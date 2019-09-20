En pistes !
Vendredi 20 septembre 2019
1h 58mn

Francesco Piemontesi poursuit son voyage dans le pèlerinage de Franz Liszt

Au menu du jour : les trios de Mozart par Daniel Barenboim et ses partenaires Kian Soltani et Michael Barenboim, La violoniste Elisa van Beek et son accompagnateur Giorgos Karagiannis montrent l'évolution de la sonate pour violon avec des oeuvres de Mozart, Brahms et Bartók

Playlist En pistes du 20 septembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Kent Nagano

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°6 en Ut Maj K 548 : 3. Allegro - DANIEL BARENBOIM
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°6 en Ut Maj K 548 : 3. Allegro

    Daniel Barenboim : Piano, Michael Barenboim : Violon, Kian Soltani : Violoncelle
    Album Mozart : Trios Avec Piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (4837506)
  • 9h06
    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°3 en Sol Maj K 496 : 2. Andante - DANIEL BARENBOIM
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°3 en Sol Maj K 496 : 2. Andante

    Daniel Barenboim : Piano, Michael Barenboim : Violon, Kian Soltani : Violoncelle
    Album Mozart : Trios Avec Piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (4837506) Année 2019
  • 9h13
    Fantasiestück op 73 n°3 - pour violoncelle et piano - KIAN SOLTANI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Fantasiestück op 73 n°3 - pour violoncelle et piano

    Kian Soltani : Violoncelle, Aaron Pilsan : Piano
    Album Home Label Dgg (002894798100) Année 2018
  • 9h17
    Années de pèlerinage, 2ème année Italie S 161 : 3. Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa - FRANCESCO PIEMONTESI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Années de pèlerinage, 2ème année Italie S 161 : 3. Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa

    Francesco Piemontesi : Piano
    Album Liszt : Années De Pèlerinage, 2Ème Année Italie Label Orfeo (C982191) Année 2019
  • 9h21
    Années de pèlerinage, 2ème année Italie S 161 : 6. Sonetto 123 del Petrarca - FRANCESCO PIEMONTESI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Années de pèlerinage, 2ème année Italie S 161 : 6. Sonetto 123 del Petrarca

    Francesco Piemontesi : Piano
    Album Liszt : Années De Pèlerinage, 2Ème Année Italie Label Orfeo (C982191) Année 2019
  • 9h29
    Symphonie n°4 en ré min op 120 : 2. Romance
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en ré min op 120 : 2. Romance

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Schumann : Symphonies N°2 Et 4 Label Lso Live (LSO0818D) Année 2019
  • 9h34
    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivace
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivace

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Schumann : Symphonies N°2 Et 4 Label Lso Live (LSO0818D) Année 2019
  • 9h43
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°25 en Sol Maj K 301 : 1. Allegro con spirito - ELISA VAN BEEK
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°25 en Sol Maj K 301 : 1. Allegro con spirito

    Elisa Van Beek : Violon, Giorgos Karagiannis : Piano
    Album Violin Piano - Elisa Van Beek & Giorgos Karagiannis Label Ars Produktion (ARS38555) Année 2019
  • 9h52
    Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme H 101 W XV 2 : 2. Zion hört die Waechter singen - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix et orgue - SONNTRAUD ENGELS-BENZ
    Johann Christoph Friedrich Bachcompositeur

    Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme H 101 W XV 2 : 2. Zion hört die Waechter singen - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix et orgue

    Frieder Bernius : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Stuttgart, Sonntraud Engels-Benz : Orgue
    Album Bach's Family : Choral Motets Label Hanssler Classic (HC18014) Année 2018
  • 9h58
    Befielh du deine Wege : Befielh du deine Wege (Verset 1) - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix a cappella
    Johann Christoph Altnickolcompositeur

    Befielh du deine Wege : Befielh du deine Wege (Verset 1) - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix a cappella

    Frieder Bernius : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Stuttgart
    Album Bach's Family : Choral Motets Label Hanssler Classic (HC18014) Année 2018
  • 9h59
    Befielh du deine Wege : Dem Herren musst Du trauen (Verset 2) - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix a cappella
    Johann Christoph Altnickolcompositeur

    Befielh du deine Wege : Dem Herren musst Du trauen (Verset 2) - pour choeur mixte à 4 voix a cappella

    Frieder Bernius : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Stuttgart
    Album Bach's Family : Choral Motets Label Hanssler Classic (HC18014) Année 2018
