, Bach-Orchester, dir. Karl Richter
Profil

