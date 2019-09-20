Programmation musicale
Vendredi 20 septembre 2019
Francesco Piemontesi poursuit son voyage dans le pèlerinage de Franz Liszt
Au menu du jour : les trios de Mozart par Daniel Barenboim et ses partenaires Kian Soltani et Michael Barenboim, La violoniste Elisa van Beek et son accompagnateur Giorgos Karagiannis montrent l'évolution de la sonate pour violon avec des oeuvres de Mozart, Brahms et Bartók
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°6 en Ut Maj K 548 : 3. AllegroDaniel Barenboim : Piano, Michael Barenboim : Violon, Kian Soltani : VioloncelleAlbum Mozart : Trios Avec Piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (4837506)
- 9h06Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°3 en Sol Maj K 496 : 2. AndanteDaniel Barenboim : Piano, Michael Barenboim : Violon, Kian Soltani : VioloncelleAlbum Mozart : Trios Avec Piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (4837506) Année 2019
- 9h13Robert Schumanncompositeur
Fantasiestück op 73 n°3 - pour violoncelle et pianoKian Soltani : Violoncelle, Aaron Pilsan : PianoAlbum Home Label Dgg (002894798100) Année 2018
- 9h17Franz Lisztcompositeur
Années de pèlerinage, 2ème année Italie S 161 : 3. Canzonetta del Salvator RosaFrancesco Piemontesi : PianoAlbum Liszt : Années De Pèlerinage, 2Ème Année Italie Label Orfeo (C982191) Année 2019
- 9h21Franz Lisztcompositeur
Années de pèlerinage, 2ème année Italie S 161 : 6. Sonetto 123 del PetrarcaFrancesco Piemontesi : PianoAlbum Liszt : Années De Pèlerinage, 2Ème Année Italie Label Orfeo (C982191) Année 2019
- 9h29Robert Schumanncompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en ré min op 120 : 2. RomanceJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Schumann : Symphonies N°2 Et 4 Label Lso Live (LSO0818D) Année 2019
- 9h34Robert Schumanncompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivaceJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Schumann : Symphonies N°2 Et 4 Label Lso Live (LSO0818D) Année 2019
- 9h43Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°25 en Sol Maj K 301 : 1. Allegro con spiritoElisa Van Beek : Violon, Giorgos Karagiannis : PianoAlbum Violin Piano - Elisa Van Beek & Giorgos Karagiannis Label Ars Produktion (ARS38555) Année 2019
- 9h52Johann Christoph Friedrich Bachcompositeur
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme H 101 W XV 2 : 2. Zion hört die Waechter singen - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix et orgueFrieder Bernius : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Stuttgart, Sonntraud Engels-Benz : OrgueAlbum Bach's Family : Choral Motets Label Hanssler Classic (HC18014) Année 2018
- 9h58Johann Christoph Altnickolcompositeur
Befielh du deine Wege : Befielh du deine Wege (Verset 1) - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix a cappellaFrieder Bernius : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De StuttgartAlbum Bach's Family : Choral Motets Label Hanssler Classic (HC18014) Année 2018
- 9h59Johann Christoph Altnickolcompositeur
Befielh du deine Wege : Dem Herren musst Du trauen (Verset 2) - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix a cappellaFrieder Bernius : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De StuttgartAlbum Bach's Family : Choral Motets Label Hanssler Classic (HC18014) Année 2018
1h 58mn
