Vendredi 24 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Philippe Jordan et Beethoven

Le chef d'orchestre Philippe Jordan poursuit son intégrale des symphonies de Beethoven, Gilbert Rowland enregistre l'œuvre pour clavecin de Froberger et le quatuor Meta4 sublime le quintet de Brahms.

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Les ensembles baroques européens avec le Collegium 1704 

La programmation musicale :
    09:00
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : 2. Allegretto scherzando

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneLABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2019
    09:05
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 : 4. Gewitter - Sturm

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneLABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2019
    09:08
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 : 5. Hirtengesang : Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneLABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2019
    09:19
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Adelaïde op 46 : Larghetto - transcription pour piano S 466

    Can CakmurLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2019
    09:27
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Adelaïde op 46 : Allegro - transcription pour piano S 466

    Can CakmurLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2019
    09:31
    Fazil Say

    Kara Toprak op 8 (Black Earth) - pour piano

    Can CakmurLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2019
    09:37
    Johann Jacob Froberger

    Suite pour clavecin en Ut Maj FbWV 612 : 1. Lamento

    Gilbert RowlandLABEL : ATHENEANNÉE : 2019
    09:42
    Johann Friedrich Fasch

    Er heisset Wunderbar, Rat, Kraft, Held FR 408/1 : Er heisset Wunderbar, Rat, Kraft, Held (Dictum) Choeur

    Alfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Berit Norbakken-solset, Marianne Beate-kielland, Anders Dahlin, Halvor MelienLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
    09:46
    Christoph Graupner

    Der Herr wird König sein GWV 1101/36 : Herr, wie herrlich ist Dein Nahme (Air) Mezzo-soprano et Ténor

    Alfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Marianne Beate-kielland, Anders DahlinLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
    09:50
    Christoph Graupner

    Der Herr wird König sein GWV 1101/36 : Sagt : Wer ist Zions König gleich ? (Récitatif) Basse

    Alfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Halvor MelienLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
    09:51
    Christoph Graupner

    Der Herr wird König sein GWV 1101/36 : Ach grosser König (Choral) Choeur

    Alfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Berit Norbakken-solset, Marianne Beate-kielland, Anders Dahlin, Halvor MelienLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
    09:53
    Georg Philipp Telemann

    Concerto pour violon en mi min TWV 53 : e2 : 1. Allegro

    Alfredo Bernardini, Barokkanerne, Cecilia BernardiniLABEL : LAWOANNÉE : 2018
