Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 11 septembre 2020
Giovanni Antonini dirige le Kammerorchester de Bâle dans l'intégrale des Symphonies de Beethoven
Au menu du jour : un programme qui célèbre l'âme composé par le Pluto-Ensemble et le Hathor Consort, les Concertos pour violoncelle de Chostakovitch par Alban Gerhardt, Sally Silver et Christine Tocci chantent Massenet, le Samson de Haendel dirigé par Leonardo García Alarcón...
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Paul Paray
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj op 21 : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto molto e vivaceGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BaleAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
- 9h04Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Fa Maj op 60 : 4. Allegro ma non troppoGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BaleAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
- 9h12Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 (Pastorale) : 4. Gewitter - SturmGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BaleAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
- 9h16Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 (Pastorale) : 5. Hirtengesang : Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem SturmGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BaleAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
- 9h24Frantisek Ignac Antonin Tumacompositeur
Stabat Mater en sol min : 1. Stabat MaterRomina Lischka : chef d'orchestre, Marnix De Cat : chef d'orchestre, Hathor Consort, Ensemble Pluto, Joowon Chung : Soprano, Marnix De Cat : Contre-ténor, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Harry Van Der Kamp : BasseAlbum Animam gementem cano Label Ramee (465655) Année 2020
- 9h28Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Bibercompositeur
Requiem en fa min : 2. Séquence. Dies irae - LacrimosaRomina Lischka : chef d'orchestre, Marnix De Cat : chef d'orchestre, Hathor Consort, Ensemble Pluto, Joowon Chung : Soprano, Griet De Geyter : Soprano, Marnix De Cat : Contre-ténor, Charles Daniels : Ténor, Harry Van Der Kamp : BasseAlbum Animam gementem cano Label Ramee (465655) Année 2020
- 9h36Anton Rubinsteincompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°2 en ut min op 20 : 3. VivaceHan Chen : PianoAlbum Anton Rubinstein : Oeuvres pour piano Label Naxos (8573989) Année 2020
- 9h47Thomas Adèscompositeur
Paraphrase de concert sur ""Powder Her Face"" : 4ème mouvement - pour pianoHan Chen : PianoAlbum Han Chen Label Naxos (8574109) Année 2020
- 9h50Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : 1. AllegrettoJukka-Pekka Saraste : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique du WDR de Cologne, Alban Gerhardt : VioloncelleAlbum Chostakovitch : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Hyperion (CDA68340) Année 2020
- 9h57Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle n°1 en mi min op 38 : 1. Allegro no troppoAlban Gerhardt : Violoncelle, Markus Groh : PianoAlbum Alban Gerhardt et Markus Groh : Sonates de Brahms Label Harmonia Mundi (HMN 911641)
- 10h09Jules Massenetcompositeur
Aux étoiles DO 122 - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et pianoSally Silver : Soprano, Christine Tocci : Mezzo-soprano, Richard Bonynge : PianoAlbum La Vie d'une Rose Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0600) Année 2019
- 10h13Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Samson HWV 57 : My faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Dalila et Une Philistine / Her faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) ChoeurLeonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Millenium Orchestra, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Klara Ek : Soprano, Dalila, Julie Roset : Soprano, Une philistineAlbum Samson HWV 57 (intégrale) Label Ricercar (411066) Année 2020
- 10h20Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Samson HWV 57 : To fleeting pleasures make your court (Acte II Sc 2) DalilaLeonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Millenium Orchestra, Klara Ek : Soprano, DalilaAlbum Samson HWV 57 (intégrale) Label Ricercar (411066) Année 2020
- 10h23HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Grande messe des morts op 5 H 75 (Requiem) : Quaerens meJOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA, PHILHARMONIA CHORUSAlbum Berlioz : Requiem (Live) Label Warner Classics Année 2019
- 10h28Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Orphée aux enfers : Can-canPaul Paray : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitAlbum Paul Paray and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra / CD 5 Label Intense Medium (6005615) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Taïssia FroidureCollaboration
1h 57mn
jeudi 10 septembre 2020 Le Quatuor Chiaroscuro interprète le quatuor op.76, dernier cycle de quatuor à cordes de Haydn