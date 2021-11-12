Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 12 novembre 2021
Astrig Siranossian et son violoncelle interprètent Saint-Saëns
Qui dit vendredi dit dernier focus sur le RPO mais vos chers producteurs vous ont réservé un joli programme. De Saint-Saëns en passant par Brahms, Haydn, Vivaldi ou Bruch, vous en aurez plein les oreilles !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 2 : 2. Marche-Scherzo. Allegretto scherzandoNabil Shehata : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Sud-WestphalieAlbum Saint-Saëns : Concerto pour violoncelle, Bacchanale et Symphonie n°1 Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA764) Année 2021
- 9h06Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min op 33 : 3. Molto allegroNabil Shehata : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Sud-Westphalie, Astrig Siranossian : VioloncelleAlbum Saint-Saëns : Concerto pour violoncelle, Bacchanale et Symphonie n°1 Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA764) Année 2021
- 9h17Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en ré min op 15 : 3. Rondo. Allegro non troppoDavid Reiland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Metz, Geoffroy Couteau : PianoAlbum Brahms : Concerto pour piano n°1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV94) Année 2020
- 9h30Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
6 Studies in English Folksong : 6. Allegro - arrangement pour cor anglais et quatuor à cordesQuatuor Doric, Nicholas Daniel : Cor anglais, Alex Redington : Violon, Ying Xue : Violon, Helene Clement : Alto (instrument), John Myerscough : VioloncelleAlbum British oboe quintets Label Chandos (CHAN20226) Année 2021
- 9h32Arnold Baxcompositeur
Quintette avec hautbois : 1. Tempo molto moderatoQuatuor Doric, Nicholas Daniel : Hautbois, Alex Redington : Violon, Ying Xue : Violon, Helene Clement : Alto (instrument), John Myerscough : VioloncelleAlbum British oboe quintets Label Chandos (CHAN20226) Année 2021
- 9h38Joseph Haydncompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°31 en si min op 33 n°1 HOB III : 37 : 4. Finale. PrestoQuatuor Doric, Alex Redington : Violon, Ying Xue : Violon, Helene Clement : Alto (instrument), John Myerscough : VioloncelleAlbum Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes op 33 Label Chandos (CHAN20129) Année 2020
- 9h44Francois D' Agincourcompositeur
Pièces de clavecin Livre I 1er ordre en ré min : 4. Sarabande La MagnifiqueStephane Bechy : ClavecinAlbum D'Agincour Label By Classique (BY003)
- 9h48Francois D' Agincourcompositeur
Pièces de clavecin Livre I 2nd ordre en Fa Maj : 1. La PigouStephane Bechy : ClavecinAlbum D'Agincour Label By Classique (BY003)
- 9h52Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour flûte traviersière en Ré Maj op 10 n°3 P 155 RV 428 (Il gardellino) : 3. AllegroMichel Brun : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Baroque De Toulouse, Michel Brun : Flûte traversière baroque, Christophe Geiller : Violon, Veronique Delmas-Pellerin : Violon, Leonore Darnaud : Alto (instrument), Alice Mathe : Violoncelle, Ershad Vaeztehrani : Contrebasse, Benoit Carillon : Théorbe, Guitare baroque, Lucille Chartrain : ClavecinAlbum Vivaldi : Entre ombre et lumière Label Autoproduction
- 9h56Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Stabat Mater en fa min RV 621 : 1. Stabat Mater. Largo - pour mezzo-soprano, cordes et basse continueMichel Brun : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Baroque De Toulouse, Caroline Champy-Tursun : Mezzo-soprano, Christophe Geiller : Violon, Veronique Delmas-Pellerin : Violon, Leonore Darnaud : Alto (instrument), Alice Mathe : Violoncelle, Ershad Vaeztehrani : Contrebasse, Benoit Carillon : Théorbe, Guitare baroque, Lucille Chartrain : Clavecin, OrgueAlbum Vivaldi : Entre ombre et lumière Label Autoproduction
- 9h59Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Stabat Mater en fa min RV 621 : 2. Cuius animam. Adagissimo - pour mezzo-soprano, cordes et basse continueMichel Brun : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Baroque De Toulouse, Caroline Champy-Tursun : Mezzo-soprano, Christophe Geiller : Violon, Veronique Delmas-Pellerin : Violon, Leonore Darnaud : Alto (instrument), Alice Mathe : Violoncelle, Ershad Vaeztehrani : Contrebasse, Benoit Carillon : Théorbe, Guitare baroque, Lucille Chartrain : Clavecin, OrgueAlbum Vivaldi : Entre ombre et lumière Label Autoproduction
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Taïssia FroidureRéalisation
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration