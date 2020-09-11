En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 11 septembre 2020
1h 57mn

Giovanni Antonini dirige le Kammerorchester de Bâle dans l'intégrale des Symphonies de Beethoven

Au menu du jour : un programme qui célèbre l'âme composé par le Pluto-Ensemble et le Hathor Consort, les Concertos pour violoncelle de Chostakovitch par Alban Gerhardt, Sally Silver et Christine Tocci chantent Massenet, le Samson de Haendel dirigé par Leonardo García Alarcón...

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Paul Paray

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj op 21 : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto molto e vivace
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj op 21 : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto molto e vivace

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
  • 9h04
    Symphonie n°4 en Fa Maj op 60 : 4. Allegro ma non troppo
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Fa Maj op 60 : 4. Allegro ma non troppo

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
  • 9h12
    Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 (Pastorale) : 4. Gewitter - Sturm
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 (Pastorale) : 4. Gewitter - Sturm

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
  • 9h16
    Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 (Pastorale) : 5. Hirtengesang : Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 (Pastorale) : 5. Hirtengesang : Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
  • 9h24
    Stabat Mater en sol min : 1. Stabat Mater - JOOWON CHUNG
    Frantisek Ignac Antonin Tumacompositeur

    Stabat Mater en sol min : 1. Stabat Mater

    Romina Lischka : chef d'orchestre, Marnix De Cat : chef d'orchestre, Hathor Consort, Ensemble Pluto, Joowon Chung : Soprano, Marnix De Cat : Contre-ténor, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Harry Van Der Kamp : Basse
    Album Animam gementem cano Label Ramee (465655) Année 2020
  • 9h28
    Requiem en fa min : 2. Séquence. Dies irae - Lacrimosa - JOOWON CHUNG
    Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Bibercompositeur

    Requiem en fa min : 2. Séquence. Dies irae - Lacrimosa

    Romina Lischka : chef d'orchestre, Marnix De Cat : chef d'orchestre, Hathor Consort, Ensemble Pluto, Joowon Chung : Soprano, Griet De Geyter : Soprano, Marnix De Cat : Contre-ténor, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Harry Van Der Kamp : Basse
    Album Animam gementem cano Label Ramee (465655) Année 2020
  • 9h36
    Sonate pour piano n°2 en ut min op 20 : 3. Vivace - HAN CHEN
    Anton Rubinsteincompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°2 en ut min op 20 : 3. Vivace

    Han Chen : Piano
    Album Anton Rubinstein : Oeuvres pour piano Label Naxos (8573989) Année 2020
  • 9h47
    Paraphrase de concert sur "Powder Her Face" : 4ème mouvement - pour piano - HAN CHEN
    Thomas Adèscompositeur

    Paraphrase de concert sur ""Powder Her Face"" : 4ème mouvement - pour piano

    Han Chen : Piano
    Album Han Chen Label Naxos (8574109) Année 2020
  • 9h50
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : 1. Allegretto - ALBAN GERHARDT
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : 1. Allegretto

    Jukka-Pekka Saraste : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique du WDR de Cologne, Alban Gerhardt : Violoncelle
    Album Chostakovitch : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Hyperion (CDA68340) Année 2020
  • 9h57
    Sonate pour violoncelle n°1 en mi min op 38 : 1. Allegro no troppo - ALBAN GERHARDT
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle n°1 en mi min op 38 : 1. Allegro no troppo

    Alban Gerhardt : Violoncelle, Markus Groh : Piano
    Album Alban Gerhardt et Markus Groh : Sonates de Brahms Label Harmonia Mundi (HMN 911641)
  • 10h09
    Aux étoiles DO 122 - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et piano - SALLY SILVER
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Aux étoiles DO 122 - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et piano

    Sally Silver : Soprano, Christine Tocci : Mezzo-soprano, Richard Bonynge : Piano
    Album La Vie d'une Rose Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0600) Année 2019
  • 10h13
    Samson HWV 57 : My faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Dalila et Une Philistine / Her faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Choeur - KLARA EK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Samson HWV 57 : My faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Dalila et Une Philistine / Her faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Choeur

    Leonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Millenium Orchestra, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Klara Ek : Soprano, Dalila, Julie Roset : Soprano, Une philistine
    Album Samson HWV 57 (intégrale) Label Ricercar (411066) Année 2020
  • 10h20
    Samson HWV 57 : To fleeting pleasures make your court (Acte II Sc 2) Dalila - KLARA EK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Samson HWV 57 : To fleeting pleasures make your court (Acte II Sc 2) Dalila

    Leonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Millenium Orchestra, Klara Ek : Soprano, Dalila
    Album Samson HWV 57 (intégrale) Label Ricercar (411066) Année 2020
  • 10h23
    Grande messe des morts op 5 H 75 (Requiem) : Quaerens me
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Grande messe des morts op 5 H 75 (Requiem) : Quaerens me

    JOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA, PHILHARMONIA CHORUS
    Album Berlioz : Requiem (Live) Label Warner Classics Année 2019
  • 10h28
    Orphée aux enfers : Can-can
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Orphée aux enfers : Can-can

    Paul Paray : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Detroit
    Album Paul Paray and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra / CD 5 Label Intense Medium (6005615) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 57mn
