Giovanni Antonini dirige le Kammerorchester de Bâle dans l'intégrale des Symphonies de Beethoven

Georg Friedrich Haendel compositeur

Samson HWV 57 : My faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Dalila et Une Philistine / Her faith and truth, O Samson (Acte II Sc 2) Choeur

Leonardo Garcia Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Millenium Orchestra, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Klara Ek : Soprano, Dalila, Julie Roset : Soprano, Une philistine