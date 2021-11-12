En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 12 novembre 2021
1h 57mn

Astrig Siranossian et son violoncelle interprètent Saint-Saëns

Qui dit vendredi dit dernier focus sur le RPO mais vos chers producteurs vous ont réservé un joli programme. De Saint-Saëns en passant par Brahms, Haydn, Vivaldi ou Bruch, vous en aurez plein les oreilles !

Playlist En Pistes du 12 novembre 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 2 : 2. Marche-Scherzo. Allegretto scherzando
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Nabil Shehata : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Sud-Westphalie
    Album Saint-Saëns : Concerto pour violoncelle, Bacchanale et Symphonie n°1 Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA764) Année 2021
  • 9h06
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min op 33 : 3. Molto allegro - ASTRIG SIRANOSSIAN
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Nabil Shehata : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Sud-Westphalie, Astrig Siranossian : Violoncelle
    Album Saint-Saëns : Concerto pour violoncelle, Bacchanale et Symphonie n°1 Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA764) Année 2021
  • 9h17
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en ré min op 15 : 3. Rondo. Allegro non troppo - GEOFFROY COUTEAU
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    David Reiland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Metz, Geoffroy Couteau : Piano
    Album Brahms : Concerto pour piano n°1 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV94) Année 2020
  • 9h30
    6 Studies in English Folksong : 6. Allegro - arrangement pour cor anglais et quatuor à cordes - NICHOLAS DANIEL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Quatuor Doric, Nicholas Daniel : Cor anglais, Alex Redington : Violon, Ying Xue : Violon, Helene Clement : Alto (instrument), John Myerscough : Violoncelle
    Album British oboe quintets Label Chandos (CHAN20226) Année 2021
  • 9h32
    Quintette avec hautbois : 1. Tempo molto moderato - NICHOLAS DANIEL
    Arnold Baxcompositeur

    Quatuor Doric, Nicholas Daniel : Hautbois, Alex Redington : Violon, Ying Xue : Violon, Helene Clement : Alto (instrument), John Myerscough : Violoncelle
    Album British oboe quintets Label Chandos (CHAN20226) Année 2021
  • 9h38
    Quatuor à cordes n°31 en si min op 33 n°1 HOB III : 37 : 4. Finale. Presto - ALEX REDINGTON
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Quatuor Doric, Alex Redington : Violon, Ying Xue : Violon, Helene Clement : Alto (instrument), John Myerscough : Violoncelle
    Album Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes op 33 Label Chandos (CHAN20129) Année 2020
  • 9h44
    Pièces de clavecin Livre I 1er ordre en ré min : 4. Sarabande La Magnifique - STEPHANE BECHY
    Francois D' Agincourcompositeur

    Stephane Bechy : Clavecin
    Album D'Agincour Label By Classique (BY003)
  • 9h48
    Pièces de clavecin Livre I 2nd ordre en Fa Maj : 1. La Pigou - STEPHANE BECHY
    Francois D' Agincourcompositeur

    Stephane Bechy : Clavecin
    Album D'Agincour Label By Classique (BY003)
  • 9h52
    Concerto pour flûte traviersière en Ré Maj op 10 n°3 P 155 RV 428 (Il gardellino) : 3. Allegro - MICHEL BRUN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Michel Brun : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Baroque De Toulouse, Michel Brun : Flûte traversière baroque, Christophe Geiller : Violon, Veronique Delmas-Pellerin : Violon, Leonore Darnaud : Alto (instrument), Alice Mathe : Violoncelle, Ershad Vaeztehrani : Contrebasse, Benoit Carillon : Théorbe, Guitare baroque, Lucille Chartrain : Clavecin
    Album Vivaldi : Entre ombre et lumière Label Autoproduction
  • 9h56
    Stabat Mater en fa min RV 621 : 1. Stabat Mater. Largo - pour mezzo-soprano, cordes et basse continue - CAROLINE CHAMPY-TURSUN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Michel Brun : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Baroque De Toulouse, Caroline Champy-Tursun : Mezzo-soprano, Christophe Geiller : Violon, Veronique Delmas-Pellerin : Violon, Leonore Darnaud : Alto (instrument), Alice Mathe : Violoncelle, Ershad Vaeztehrani : Contrebasse, Benoit Carillon : Théorbe, Guitare baroque, Lucille Chartrain : Clavecin, Orgue
    Album Vivaldi : Entre ombre et lumière Label Autoproduction
  • 9h59
    Stabat Mater en fa min RV 621 : 2. Cuius animam. Adagissimo - pour mezzo-soprano, cordes et basse continue - CAROLINE CHAMPY-TURSUN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Michel Brun : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Baroque De Toulouse, Caroline Champy-Tursun : Mezzo-soprano, Christophe Geiller : Violon, Veronique Delmas-Pellerin : Violon, Leonore Darnaud : Alto (instrument), Alice Mathe : Violoncelle, Ershad Vaeztehrani : Contrebasse, Benoit Carillon : Théorbe, Guitare baroque, Lucille Chartrain : Clavecin, Orgue
    Album Vivaldi : Entre ombre et lumière Label Autoproduction
L'équipe de l'émission :
