Vendredi 24 mai 2019
Philippe Jordan et Beethoven
Le chef d'orchestre Philippe Jordan poursuit son intégrale des symphonies de Beethoven, Gilbert Rowland enregistre l'œuvre pour clavecin de Froberger et le quatuor Meta4 sublime le quintet de Brahms.
09:00
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : 2. Allegretto scherzandoPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneLABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2019
09:05
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 : 4. Gewitter - SturmPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneLABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2019
09:08
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 : 5. Hirtengesang : Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem SturmPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneLABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2019
09:19
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Adelaïde op 46 : Larghetto - transcription pour piano S 466Can CakmurLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2019
09:27
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Adelaïde op 46 : Allegro - transcription pour piano S 466Can CakmurLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2019
09:31
Fazil Say
Kara Toprak op 8 (Black Earth) - pour pianoCan CakmurLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2019
09:37
Johann Jacob Froberger
Suite pour clavecin en Ut Maj FbWV 612 : 1. LamentoGilbert RowlandLABEL : ATHENEANNÉE : 2019
09:42
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Er heisset Wunderbar, Rat, Kraft, Held FR 408/1 : Er heisset Wunderbar, Rat, Kraft, Held (Dictum) ChoeurAlfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Berit Norbakken-solset, Marianne Beate-kielland, Anders Dahlin, Halvor MelienLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
09:46
Christoph Graupner
Der Herr wird König sein GWV 1101/36 : Herr, wie herrlich ist Dein Nahme (Air) Mezzo-soprano et TénorAlfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Marianne Beate-kielland, Anders DahlinLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
09:50
Christoph Graupner
Der Herr wird König sein GWV 1101/36 : Sagt : Wer ist Zions König gleich ? (Récitatif) BasseAlfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Halvor MelienLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
09:51
Christoph Graupner
Der Herr wird König sein GWV 1101/36 : Ach grosser König (Choral) ChoeurAlfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Berit Norbakken-solset, Marianne Beate-kielland, Anders Dahlin, Halvor MelienLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
09:53
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto pour violon en mi min TWV 53 : e2 : 1. AllegroAlfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Cecilia BernardiniLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
